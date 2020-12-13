Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Academy Sports + Outdoors Coupons

Coupon of the Day
5% OFF
Code

5% Off Gift Cards

Save 5% off your gift card purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout!More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - 2 comments - Expires 12/13/20
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 30% Off Big Brands

Save up to 30% off big brand items at Academy! No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Thousands of Items

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 30% Off Athletic Shoes

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 20% Off Outdoor Fun

Save up to 20% off during Academy's outdoor fun sale. Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Swimwear

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Top Brands

Get Deal
$15 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$15 Off First Purchase with Academy Credit Card

Get $15 off your first purchase when you spend over $15 today with your Academy Sports credit card.More
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Fitness Equipment

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Hunting Items

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Footwear Deals

Get Deal
83% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 83% Off Cold Weather Apparel

Academy Sports is offering up to 83% off cold weather apparel. No coupon code is required.More
Get Deal
$50 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to $50 Off Outdoor Deals

Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

10% Off Entire Purchase | Health Care Professionals

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Sperry Styles

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Clothing

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Clothing & Fan Shop

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Nike

Get Deal
In-Store
Coupon verified!

The Academy Sports Weekly Ad

See current & upcoming in-store and online deals & discounts with Academy Sports' weekly ads. Shop hunting gear, camping gear, boots, bikes and much more.

Note: Academy Sports + Outdoors pricing, promotions, and availability may vary by location and online.More
View Weekly Ad
5 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Academy Sports + Outdoors Special Offers

Check out this link to see an updated list of the official Academy Sports + Outdoor special offers! Please check back often as some offers may be published on this landing page but is expired.

Popular Offers:
  • Sitewide Codes
  • Flash Sales
  • Sales from Brands like Under Armour, Nike, etc.
  • And More!More
    • Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    up to 75% Off Clearance Items

    Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering up to 75% Off regular price when you shop their clearance section. Online discount already applied. Excludes firearms. Shipping is free on orders over $25.More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Academy Hot Deals

    Shop Academy's hot deals to save up to 50% on apparel, shoes, jeans and more from popular brands like Magellan Outdoors, Columbia, Sperry and Skechers! Prices will be as marked or price will be shown once the item is added into your cart.More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Sneakers

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off Select Boots

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Fleece & Winter Apparel

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 30% Off Shoes & Sandals

    Get Deal
    $200 OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to $200 Off Gun Safes & More

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Backpacks

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Select Columbia Styles

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    30% Off Select Magellan Outdoor Boots & Slippers

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Magellan Outdoors

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Clearance

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Select Carhartt Pants

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 30% Off Bats & Gloves

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    40% Off Adidas Fleece

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/13/20
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    60% Off Game Tables

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/13/20
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Skechers Footwear

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/13/20
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    20% Off Magellan Outdoors Coolers

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/13/20
    40% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    40% Off Under Armour Fleece

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/13/20
    5%
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    5% Academy Price Match Guarantee

    If you find a lower price somewhere else on an identical, in-stock item, -- currently advertised in print or online -- simply show the add to your cashier and they will match it and beat it by 5%!

    How to Price Match In-Stores:
    • Show the printed or digital copy of the ad
    • Cashier will make the adjustment at the register

    How to Price Match Online:
    • You can chat with them or call at 888-922-2336 to validate the ad.
    • They will adust the price on your order.

    How to Price Match Previous Academy Purchase:
    • Within 14 days of purchase, you can price match a regular priced item from Academy if it was later sold for a lower price.
    • Simply bring your receipt and they will refund the difference in store or online via chat or phone call.

    Note:
    • Merchandise purchase on clearance is not eligible for price adjustments.
    • You must show your original receipt.More
    Get Deal
    FREE W/P
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up To $150 Rebates & Cash Back On Select Products

    Academy offers different rebates and cash back offers on select items. Don't miss out on free money! To redeem your desired rebate, click on "Click for Offer" and see more details.

    Popular Brands:
    • Beretta
    • Bridgestone
    • Hornady
    • Humminbird
    • Lews
    • and more!More
    Get Deal
    3 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping On $25+

    Get free standard shipping on most orders over $25 with no discount code required.
    Academy Sports + Outdoors also offers free in-store returns + free return shipping on footwear & apparel.

    You can click here for an update on the status of your order.

    More Free Shipping Details:
    • Select items that are large or heavy are excluded.
    • Look for the "Ships for $" message on thousands of items which offer a reduced shipping rate.
    • The shipping discount will be applied at checkout.
    • Due to new warning requirements imposed in California by Proposition 65, Academy Sports + Outdoors cannot ship any items to California at this time.
    • Shipping costs are included in refund requests.
    • Shipping costs are based on the shipping address, weight, and size of the total order.
    • Most items are shipping to the 48 contiguous states and can be expected to arrive within 3-10 business days.
    • Business days are Monday-Friday, excluding federal holidays within the United States.
    • Items over 70 lbs or flammable cannot be shipped via US Postal Service.More
    Get Deal

    Related Stores

    176,966 subscribers
    59,829 subscribers
    3 subscribers
    21 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    422,341 subscribers
    476,554 subscribers
    421,522 subscribers
    138,051 subscribers

    About Academy Sports + Outdoors

    Academy Sports + Outdoors is a premier sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with over 200 stores that offers a broad assortment of quality products. The Academy philosophy is to deliver exceptional customer service and products our customers want for exceptionally low prices. From hunting, fishing, and camping equipment, along with sports gear, footwear, apparel and much more, Academyâ€™s selection promotes fun in a variety of ways.

    Find the best coupons and deals to save on top-rated sporting and outdoor products at DealsPlus.