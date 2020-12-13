About Belk

Belk Department Stores bring 'modern, southern style' to over 200 locations across the U.S., as well as having a large online presence at Belk.com. Shoppers will find private label fashion apparel, shoes and accessories for the entire family, as well as top brand name health & beauty items, home goods, and a wedding registry. Find the most sought after fashions at some of the lowest prices around. Shoppers have several options to save money on their purchases both in store and online, including major sales that happen often, Belk coupons, free shipping coupon codes, rewards, and more! Read on or browse through this page to find the best ways to save at Belk and subscribe to get email alerts for the top coupons and sales of the day.



How Do I Get a Belk Coupon? You can find all of the best discounts rounded up in one place at DealsPlus. Expect to find 20% to 25% off sitewide coupon codes and in-store coupons when you come to this page. Belk coupons typically work on regular and sale priced purchases, but be sure to read the details because there are many brands that may be excluded from any extra discounts. Be sure to keep an eye out for a Belk coupon for free shipping, otherwise you'll need to spend $99 to recieve a discount. If no online coupons are available, that usually means that there is a big sale event happening! Check out their homepage for sale events, or subscribe to email alerts here to stay informed. You can also find any current offers on the official Belk's coupon page online.



How Do I Get The Most Savings From Belk? Redeem your Belk coupon code online or use your savings pass in stores to save the most money! On top of that, Belk's sale items are all eligible for additional coupon savings so your total discounts can be as high as 90% off original prices. If no coupons are available, check out the clearance page with discounts up to 75% off. Sales are typically rotated between several different departments based on holidays and seasonal changes. Shoppers can expect to find up to 50% off Belk shoes sales, dresses, men's clothing, juniors, baby & kids, beauty, handbags, jewelry, bed & bath, and more on a weekly basis.



Pro tip: Shop the online clearance page. There are new items added every week! Even more, all clearance items are typically discounted up to 75% off. Find out how to get free shipping on DealsPlus to have your order delivered to your door for no extra charge. Browse all available brands (Aveto, Beauty Blender, Bobbi Brown, Calvin Klein and more) and check out their amazingly low clearance prices today. You can also browse through their catalogs online for weekly sales events in stores.



Other Ways to Save at Belk Another way to save is to open up a Belk Credit Card. This is a great option for frequent shoppers! With your card, you can save 20% off of your first purchase, plus get other members only benefits like special discount offers. With this rewards card, you can earn rewards dollars to save on future purchase in any department, and any brand. Only rewards members get access to this special no exclusions benefit! Additionally, all rewards members get receipt free returns. Start earning 1 point for every dollar spend, and you'll get $10 Belk Rewards Dollars!



How to Get Free Shipping on Belk.com Looking to save on extra shipping fees? There are three different ways to get free standard shipping. First, you can spend $99 and you will automatically qualify. Second, you can use your Belk Elite Rewards Card, which required no minimum purchase. Best of all, the easiest way to get free shipping on every single order from Belk.com is to add a Beauty item. This includes bath & body, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Adding any one of these items will qualify your order for free shipping automatically! These are all verified ways to get free shipping at Belk.com, with no coupons required. However, you may get lucky so don't forget to check this page for a free shipping coupon code first!