How to Snag More Savings at Chili's:

Chili's Coupons : yes, hard to find but courtesy of Chili's Blog, they do have an actual coupon page. Keep in mind though, Chili's coupon page is fairly outdated so eager customers will still want to sign up for their email list for more current promotional offers. Another great way to keep up to date is to follow Chili's on Facebook.



Chili's Giftcards & Chili's eGift Cards : Chili's also offer gift cards and eGift cards but we highly recommend customers purchase their gift card through online retailers like Amazon, ebay or gift card focused merchants like Raise.com which often shell out Chili's gift card discounted as much as 15% off or more.



: Chili's also offer gift cards and eGift cards but we highly recommend customers purchase their gift card through online retailers like Amazon, ebay or gift card focused merchants like Raise.com which often shell out Chili's gift card discounted as much as 15% off or more. 2 For 20: no current coupons available? Although this special offer depends on customer's location, Chili's has a great 2 for 20 dinner option that comes with two full-size entree and your choice of 1 appetizer (rotating menu). Dinner entree features light fares and other popular menu items like their Half Rack of Original Baby Back Ribs or Classic Bacon Burger.

What Are Some Popular Examples of Chili's Coupons and Promotions?

Free Chips with Salsa, Guac or Queso- this offer is free for anyone who joins Chili's Email Club



Free Kid's Meal with Purchase of an Adult Entree



Free Dessert with Purchase of an Adult Entree



Free Appetizer with Purchase of an Adult Entree



Free $10 eBonus Card with a $50 Gift Card Purchase



Free Fajitas or Ribs Upgrade

Chili's Grill & Bar is a fast casual restaurant chain featuring a tex-mex menu with worldwide locations from Asia to South America. Chili's is also a popular location for Happy Hours (not shown on their webpage) and hungry customers can find many Chili's Coupons right here at DealsPlus. For the health conscious crowd, Chili's also introduced a neat range of lighter fares and have their Chili's Nutrition information posted online and their entire Chili's Menu items here.Chili's is a pretty popular location for family, parties or just a regular hang out. Their coupons roll out often but it can be easy to miss for those who have not signed up for their email club. First time sign ups for Chili's Email Club bags free chips and choice of salsa, guac or queso and also gets notification for when promotional offers or special discounts are happening. Here are some great current offers and ways for Chili's fans to save even more on their next visit:Chili's distributes similar coupon promotions often and here are some examples of what to expect: