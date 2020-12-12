How to Use a Columbia Coupon Code Online

Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Cart"





Click on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner of the page to view your current order.





Locate and click the link that says "Have A Promo Code?" under the Payment Methods section.





When the text box opens, enter your code and click "Apply."





If your coupon is valid, you will see a memo appear under your desired products that details how much you saved.



Columbia Sportswear is one of the world's leading manufacturers of outdoor apparel, footwear, camping equipment and more. A pioneer in outerwear technology, Columbia is well known for their waterproof yet breathable apparel and other high quality products. Much like their competitor brands (The North Face, Patagonia, REI, etc.), you rarely see large discounts on their top-tier products. But we're here to teach you exactly how to save on Columbia products using coupons, sales and other shopping tips.Columbia coupons don't come around too often, so if you're in a bind and need a product quickly, check out their current sale pages where prices can already be up to 50% off without the need of a coupon. When coupons are available, you'll typically find discounts like "20% off" or "$30 off $150." As we said, it's easy to miss a good coupon for Columbia stores and Columbia.com. The best way to not miss out on these coupons is to subscribe to the Columbia email list (make sure to check "Please add me to the Columbia email list") or to subscribe to Columbia coupon alerts via DealsPlus, where we send you coupons whenever they're posted by our community.Columbia in-store coupons and printable coupons are pretty self-explanatory. You'll either print them from your email inbox (from Columbia or DealsPlus), or find them through direct mail and bring them into a store near you to redeem.Columbia Greater Rewards is FREE to join and allows you to earn points with your purchases online at Columbia.com or in stores. Earn 10 points for every dollar spent with 1000 points earning you a $5 reward. Plus, members get free shipping on every order and special discounts, sales and coupons. If you plan on shopping at Columbia, joining Greater Rewards is a no-brainer (it's free, what do you have to lose?!).