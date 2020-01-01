Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Athleta Coupon Codes December 2020

20% OFF
Code

20% Off First Purchase W/ Gap Inc. Credit Card

Enter this code at online checkout to receive 20% off the first purchase with your GAP or Old Navy Card!

Note: Exclusions apply.More
2 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping W/ Gap Inc. Credit Card

1 used today
Sale

2 Points for Every $1 Spent | Rewards Program

Sale

Athleta 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Expires 12/25/20
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off All Sale

Get free shipping on orders of $50+More
10% OFF
Code

10% Off First Purchase W/ Gap Inc. Credit Card

1 used today
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

3 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

1 used today
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off for Fitness Professionals | Fitpro Discount

Members are entitled to 30% off regular-priced merchandise and get access to special store events and additional offers. To sign up, provide your ID, proof of eligibility and fill out an application at your local Athleta store.More
20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off First Purchase | Athleta Credit Card

20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off One Item | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Athleta emails and receive personal promo code for 20% off one item instantly! Sign up window will appear as soon as you enter athleta.com.

Offer Details:
  • You can use this code online or in-stores.
  • Offer excludes leather, suede, cashmeere, footwear & accessories.
  • Discount applies to Athleta branded products only.More
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off One Regular Priced Item | Refer a Friend

Share your love for Athleta with friends and family to get 20% off one regular-priced item in their first purchase. Plus, you will also get 20% off when they place an order.

Offer Details:
  • There is a maximum of fifty (50) friends to invite.
  • Advocates can only redeem maximum ten (10) offer coupons.
  • For more details, click here.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 3-5 Day Shipping On $50+

About Athleta

Athleta is a part of GAP Inc. family popular for ultimate performance sportswear and casual wear. Shop for fashionable quality swimwear, dresses, yoga pants, sports bras and browse outlet deals at Athleta.com. All collections from Athleta are tested to ensure sought after staples of active wear (i.e. fast dry, flexibility and etc). See all of today's Athleta coupon codes, coupons, promo codes and sales for 20% off or more right here on DealsPlus.

What are the best Athleta coupons?

Athleta's highest discount coupon is their 20% off code which they don't offer very often. As a part of the GAP Inc. family, shoppers with a GapCard, Banana Republic Card or Old Navy card can typically save an extra 10-15% off your purchase from any one of these stores including Athleta.

How to use Athleta Coupons Online


  1. Sign in to your Athleta account or as a guest.

  2. Add desired products to the shopping bag.
    athleta coupon

  3. Review your order by clicking on the shopping bag in the top right corner.
    athleta coupon

  4. Checkout and enter required information until you reach the "Payment & Promotions" section.
    athleta coupon

  5. In Payment & Promotions, find the "Promo or Rewards Code" box, enter your code and apply.
    athleta coupon

  6. See discount on qualifying items. New order total will reflect coupon discount or special offer.


Athleta offers free shipping on your order of $50 and over. Once in awhile, shoppers can also find free 2-day shipping codes from time to time.

Another service Athleta offers is their reserve in-store offer where shoppers can browse online and find up to 5 items they want and then hit the 'Reserve In Store' button to pick up at your local Athleta. Shopping for athletic wear can be difficult as we all have different body types so this would ensure you have the item you want in-store for try on before purchasing (and you also skip shipping fees!).

What are the best Athleta sales?

Athleta runs a semi-annual sale where select swim styles, dresses, jackets and more are discounted up to 60% off with no coupon codes or printable coupons needed. As Athleta introduce new collections for changing seasons, they'll also host sales on new arrivals and shoppers will see past season's item marked down from 20% off or higher.

No sale events going on? You can find tons of items discounted up to 50% off or more (typically older styles) at Athleta's sales page. You can find newer markdowns, nearly gone or final sale items.

How else can I save money?

You can keep up to date with all Athleta sales, events and coupons by enrolling in to their email newsletter (bottom of page) or subscribing to all coupon alerts above from DealsPlus.

Other shopping tips for Athleta

Have a hard time finding quality sports apparel? You can give Athleta a trial run and if it doesn't work out, return it any time. Read more about the Give-It-A-Workout Guarantee on the customer service page of Athleta.