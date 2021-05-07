Get a coupon for an extra $10% Off $20 sent to your email inbox when you sign up for their email subscriptions at the bottom of their homepage! You will get a unique code which you can redeem in-stores or online.
Are you a frequent Belk shopper? You may want to sign up for a Belk credit card where you can save 20% off every purchase (15% off home/shoes)! Plus, you will get $10 in Belk rewards dollars with your first purchase using your new card.More
Text this code to sign up for mobile alerts on their exclusive sales and offers! Currently, you will not get a coupon that you can use immediately after texting this code. You will get alerts on their current offers every month!
Note: This is NOT a promo code, but a text code.
Other Ways to Save Money:
$10 off $20+ coupon w/ email sign up
Earn $25 Belk Bucks with Every $75 Spent (When Available)
Create your dream space with affordable bedding and bath products from Belk. Shop a variety of thread counts, seasonal bedding, designer collections, sets and more. Save hundreds of dollars on your home purchases when you shop sale and clearance items, plus use a Belk promo code to save even more!More
Belk Department Stores bring 'modern, southern style' to over 250 locations across the U.S., as well as having a large online presence at Belk.com. Shoppers will find private label fashion apparel, shoes and accessories for the entire family, as well as top brand name health & beauty items, home goods, and a wedding registry. Find the most sought after fashions at some of the lowest prices around. Shoppers have several options to save money on their purchases both in store and online, including major sales that happen often, Belk coupons, free shipping coupon codes, rewards, and more! Read on or browse through this page to find the best ways to save at Belk and subscribe to get email alerts for the top coupons and sales of the day.
What are the Best Belk Coupons?
One of the best Belk coupons is for an extra 50% off Belk exclusive & select national brand items. They will usually offer the coupon about once a month. Plus, you can frequently find coupons for 40% off Belk exclusive & national brand items or discounts on select categories.
Does Belk Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Belk offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Alternatively, you can opt for free in-store pickup on any size order.
Is There a Coupon for Email Sign Up?
Belk offers a free $10 off $20 coupon when you subscribe to their email list. Just scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and enter your email address in the box provided!
Is There a Belk Credit Card?
Yes, Belk's credit card gives shoppers an extra 20% off almost everything the day you open your card. Even better, earn $10 bonus Belk Rewards dollars when you make a purchase with your new Belk card. Cardholders can also receive 3% back in rewards when you spend up to $599 per year, 4% back when you spend $600-$1499 per year, or 5% back when you spend $1500+ per year. Plus, with a Belk MasterCard you will earn 2% back in rewards on gas & grocery or 1% back in rewards on all other non-Belk purchases.