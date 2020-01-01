Earn more rides for free with the refer-a-friend program.
Existing users ear rewards for inviting their friends & family to try the service. Earn free credits by inviting a new member to sign up using your Uber referral code. Find your unique alphanumeric Uber invite code on the app by tapping "Menu" then "˜Promotions".More
Plan ahead and get up to 5% off rides and food! Uber Cash allows you to add funds upfront for a seamless payment experience across Uberâ€™s services. Your purchased funds never expire and can be used for Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries.
Uber Cash also comes with a discount based on how much you add to your balance.
Available for iPhone, Android, and at Uber.com, Uber is an app that connects you with a driver at the tap of a button. Save money on your car ride with today's best Uber promo codes, coupons and deals.