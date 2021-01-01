Appliances Connection offers free nationwide delivery on all orders over $99 (though some exceptions may apply). To find out if you qualify, you can input your shipping zip code in your cart. Expedited Shipping is available upon request. To request expedited shipping (3 Days, 2nd Day or Next Day Delivery), please contact our sales department at 800-299-9470 option 1. With any delivery option, please note, if you have stairs, and forgot to add them to the invoice, and the driver has not yet delivered the package, you can still call and have them added. The same goes for if any hinges that must be removed due to the product not fitting through a door.More