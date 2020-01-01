What are the best Athleta coupons?

How to use Athleta Coupons Online

Sign in to your Athleta account or as a guest.



Add desired products to the shopping bag.





Review your order by clicking on the shopping bag in the top right corner.





Checkout and enter required information until you reach the "Payment & Promotions" section.





In Payment & Promotions, find the "Promo or Rewards Code" box, enter your code and apply.





See discount on qualifying items. New order total will reflect coupon discount or special offer.

What are the best Athleta sales?

How else can I save money?

Other shopping tips for Athleta

Athleta is a part of GAP Inc. family popular for ultimate performance sportswear and casual wear. Shop for fashionable quality swimwear, dresses, yoga pants, sports bras and browse outlet deals at Athleta.com. All collections from Athleta are tested to ensure sought after staples of active wear (i.e. fast dry, flexibility and etc). See all of today's Athleta coupon codes, coupons, promo codes and sales for 20% off or more right here on DealsPlus.Athleta's highest discount coupon is their 20% off code which they don't offer very often. As a part of the GAP Inc. family, shoppers with a GapCard, Banana Republic Card or Old Navy card can typically save an extra 10-15% off your purchase from any one of these stores including Athleta.Athleta offers free shipping on your order of $50 and over. Once in awhile, shoppers can also find free 2-day shipping codes from time to time.Another service Athleta offers is their reserve in-store offer where shoppers can browse online and find up to 5 items they want and then hit the 'Reserve In Store' button to pick up at your local Athleta. Shopping for athletic wear can be difficult as we all have different body types so this would ensure you have the item you want in-store for try on before purchasing (and you also skip shipping fees!).Athleta runs a semi-annual sale where select swim styles, dresses, jackets and more are discounted up to 60% off with no coupon codes or printable coupons needed. As Athleta introduce new collections for changing seasons, they'll also host sales on new arrivals and shoppers will see past season's item marked down from 20% off or higher.No sale events going on? You can find tons of items discounted up to 50% off or more (typically older styles) at Athleta's sales page. You can find newer markdowns, nearly gone or final sale items.You can keep up to date with all Athleta sales, events and coupons by enrolling in to their email newsletter (bottom of page) or subscribing to all coupon alerts above from DealsPlus.Have a hard time finding quality sports apparel? You can give Athleta a trial run and if it doesn't work out, return it any time. Read more about the Give-It-A-Workout Guarantee on the customer service page of Athleta.