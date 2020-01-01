Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chili's Coupon Codes

OFFER
Sale

Curbside, Take Out & Free Delivery

Available Now

  • Also offering Beer & Wine To-Go at participating locations.

    Note: Participating locations only. $15 minimum order total required. Exclusions applyMore
    • Get Deal
    2 used today
    Sale

    $10 E-Bonus Card w/ Every $50 Gift Card Purchase

    E-Bonus Cards available to redeem 01‍/01‍/21 - 02‍/11‍/21. E-Bonus Card offer only available at chilis‍.‍c‍om.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 12/31/20
    OFFER
    Sale

    Beer, Wine & Margaritas | To-Go

  • $3 Beer Bottles & Cans
  • $10 Beer Six-Packs
  • Wine Bottles starting at $10
  • $5 MargaritasMore
    • Get Deal
    In-Store

    Free Chips & Salsa or Drink On Every Visit | Chili's Rewards

    No blackout dates. No punch cards or confusing point calculations. With My Chili's Rewards, get free chips and salsa or a non-alcoholic beverage every time you visit. It's as simple as that.

    Once you join or current members, just log in to your table's Ziosk on every visit and redeem this offer at checkout in addition to your other My Chili's Rewards!

    Note: Must visit every 60 days to maintain Chili's Regular status and FREE Chips & Salsa or a Non-Alcoholic Beverage. $5 minimum spend required.    More
    View Offer
    2 used today - 4 comments
    In-Store

    3 For $10 | 2 for $25 Beverage, Starter, & Entree

    Start with a non-alcoholic beverage, then choose an appetizer and an entree from Chili's 3 for $10 menu. Entrees include their Classic Bacon Burger, Chicken Crispers, and Cajun Chicken Pasta. Appetizers include selected soups, salads or chips & salsa. So many choices - all for $10!More
    View Offer
    5 comments
    In-Store

    Margarita Starting At $5

  • $5 Presidente Margarita
  • $7 Patron Margarita

    Note: Offer valid at participating locations.More
    • View Offer
    3 comments
    In-Store

    $8 Lunch Specials/Combos

    Available Monday-Friday 11am-4pm. All lunch portions. Sandwiches, Bites, Tacos & Quesadillas served with fries. No substitutions.

    Note: Offer valid at participating locations.    More
    View Offer
    2 comments
    OFFER
    Sale

    $3 for $10 | More Food for Less Money

    Curbside - Pickup - Delivery

    Note: Delivery available at participating locations only. Not available in all areas.    More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    To-Go for $10

    Pick up a starter, drink and your choice of any entree listed below for just $10 with Chili's Curbside, Delivery or To-Go.
    Options:
  • Shrimp Fajitas
  • Chicken Fajitas
  • Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas
  • Crispy mango-Habanero Crispers
  • Original Chicken Crispers
  • Crispy Chicken Crispers
  • Crispy Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers
  • Just Bacon Burger
  • Cajun Chicken Pasta
  • Cajun Shrimp Pasta (+$1)
  • Magarita Grilled ChickenMore
    • Get Deal
    In-Store

    Happy Hour Menu from $3+

    Offer valid at participating locations.More
    View Offer
    OFFER
    Sale

    Free Chips & Salsa w/ Every Delivery Order | DoorDash

    1 Click above to start a delivery order on DoorDash.

    2 Log in or create a DoorDash account.

    3 On the menu page, click the “Get FREE Chips & Salsa” banner near the top of the screen.

    4 Enter your My Chili’s Rewards number to link it with DoorDash and enjoy FREE Chips & Salsa with every order!    More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Discounted Chili's Gift Cards

    Get Deal
    2 used today
    In-Store

    10% Off Senior Discount

    Valid for seniors ages 55 and up. No coupon required.

    Note: There is not a single brand-wide policy regarding these discounts; offers vary by location. Please contact the restaurant directly for information on its individual senior citizen, military and/or uniformed officer discounts    More
    View Offer
    8 comments
    In-Store

    Chicken or Shrimp Fajitas 3 for Just $10

    Must select from the 3 for $10 menu. Chicken or shrimp fajitas on 3 for $10 are lunch-size portion. Valid for a limited-time onlyMore
    Use In-Store
    In-Store

    Free Birthday Dessert for Rewards Members

    View Offer
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free X2 $10 Bonus Cards with $50 Gift Card Purchase

    Get Deal
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    Buy $50, Get $10 Gift Cards

    Tis the season to treat your loved ones and yourself with Chili’s Gift Cards! Receive a $10 e-bonus card with every $50 Gift Card or Gift Token® purchase.More
    Get Deal
    OFFER
    Sale

    New $5 Margarita of The Month

    Chili's is now introducing a new Marg of the Month for $5 all day every day! Available this month, next month, and the following month too.More
    Get Deal

    About Chili's

    Chili's Grill & Bar is a fast casual restaurant chain featuring a tex-mex menu with worldwide locations from Asia to South America. Chili's is also a popular location for Happy Hours (not shown on their webpage) and hungry customers can find many Chili's Coupons right here at DealsPlus. For the health conscious crowd, Chili's also introduced a neat range of lighter fares and have their Chili's Nutrition information posted online and their entire Chili's Menu items here.

    How to Snag More Savings at Chili's:

    Chili's is a pretty popular location for family, parties or just a regular hang out. Their coupons roll out often but it can be easy to miss for those who have not signed up for their email club. First time sign ups for Chili's Email Club bags free chips and choice of salsa, guac or queso and also gets notification for when promotional offers or special discounts are happening. Here are some great current offers and ways for Chili's fans to save even more on their next visit:
    • Chili's Coupons: yes, hard to find but courtesy of Chili's Blog, they do have an actual coupon page. Keep in mind though, Chili's coupon page is fairly outdated so eager customers will still want to sign up for their email list for more current promotional offers. Another great way to keep up to date is to follow Chili's on Facebook.
    • Chili's Giftcards & Chili's eGift Cards: Chili's also offer gift cards and eGift cards but we highly recommend customers purchase their gift card through online retailers like Amazon, ebay or gift card focused merchants like Raise.com which often shell out Chili's gift card discounted as much as 15% off or more.
    • 2 For 20: no current coupons available? Although this special offer depends on customer's location, Chili's has a great 2 for 20 dinner option that comes with two full-size entree and your choice of 1 appetizer (rotating menu). Dinner entree features light fares and other popular menu items like their Half Rack of Original Baby Back Ribs or Classic Bacon Burger.


    What Are Some Popular Examples of Chili's Coupons and Promotions?

    Chili's distributes similar coupon promotions often and here are some examples of what to expect:
    • Free Chips with Salsa, Guac or Queso- this offer is free for anyone who joins Chili's Email Club
    • Free Kid's Meal with Purchase of an Adult Entree
    • Free Dessert with Purchase of an Adult Entree
    • Free Appetizer with Purchase of an Adult Entree
    • Free $10 eBonus Card with a $50 Gift Card Purchase
    • Free Fajitas or Ribs Upgrade