In-Store

Get a Bonus $20 Belk Gift Card

with any $100+ Gift Card PurchaseMore
Use In-Store
1 used today - Expires 12/13/20
60% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 60% Off 'Sleighed It' Event

Save 60% off select Belk exclusive & national brand items. Or, 40% off select national brands or 25% off select designer brands.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPONMore
Get Coupon Code
11 used today - Expires 12/13/20
In-Store

Extra 60% Off 'sleighed It' Event

Save 60% off select Belk exclusive & national brand items. Or, 40% off select national brands or 25% off select designer brands.

SEE ALSO: ONLINE COUPONMore
Use In-Store
1 used today - Expires 12/13/20
25% OFF
Code

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Belk is offering 25% off your entire purchase when you use code at online checkout. Free shipping over $49!

Note: Exclusions apply!More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - 1 comment
70% OFF
Code

Up to 70% Off Fine Jewelry

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/13/20
In-Store

Up to 70% Off Fine Jewelry

Use In-Store
Expires 12/13/20
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Clearance Items

Get Deal
1 used today
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Activewear

Save up to 25% off Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Champion during Belk's activewear sale.More
Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase with In-store Pickup

Get Deal
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off $20 Belk Coupon | Email Sign Up

Get a $10 off $20+ regular and sale purchase offer to your email inbox when you sign up for their email subscriptions at the bottom of their homepage! You will get a unique code which you can redeem in-stores or online.

Other Ways to Save:

Note: Some exclusions apply.

Are you a frequent Belk shopper? You may want to sign up for a Belk credit card where you can save 20% off every purchase (15% off home/shoes)! Plus, you will get $10 in Belk rewards dollars with your first purchase using your new card.More
Get Deal
6 comments
OFFERS
Sale

Official Belk Coupons & Offers

You can find current Belk coupons for online and in-store purchases on this landing page! Usually, cardholders get a higher discount than non-cardholders.

Best Belk Offers:
  • Extra 30% off entire purchase
  • $10 off $50+
  • and more!

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • $10 off $20+ coupon w/ email sign up
  • Earn $25 Belk Bucks with Every $75 Spent (When Available)
  • Earn $10 Rewards for New Cardholders
  • Free Gifts with Beauty Purchase + Free Shipping
  • Free Shipping on $49+More
Get Deal
OFFER
Code

Exclusive Belk Coupons (Text Offers)

Text this code to sign up for mobile alerts on their exclusive sales and offers! Currently, you will not get a coupon that you can use immediately after texting this code. You will get alerts on their current offers every month!

Note: This is NOT a promo code, but a text code.

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • $10 off $20+ coupon w/ email sign up
  • Earn $25 Belk Bucks with Every $75 Spent (When Available)
  • Earn $10 Rewards for New Cardholders
  • Free Gifts with Beauty Purchase + Free Shipping
  • Free Shipping on $49+More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off Coupon | Belk Credit Card

Get an extra 20% off coupon for almost everything when you open a Belk Rewards credit card account. Plus, earn $10 in Belk Rewards Dollars when you make a purchase with a new credit card today!More
Get Deal
85% OFF
Sale

Up To 85% Off Clearance

Get Deal
1 used today
FREE
Sale

Get The Value of Your Order with In-store or Curbside Pickup

One customer per store, per day will receive a Belk gift card worth the value of your order (up to $575) when you select in-store or curbside pickup!More
Get Deal
Expires 12/24/20
70% OFF
Code

70% Off Fine Jewelry & Belk Silverworks

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/13/20
60% OFF
Code

60% Off Select Belk Exclusives & National Brands

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/13/20
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $25+

Get Deal
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Furniture

Get Deal
1 comment
In-Store

Belk's Weekly Ad

Look for all of Belk's in store and online coupon savings when you view Belk's weekly ad now.More
View Weekly Ad
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Bed & Bath Clearance Items

Create your dream space with affordable bedding and bath products from Belk. Shop a variety of thread counts, seasonal bedding, designer collections, sets and more. Save hundreds of dollars on your home purchases when you shop sale and clearance items, plus use a Belk promo code to save even more!More
Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Baby & Kids Clearance Items

Save up to 80% off or more on children's clothing, shoes, accessories and toys.More
Get Deal
1 comment
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Handbags

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Fine Jewelry

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Nike & Under Armour

Get Deal
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Women's Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Check out the huge assortment of clearance deals with over 2,000 products to choose from in fashion for women. Shop contemporary, activewear, complete looks, suits & separates, and more.More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Clearance Shoes, Boots & Sandals

Get Deal
FREE W/P
Sale

Free Gifts With Beauty Purchase

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Luggage

Get Deal

About Belk

Belk Department Stores bring 'modern, southern style' to over 200 locations across the U.S., as well as having a large online presence at Belk.com. Shoppers will find private label fashion apparel, shoes and accessories for the entire family, as well as top brand name health & beauty items, home goods, and a wedding registry. Find the most sought after fashions at some of the lowest prices around. Shoppers have several options to save money on their purchases both in store and online, including major sales that happen often, Belk coupons, free shipping coupon codes, rewards, and more! Read on or browse through this page to find the best ways to save at Belk and subscribe to get email alerts for the top coupons and sales of the day.

How Do I Get a Belk Coupon?

You can find all of the best discounts rounded up in one place at DealsPlus. Expect to find 20% to 25% off sitewide coupon codes and in-store coupons when you come to this page. Belk coupons typically work on regular and sale priced purchases, but be sure to read the details because there are many brands that may be excluded from any extra discounts. Be sure to keep an eye out for a Belk coupon for free shipping, otherwise you'll need to spend $99 to recieve a discount. If no online coupons are available, that usually means that there is a big sale event happening! Check out their homepage for sale events, or subscribe to email alerts here to stay informed. You can also find any current offers on the official Belk's coupon page online.

How Do I Get The Most Savings From Belk?

Redeem your Belk coupon code online or use your savings pass in stores to save the most money! On top of that, Belk's sale items are all eligible for additional coupon savings so your total discounts can be as high as 90% off original prices. If no coupons are available, check out the clearance page with discounts up to 75% off. Sales are typically rotated between several different departments based on holidays and seasonal changes. Shoppers can expect to find up to 50% off Belk shoes sales, dresses, men's clothing, juniors, baby & kids, beauty, handbags, jewelry, bed & bath, and more on a weekly basis.

Pro tip: Shop the online clearance page. There are new items added every week! Even more, all clearance items are typically discounted up to 75% off. Find out how to get free shipping on DealsPlus to have your order delivered to your door for no extra charge. Browse all available brands (Aveto, Beauty Blender, Bobbi Brown, Calvin Klein and more) and check out their amazingly low clearance prices today. You can also browse through their catalogs online for weekly sales events in stores.

Other Ways to Save at Belk

Another way to save is to open up a Belk Credit Card. This is a great option for frequent shoppers! With your card, you can save 20% off of your first purchase, plus get other members only benefits like special discount offers. With this rewards card, you can earn rewards dollars to save on future purchase in any department, and any brand. Only rewards members get access to this special no exclusions benefit! Additionally, all rewards members get receipt free returns. Start earning 1 point for every dollar spend, and you'll get $10 Belk Rewards Dollars!

How to Get Free Shipping on Belk.com

Looking to save on extra shipping fees? There are three different ways to get free standard shipping. First, you can spend $99 and you will automatically qualify. Second, you can use your Belk Elite Rewards Card, which required no minimum purchase. Best of all, the easiest way to get free shipping on every single order from Belk.com is to add a Beauty item. This includes bath & body, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Adding any one of these items will qualify your order for free shipping automatically! These are all verified ways to get free shipping at Belk.com, with no coupons required. However, you may get lucky so don't forget to check this page for a free shipping coupon code first!