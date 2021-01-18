So you've sign up for email or text offers and have received a few coupons. Now you are confused. Do they all work online & in-stores? How to I find them? 'Help!' - You may say. Well help is here, my dear!



How can I access my coupons?

Lost the email or text with your offer? Thats quite alright. You can access all you current coupons in the My Offers page. Additionally, if you just enter you email during checkout they will appear, just like magic! *Poof*



Is My Offers the same as a buybuy BABY account?

Surprisingly- no, they are different. Having an account comes with many perks like faster checkouts, the ability to track order history, a personalized shopping experience, and automatic access to My Offers.



My Offers your virtual wallet- a separate, easy way to organize your paper, email, and text offers. Here you can access and redeem your coupons on the go in stores and online! My Offers essentially links your coupons to your email address, giving you a fast and reliable 'cloud source' for all of your coupons.



Is my paper coupon valid online?

Yes, but only if the paper coupon states Valid In-store or online. If it says "In-Store Only," you have to head to a store to use it. However theres also the option to visit a local store and place the online order. Payment can be processed at the register, so you will be allowed to apply your coupon. Magical.



How do I add a paper coupon to my wallet?

In My Offers theres a section to enter the MO or barcode number.



Can I use my Bed Bath & Beyond offer at buybuy BABY, and vice versa?

Sadly, buybuy BABY and Bed Bath & Beyond coupons cannot be applied across sites or stores. Not so magical.



Can I apply multiple coupons to my order?

Yes! Multiple coupons may be used on one order. Fantastic.



How can I use coupons in my virtual wallet in-store?

To use in-store, pull up My Offers or download the app!