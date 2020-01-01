How to Use an Ali Express Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner.





Click â€œBuy Allâ€ and enter your shipping information on the next page.



In step 2, locate the â€œEnter Coupon Codeâ€ box and enter your code. Click â€œApply.â€





See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total will reflect discount.

What are the best AliExpress coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

What are the best AliExpress sales?

Alibaba is a Chinese e-commerce company that provides various different channels for businesses and consumers. AliExpress is division of Alibaba, and is an online retail service which provide small Chinese businesses the opportunity to sell their products to buyers around the world. It was launched in 2010, and has since grown to have millions of products which ship to over 200 countries around the world.Their product selection includes a huge variety, from apparel, accessories, electronics, bags, shoes, jewelry, home and garden, beauty, toys, entertainment, automotive, and many more. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of AliExpress coupons or promo codes, along with all their sales and special promotions.AliExpress has a section on their site with Seller Coupons. These are broken down by product category, so it makes it very easy to find the biggest discounts for whatever youâ€™re looking to purchase. These range from a $25 off coupon to $1 off, depending on the cost of the product. These are constantly updating, so be sure to keep checking back for all the latest coupons. Every now and then there will be a sitewide coupon code that can be applied to your entire purchase price.An ongoing promotion they have is a to share the AliExpress home page, product pages, and/or promotion pages with your friends to receive AliExpress Points. You receive 50 points for every friend that registers with AliExpress within 30 days of your shared link. These points are rewards that can be converted to coupons to use for the purchases you make on their site.Subscribe to their email list for updates about the newest coupons, upcoming sales, special promotions, and more. Download their mobile app for exclusive discounts that canâ€™t be found anywhere else.1. Sign into your AliExpress account2. Check the box that says â€œApply AliExpress Couponâ€ or check the box that say â€œEnter coupon codeâ€3. Depending on your selection, you can scroll through your AliExpress coupons, or paste in your promo code.4. Make your selection and complete the rest of the purchase. For selecting promo codes, click â€œApply.â€5 . Your discount will calculate into your total.Shop the Best Selling section to view all the fastest selling products. Get them before theyâ€™re gone! The Super Deals section is filled with all the products with the highest discounts. These deals are updated daily, so thereâ€™s always fresh discounts to be had. Different product categories will be marked down from time to time. These sales occur on a rotating basis. Free shipping is available on almost all orders, with select exclusions that may apply.Check back to find even more AliExpress coupons, coupon codes and deals on all the clothing, entertainment, electronics, home and garden, shoes, and everything else that you love.