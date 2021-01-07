Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Coupon of the Day
40% OFF
Code

Extra 40% Off Select Styles + Free Shipping

Get an extra 40% off sale styles from Clarks when you enter this code at checkout. Plus, shipping is free on every order.


Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
14 used today - 1 comment - Expires 7/14/21
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off $100+

Take an extra 20% off on your $100 or more purchase.
Enter the code at checkout.

Note:Exclusions ApplyMore
Get Coupon Code
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off All Sale Styles

Save up to 50% off on all sale styles. Prices as marked. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.More
Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

23% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Limited Time! Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Clarks (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Select Women's Sandals and Flip Flops

Get Deal
Expires 7/31/21
$20 OFF
Sale

Earn $20 Discount Rewards

Offer Details:
For every $1 spend, receive 1 Rewards Point. When you reach 200 Rewards points, a $20 Discount Reward notification will be emailed to you within 24 hrs of the qualifying purchase.

How Do I Join?
Sign up at Clarks store or Outlet. Name, phone number, email address required.

  • Discount Rewards expire 365 days from the date they are earned.
  • Reward Points will expire five years after the date they are earned.
  • Rewards Points total will be printed on your receipt. Or ask any associate.
  • If you return merchandise, Reward Points earned from that purchase will be deducted.
More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off Sale Styles

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 7/1/21
30% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 30% Off Sale Styles

Get Coupon Code
Expires 7/15/21
Sale

Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses, Military Family Discount

ID.me offers discounts and special offers for the military, nurses, medical professionals, first responders, airline employees, teachers. Sign up now to discover exclusive and unique offers.More
Get Deal

Clarks FAQ
About clarksusa.com
Clarks has been shoemakers since 1825. With a innovative mindset, they continue to develop their ways of making shoes. Now with sustainability in mind, their vision includes saving our planet. Shop at Clarks to experience shoes that are made to last.
Best coupons / deals (Exclusions?)
Current best coupon is an extra 50% off on clearance plus up to 50% off all styles sales. (Exclusions Apply: Coupon code cannot be combined with other codes. Certain styles or colors can be exclued from discounts.)
How many promo codes can you redeem per online order?
Only one promo code can be apply at the checkout.
Free shipping / curbside pickup / return policy
Clarksusa.com offers free FedEx Smartpost shipping for order of $50 or more. No international shipping is available. Holidays and weekends are excluded from delivery. Free Returns by mail. For in-store purchases, must return with original receipt within 60 days. If you don't have original receipt, or if it's been longer than 60 days, you will be issued a store credit.
Rewards/ Cardholders
Clarks In-Store Rewards program gives you 1 point for every $1 you spend in store, $20 in-store reward for every 200 points earned, exclusive promotions and more! It's free to join.
Email/ Text sign up
Sign up for an email subscription and recieve exclusive deals like 75% off private sales.
Special discounts: (Student/teacher/military)
Clarks offers a Military discount off purchases for Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses, Military Family Members, as well as a First Responder Discount for active Police, Fire and EMT customers and also Teachers. You can receive your discount while shopping online by verifying your eligibility with ID.me. This discount cannot be combined with other promotional codes or applied to any gift card purchases. Just choose Military, Nurse, Medical Professional, First Responder, Airline Employee or Teacher Discount at checkout. https://www.clarksusa.com/troop-discount-faq
My coupon doesn't work, Why?
Sometimes, the coupon will have exclusions on certain styles or colors. In this case, the coupon will not work. And if the coupon does not work, it will indicate that coupon has been expried or invalid.