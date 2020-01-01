About Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries offers, mouth watering chocolate covered fruit, and so much more. A clear favorite on Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and Easter but give these tasty gifts on any occasion.
Coupons for cheesecakes,truffles, cake pops, organic fruit baskets, meats and cheeses can be found regularly here at DealsPlus and are usually good sitewide, though some coupon codes can be for specific items.
Don't forget anyone's special day by using their reminder service. Store addresses for easy re-ordering.
How to save even more at Shari's Berries, a.k.a berries.com.
After every major holiday there will be discounts on items closely related to that holiday.
Berries.com also has several monthly plans to choose from so your gifts can keep showing up and reminding someone month-after-month how much you care. Monthly plans include berries, fruit, organic fruit, or meats and cheeses.