Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Costco Coupons & Coupon Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
SALE
Sale

Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys + FS

Now live! Costco is offering Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys. Shipping is free on most items.

Other Notable Sales:
Get Deal
3 used today - 1 comment - Expires 10/16/20
$1000 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings + Free Shipping

Save on furniture, electronics, vitamins, and more during Costco's member-only sale! Prices are as marked. Shipping is free on most items.More
Get Deal
6 used today - Expires 10/25/20
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free $20 Credit With $100 Same Day Delivery Order

Costco is offering a free $20 credit when you spend $100 on a same-day Costco Grocery delivery order! The $20 credit will appear in your sameday.costco.com account by 10/26/2020. Credit is only redeemable at sameday.costco.com.More
Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 10/16/20
$1700 OFF
Sale

Up to $1700 Off Online-Only Member Savings + Free Shipping

Costco is offering savings on furniture, electronics, apparel, and more during their online-only member savings! Prices are as marked so no coupon is required. Shipping is free on most items.More
Get Deal
2 comments - Expires 10/19/20
SALE
Sale

In-Warehouse Hot Buys

Costco is offering In-Warehouse Hot Buys in stores with savings on groceries, bedding and more!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment - Expires 10/18/20
Sale

$10 or $20 Costco Shop Card with New Membership

Costco is offering a $10 or $20 Costco Shop Card when you sign up for a new membership. Gold Star members get a $10 Costco Shop Card and Executive Members get a $20 Costco Shop Card.

Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. You must join in person with a Costco representative. New members will receive their Costco Shop Card by mail in 4 to 6 weeks. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except where required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
$40 OFF
Sale

One-year Costco Membership with $40 Shop Card and $40 Off Online

Groupon is offering a one-year Costco membership with a $40 shop card and $40 off online!More
Get Deal
Sale

Costco Membership for $60

Purchase a Costco Gold Star Membership for $60, or a Gold Star Executive membership for $120! Enter your information here to receive this offer.More
Get Deal
$50 OFF
Sale

$50 Off 3+ Beauty Items

Get Deal
Expires 10/18/20
Sale

How to Shop At Costco Without a Membership

Not a Costco member? There's still a way to shop without a membership.

While non-members can shop online at costco.com, they pay an extra 5% fee.

Non-members can use a Costco Shop Card to get into the store and shop! However, only members can buy a Costco Shop Card. You can have a friend, who is a member, buy you a Shop Card.

For more information, click "Shop Now" above.More
Get Deal
Sale

$20 Costco Shop Card with New Gold Star Membership | UNiDAYS

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Apple Products

Get Deal
2 used today
Sale

$20 Costco Cash for Students with New Membership

Costco offers students 18-years or older a $20 Costco shop card when you purchase a Gold Star membership online! Just join UNiDAYS or log in to verify your student status and gain access to this promotion.More
Get Deal
$2000 OFF
Sale

Up to $2000 Off Appliance Offers

Shop this section at Costco to save up to $2000 off appliances. Find discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, cooking appliances, and more!

Are you a student looking to sign up for a Costco membership? You can sign up here to receive a $20 Costco Shop Card when you sign up for a gold membership and verify your student status using UNiDAYS!More
Get Deal
2 comments
Sale

21 Must-know Ways to Save At Costco

Shopping at Costco alone is a great way to save big one everyday groceries and items. But did you know that there are some tricks and tips you can employ to further increase your discounts?More
Get Deal
1 used today
$20 OFF
Sale

$20 Off 5 or $50 Off 10 Clothing or Shoe Items

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
$10 OFF
Sale

Buy 2, Get $10 Off Select Outerwear

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 10/16/20
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off AppleCare+ with Apple Item Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 10/16/20
Sale

15% Costco Cash Card w/ Qualifying Purchase (Costco Anywhere Visa)

Get Deal
Expires 10/16/20
Sale

Extra 2 More Years Warranty for Costco Visa Cardholders

Get Deal
Sale

Over $60 in Savings | Military Service Members

Join Costco As a New Member and Receive Over $60 in Savings! This offer is available for all Members of the United States Armed Forces, Veterans and their familiesMore
Get Deal
Sale

Over $60 in Savings | Exclusive Teacher Online-only Offer

Purchase Costco Membership Activation Certificates to join Costco as a new member and receive over $60 in savings!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment
35% OFF
Sale

up to 30% Off Gift Cards for 30+ brands

Shop deeply discounted gift cards from Peet's Coffee & Tea, Buca di Beppo, Shogun, Smashburger, Baja Fresh, P.F. Changs, Build-A-Bear, Regal Cinemas, Coldstone and many more shops!More
Get Deal
Sale

Order Online & Pickup At Warehouse

Costco offers in-store pickup when you choose to order online and pickup at your local Warehouse.More
Get Deal
2 used today
Sale

2% Reward On Qualifying Purchases With Executive Membership

Get Deal
Sale

Save on Top Vacation destinations | Costco Travel

New: Executive Members Now Earn an annual 2% Reward on Costco Travel PurchasesMore
Get Deal

Related Stores

1,836 subscribers
180,828 subscribers
51,562 subscribers
25,733 subscribers

Popular Stores

420,064 subscribers
135,176 subscribers
472,992 subscribers
137,655 subscribers

About Costco

Costco Wholesale offers quality, brand name merchandise in large packages and wholesale prices. While you have to pay for your membership, you easily make back those costs in hundreds of savings per year by shopping at wholesale prices. Get access to affordable photo printing services, travel deals, fresh produce, auto services and tires, apparel, pharmacy, electronics and optical eyewear. Theyâ€™re a one-stop shop for all your grocery, home, vacation, health and beauty needs. Plus, Costcoâ€™s coupon book offers hundreds of dollars in savings on all of the above! Get all Costco coupons, printable coupons and online offers here at DealsPlus.

How to use Costco Coupons:

costco online offers
New Costco coupons are available every few weeks, and they have multiple coupon books â€“ one for month-long, Online Exclusive Deals on things like furniture, sporting goods, fashion, home appliances and home improvement items, electronics and gourmet food products â€“ mostly big ticket items they donâ€™t have room for in stores. You donâ€™t need a coupon code in order to save on these items â€“ these discounts are applied instantly or at checkout.

costco coupon book
For in-store shopping, donâ€™t miss the bi-monthly Coupon Book! Get tons of in-store discounts on everything from groceries, health and beauty products, deli and bakery goods, laptops, TVs and other tech products, to tires, photos, baby products and more. You used to have to clip these coupons out, but now these discounts are applied automatically as you checkout. We suggest you check out all Costco Coupons via your mobile phone for reference while shopping in stores.

How to use Costco.com Coupons:
  • Add item(s) to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sign in to your Costco account.
  • At the third step in checkout ("Payment"), you'll see a section labeled "Enter Costco Cash Card or Promo Code" at the top of the page.
  • Input your Costco coupon or cash card and hit apply code.
  • Discount will be reflected on that page.


If eligible, multiple Promo Codes may be applied to your order. You can also find instant discounts and sale offers in their monthly coupon book. There is no need to print these out, but they are a good way of seeing the different offers they have available when purchasing items in-store.

What are the best Costco sales?

Costco offers tons of instant savings in-store with the warehouse coupon offers and online only exclusive offers. You can typically get access to over $1,000 in savings so we highly recommend shoppers sift through the warehouse coupon book and make a list of items to pick up on your next Costco visit. Also, there is no need to bring your coupon book with you as all items are instantly discounted.

Bigger items like Costco furniture, exercise equipment and electronics will get more discounts online.

Want to know the newest offers and deals from Costco? Just head over to costco.com and check out their homepage to see what's new and what kind of deals are available.

Don't forget to the browse through other low price services from Costco including the Business Center, Pharmacy, Photo, and Travel.

Other shopping tips for Costco

Did you know Costco price codes have a secret meaning? Manager special prices end in .97, closeout inventory deals end in .88 or .00, and discontinued items will have an asterisk.

You may get away with shopping at Costco with no membership by using a Costco Cashcard. Only members can purchase and reload these, but anyone can use them.

Also, Costco offers a price protection guarantee on any item for 30 days so if the price on your purchase is knocked down within that time period, bring it back with you receipt to get reimbursed for the price difference. Everyone already knows but we'll say it anyways, if you're eating on a budget, Costco's food court is where it's at. You can't beat the $1.50 hot dog and 20-oz soda!

costco membership
Not a Costco member yet? Sign up today or gift Costco memberships to friends and family at costco.com.

Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys + FS

No Code Required
Coupon verified!
Never miss another coupon from
Costco
Now live! Costco is offering Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys. Shipping is free on most items.

Other Notable Sales:
100% success (3 votes) - 1 comment - Expires 10/16/20
Posting anonymously as JollyPorcupine
prince16pream
prince16pream
Admin/Mods Description : "Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys" and this time Costco has changed the Url "https://www.costco.com/CatalogSearch?sortBy=PriceMax|1&keyword=HotBuys1012&dept=All"
4 days ago
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?