Clarks has been shoemakers since 1825. With a innovative mindset, they continue to develop their ways of making shoes. Now with sustainability in mind, their vision includes saving our planet. Shop at Clarks to experience shoes that are made to last.
Best coupons / deals (Exclusions?)
Current best coupon is an extra 50% off on clearance plus up to 50% off all styles sales. (Exclusions Apply: Coupon code cannot be combined with other codes. Certain styles or colors can be exclued from discounts.)
How many promo codes can you redeem per online order?
Only one promo code can be apply at the checkout.
Free shipping / curbside pickup / return policy
Clarksusa.com offers free FedEx Smartpost shipping for order of $50 or more. No international shipping is available. Holidays and weekends are excluded from delivery. Free Returns by mail. For in-store purchases, must return with original receipt within 60 days. If you don't have original receipt, or if it's been longer than 60 days, you will be issued a store credit.
Rewards/ Cardholders
Clarks In-Store Rewards program gives you 1 point for every $1 you spend in store, $20 in-store reward for every 200 points earned, exclusive promotions and more! It's free to join.
Email/ Text sign up
Sign up for an email subscription and recieve exclusive deals like 75% off private sales.
Special discounts: (Student/teacher/military)
Clarks offers a Military discount off purchases for Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses, Military Family Members, as well as a First Responder Discount for active Police, Fire and EMT customers and also Teachers. You can receive your discount while shopping online by verifying your eligibility with ID.me. This discount cannot be combined with other promotional codes or applied to any gift card purchases. Just choose Military, Nurse, Medical Professional, First Responder, Airline Employee or Teacher Discount at checkout. https://www.clarksusa.com/troop-discount-faq
My coupon doesn't work, Why?
Sometimes, the coupon will have exclusions on certain styles or colors. In this case, the coupon will not work. And if the coupon does not work, it will indicate that coupon has been expried or invalid.