Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Uber Promo Codes and Coupons 2020

$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off First 3 Trips (new Customers)

Save $5 off our first 3 Uber trips when you sign up using this code.More
Get Coupon Code
$4 OFF
Code

$4 Off First 4 Trips (New Customers)

New customers can save an extra $4 off your first 4 Uber trips when you sign up using this code.More
Get Coupon Code
$3 OFF
Code

$3 Off First 6 Trips

Get Coupon Code
$2.50 OFF
Code

$2.50 Off First 10 Trips

Get Coupon Code
$5 OFF
Code

$2 Off First 3 Rides (New Customers)

Get $2 off your first 3 rides when you sign up using this link. Or, download the app and enter the code under the "Promotions" tab to redeem your discount. New customers only.More
Get Coupon Code
2 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free UBER Rides with Referrals

Earn more rides for free with the refer-a-friend program.
Existing users ear rewards for inviting their friends & family to try the service. Earn free credits by inviting a new member to sign up using your Uber referral code. Find your unique alphanumeric Uber invite code on the app by tapping "Menu" then "˜Promotions".More
Get Deal
Sale

Up to $200 for Uber Rides | American Express Platinum Card

Get Deal
5% OFF
Sale

Up to 5% Off Rides and Food | Uber Cash

Plan ahead and get up to 5% off rides and food! Uber Cash allows you to add funds upfront for a seamless payment experience across Uberâ€™s services. Your purchased funds never expire and can be used for Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries.

Uber Cash also comes with a discount based on how much you add to your balance.

  • 5% discount when you add $100
  • 3% discount when you add $50
  • 2% discount when you add $25.More
    • Get Deal
    2 used today
    Sale

    Up to 4% Cashback + No Annual Fee | Uber Visa Card

    Earn $100 after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days!

    Plus:
  • 4% cashback on dining
  • 3% cashback on hotel & airfare
  • 2% cashback on online purchases
  • 1% cashback on all other purhcasesMore
    • Get Deal
    1% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Uber E-Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    Get them while supplies last!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment

    Related Stores

    322 subscribers
    876 subscribers
    7,371 subscribers
    121 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    422,341 subscribers
    176,966 subscribers
    476,554 subscribers
    421,522 subscribers

    About Uber

    Available for iPhone, Android, and at Uber.com, Uber is an app that connects you with a driver at the tap of a button. Save money on your car ride with today's best Uber promo codes, coupons and deals.