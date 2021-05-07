Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Code

Extra 60% Off Select Brands

Get 60% off select Belk exclusives & national brands purchases, and an extra 25% off regular & sale select designer brands purchasesMore
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 7/11/21
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 75% Off Black Friday in July Sale

Shop Black Friday Deals at Belk! Great items at super-low prices. No coupons needed! Shipping is free if you spend $49 or more.More
Get Deal
10 used today - Expires 7/11/21
$10
Sale
Coupon verified!

$10 Small Appliances Doorbuster

Up to $36 value + free shipping on orders of $49+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Deal
4 used today - Expires 7/5/21
85% OFF
Sale

Up To 85% Off Clearance

Get Deal
60% OFF
Code

Extra 60% Off Select Brands

Get 60% off select Belk exclusives & national brands purchases, and an extra 25% off regular & sale select designer brands purchasesMore
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - Expires 7/11/21
70% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 70% Off Fine Jewelry & Belk Silverworks

Valid on Regular & Sale.More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 7/11/21
$10 OFF
Sale

Extra $10% Off $20 | Email Sign Up

Get a coupon for an extra $10% Off $20 sent to your email inbox when you sign up for their email subscriptions at the bottom of their homepage! You will get a unique code which you can redeem in-stores or online.

Other Ways to Save:

Note: Some exclusions apply.

Are you a frequent Belk shopper? You may want to sign up for a Belk credit card where you can save 20% off every purchase (15% off home/shoes)! Plus, you will get $10 in Belk rewards dollars with your first purchase using your new card.More
Get Deal
6 comments
Sale

$44.99 Your Choice Solite Hardside Luggage

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
60% OFF
Sale

60% Off Bedding, Bedding Basics, and Bath

Get Deal
Expires 9/19/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

Towels & Sheets Starting At $2.99

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

Bras Starting At $17.99

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

$34.99 6-PC & 7-PC Bedding Sets

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

$9.99 2-PK Pillows from IZOD & More

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

35% Off Lancôme, Kiehl’s, Urban Decay & More

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
65% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

65% Off Select Luggage

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
In-Store

Extra 5% Off with Free Store Pick-Up

Use on top of today’s coupon! No exclusions.More
Use In-Store
OFFERS
Sale

Official Belk Coupons & Offers

You can find current Belk coupons for online and in-store purchases on this landing page! Usually, cardholders get a higher discount than non-cardholders.

Best Belk Offers:
  • Extra 30% off entire purchase
  • $10 off $50+
  • and more!

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • $10 off $20+ coupon w/ email sign up
  • Earn $25 Belk Bucks with Every $75 Spent (When Available)
  • Earn $10 Rewards for New Cardholders
  • Free Gifts with Beauty Purchase + Free Shipping
  • Free Shipping on $49+More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off Coupon | Belk Credit Card

Get an extra 20% off coupon for almost everything when you open a Belk Rewards credit card account. Plus, earn $10 in Belk Rewards Dollars when you make a purchase with a new credit card today!More
Get Deal
OFFER
Code

Exclusive Belk Coupons (Text Offers)

Text this code to sign up for mobile alerts on their exclusive sales and offers! Currently, you will not get a coupon that you can use immediately after texting this code. You will get alerts on their current offers every month!

Note: This is NOT a promo code, but a text code.

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • $10 off $20+ coupon w/ email sign up
  • Earn $25 Belk Bucks with Every $75 Spent (When Available)
  • Earn $10 Rewards for New Cardholders
  • Free Gifts with Beauty Purchase + Free Shipping
  • Free Shipping on $49+More
Get Coupon Code
Sale

Up to 60% On Swimwear & More

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Bed & Bath Clearance Items

Create your dream space with affordable bedding and bath products from Belk. Shop a variety of thread counts, seasonal bedding, designer collections, sets and more. Save hundreds of dollars on your home purchases when you shop sale and clearance items, plus use a Belk promo code to save even more!More
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Activewear

Save up to 25% off Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Champion during Belk's activewear sale.More
Get Deal
In-Store

Belk's Weekly Ad

Look for all of Belk's in store and online coupon savings when you view Belk's weekly ad now.More
View Weekly Ad
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Furniture

Get Deal
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Baby & Kids Clearance Items

Save up to 80% off or more on children's clothing, shoes, accessories and toys.More
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale

$9.99 2-PK Memory Foam Rugs

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Home Décor

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale

$39.99 Lomi Massage Gun

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
65% OFF
Sale

65% Off Home Storage and Organization

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale

$14.99 6-PK Towels

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Handbags

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Fine Jewelry

Get Deal
Sale

$69.99 Select Frigidaire Kitchen Electrics

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale

$29.99 Mahli 3-in-1 Robotic Vacuum

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale

$24.99 Toastmaster Air Fryer

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Nike & Under Armour

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

70% Off Toys, Tech and Wellness

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Table Top

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 7/11/21
Sale

8% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Limited Time! Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Belk (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
Get Deal
1 comment
65% OFF
Sale

65% Off Select Small Appliances

Get Deal
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Women's Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Check out the huge assortment of clearance deals with over 2,000 products to choose from in fashion for women. Shop contemporary, activewear, complete looks, suits & separates, and more.More
Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Fine Jewelry

Plus, your Choice Levian Smokey Quartz Pendant & Earrings Starting at $49 at Belk.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $49+

Get Deal
FREE W/P
Sale

Free Gifts With Beauty Purchase

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Luggage

Get Deal

Belk FAQ
What is Belk?
Belk Department Stores bring 'modern, southern style' to over 250 locations across the U.S., as well as having a large online presence at Belk.com. Shoppers will find private label fashion apparel, shoes and accessories for the entire family, as well as top brand name health & beauty items, home goods, and a wedding registry. Find the most sought after fashions at some of the lowest prices around. Shoppers have several options to save money on their purchases both in store and online, including major sales that happen often, Belk coupons, free shipping coupon codes, rewards, and more! Read on or browse through this page to find the best ways to save at Belk and subscribe to get email alerts for the top coupons and sales of the day.
What are the Best Belk Coupons?
One of the best Belk coupons is for an extra 50% off Belk exclusive & select national brand items. They will usually offer the coupon about once a month. Plus, you can frequently find coupons for 40% off Belk exclusive & national brand items or discounts on select categories.
Does Belk Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Belk offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Alternatively, you can opt for free in-store pickup on any size order.
Is There a Coupon for Email Sign Up?
Belk offers a free $10 off $20 coupon when you subscribe to their email list. Just scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and enter your email address in the box provided!
Is There a Belk Credit Card?
Yes, Belk's credit card gives shoppers an extra 20% off almost everything the day you open your card. Even better, earn $10 bonus Belk Rewards dollars when you make a purchase with your new Belk card. Cardholders can also receive 3% back in rewards when you spend up to $599 per year, 4% back when you spend $600-$1499 per year, or 5% back when you spend $1500+ per year. Plus, with a Belk MasterCard you will earn 2% back in rewards on gas & grocery or 1% back in rewards on all other non-Belk purchases.