AliExpress Coupon Codes

Coupon of the Day
70% OFF
Sale

Up To 70% Off Super Value Deals

Get Deal
3 used today - 4 comments
$4 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$4 Off $5+ (New Users)

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/31/20
$3.39 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$3.39 Off Entire Purchase

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 1 comment
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Gifts This Holiday Season

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Home Furnishings

Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up To 80% Off Baby Care & Maternity Items

Get Deal
99% OFF
Sale

Up to 99% Off New User Deals

Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
99% OFF
Sale

Up to 99% Off Flash Deals

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Health & Medical Items

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Weekly Deals | Brands Shopping Week

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Hot Brands

Get Deal
UNDER $5
Sale

Deals Under $5

Get Deal
1 used today
$4.00
Code

$4 Off Sitewide Coupon

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$4 OFF
Code

$4 Off $5+

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Download The App for An Exclusive New User Coupon

Unlock even more deals and discount exclusive to aliexpress app shoppers when you download their app today! Browse from "Mobile-Only" deals and save an extra 20-50% off deals in every category.More
Get Deal
$4 OFF
Code

$4 Off $5+

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$4 OFF
Code

$4 Off $5+ (New Customers)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$2 OFF
Sale

Up to $8 Off Coupon

Spend $15 & Save $2
Spend US $65 & Save $6
Spend US $150 & Save $8
SHOP WITH SELECT COUPONSMore
Get Deal
$0.01 DEALS
Sale

$0.01 Deals

Get Deal
99% OFF
Sale

99% Off with Friends

Get Deal
Sale

Store Coupons for All Users

Get Deal

About AliExpress

Alibaba is a Chinese e-commerce company that provides various different channels for businesses and consumers. AliExpress is division of Alibaba, and is an online retail service which provide small Chinese businesses the opportunity to sell their products to buyers around the world. It was launched in 2010, and has since grown to have millions of products which ship to over 200 countries around the world.

Their product selection includes a huge variety, from apparel, accessories, electronics, bags, shoes, jewelry, home and garden, beauty, toys, entertainment, automotive, and many more. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of AliExpress coupons or promo codes, along with all their sales and special promotions.

How to Use an Ali Express Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

  2. Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner.
    aliexpress

  3. Click â€œBuy Allâ€ and enter your shipping information on the next page.

  4. In step 2, locate the â€œEnter Coupon Codeâ€ box and enter your code. Click â€œApply.â€
    aliexpress

  5. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total will reflect discount.




What are the best AliExpress coupons?


AliExpress has a section on their site with Seller Coupons. These are broken down by product category, so it makes it very easy to find the biggest discounts for whatever youâ€™re looking to purchase. These range from a $25 off coupon to $1 off, depending on the cost of the product. These are constantly updating, so be sure to keep checking back for all the latest coupons. Every now and then there will be a sitewide coupon code that can be applied to your entire purchase price.

An ongoing promotion they have is a to share the AliExpress home page, product pages, and/or promotion pages with your friends to receive AliExpress Points. You receive 50 points for every friend that registers with AliExpress within 30 days of your shared link. These points are rewards that can be converted to coupons to use for the purchases you make on their site.

Subscribe to their email list for updates about the newest coupons, upcoming sales, special promotions, and more. Download their mobile app for exclusive discounts that canâ€™t be found anywhere else.

How do I use my coupon code?



1. Sign into your AliExpress account
2. Check the box that says â€œApply AliExpress Couponâ€ or check the box that say â€œEnter coupon codeâ€
3. Depending on your selection, you can scroll through your AliExpress coupons, or paste in your promo code.
4. Make your selection and complete the rest of the purchase. For selecting promo codes, click â€œApply.â€
5 . Your discount will calculate into your total.

What are the best AliExpress sales?


Shop the Best Selling section to view all the fastest selling products. Get them before theyâ€™re gone! The Super Deals section is filled with all the products with the highest discounts. These deals are updated daily, so thereâ€™s always fresh discounts to be had. Different product categories will be marked down from time to time. These sales occur on a rotating basis. Free shipping is available on almost all orders, with select exclusions that may apply.

Check back to find even more AliExpress coupons, coupon codes and deals on all the clothing, entertainment, electronics, home and garden, shoes, and everything else that you love.