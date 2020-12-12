Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Columbia Coupon Codes December 2020

Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Code

60% Off Web Specials

Get 60% off the original price of Columbia's web specials! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Join Greater Reward member (free to join) to get free shipping on all orders.More
6 used today - Expires 12/14/20
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Columbia Holiday Deals

Get 0% off Columbia Holiday Deals! No code necessary, prices as marked. Free shipping on orders 99+More
1 used today - Expires 12/25/20
15% OFF
Sale
15% Off Your Order (ApplePay)

Expires 12/21/20
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Gift Guide Sale

Expires 12/25/20
Sale

Triple Rewards On Gift Cards (Members)

Expires 12/25/20
60% OFF
Sale

Official Coupons, Promo Codes & Specials

This page list the current offers from Columbia! Whether your a Greater Rweards Member, or just your average shopper, be sure to check this page before making your purchase! You may have the chance to earn bonus rewards points or catch a sale before it's over.

Looking for that famous 'Up To 60% Off Select Styles' coupon? Be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page! We will notify you whenever a coupon for Columbia becomes available. We often have exclusive access to ones that are not listed on their site.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Free Shipping On Orders $99+ (Christmas Shipping Cutoff: 12/12)

Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off Columbia Web Specials

Find your favorite items for up to 50% off! Shop Columbia's online only web specials and save on Jackets, Fleece, Insulated, Rainwear, Vests, Shirts, Pants and Footwear.More
60% OFF
Sale

Up To 60% Off Sale

You don't need a coupon code to bring in these savings! All items are already discounted, and prices are as marked. Choose from over 700 Men's, Kids, Women's and footwear past-season items.More
55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off Women's Columbia Jackets & Outerwear On Sale

From rain jackets for spring showers to down jackets for winter cold to year-round vests for everything in between, you'll find the right layer at a can't-miss price with women's jackets and vests from Columbia Sportswear on sale.More
Sale

2020 Columbia Holiday Gift Guide

Expires 12/31/20
Sale

2 for $30 Select Graphic Tees

5% OFF
Sale

Discounted Columbia Gift Cards (Raise.com)

Shop these discounted Gift Cards to save on your purchase at Columbia or columbia.com. Just like a coupon.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Every Order & More | Rewards Members

Join the Adventure
Join Columbia's Greater Rewards Loyalty Program for free! Earn points and claim rewards on the shopping you're already doing. What an easy way to save.

Perks:
  • Free Shipping Always
    While you're a member get free ground shipping on every order.
  • Earn Points & Rewards
    Whether you're shopping online or in-stores, you'll earn points on every purchase. Then. collect and redeem!
  • Points for sharing
    Earn points for sharing adventures in your new gear on Instagram and Twitter! Plus, connect your social accounts and enter for chances to win gear.
  • Member Only Offers
    Be sure to watch your inbox for exclusive member-only offers, gifts, and special sales.

Earn $5 for every $100 spent:
  • $1 = 10 points
  • $100 = 1000 points
  • 1000 points = $5 reward

You will be sent your rewards certificate(s) via email as soon as you reach 1,000 points.More
About Columbia

Columbia Sportswear is one of the world's leading manufacturers of outdoor apparel, footwear, camping equipment and more. A pioneer in outerwear technology, Columbia is well known for their waterproof yet breathable apparel and other high quality products. Much like their competitor brands (The North Face, Patagonia, REI, etc.), you rarely see large discounts on their top-tier products. But we're here to teach you exactly how to save on Columbia products using coupons, sales and other shopping tips.

How to Use a Columbia Coupon Code Online

  1. Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Cart"
    columbia coupon

  2. Click on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner of the page to view your current order.
    columbia coupon

  3. Locate and click the link that says "Have A Promo Code?" under the Payment Methods section.
    columbia coupon

  4. When the text box opens, enter your code and click "Apply."
    columbia coupon

  5. If your coupon is valid, you will see a memo appear under your desired products that details how much you saved.
    columbia coupon


Columbia Coupons

Columbia coupons don't come around too often, so if you're in a bind and need a product quickly, check out their current sale pages where prices can already be up to 50% off without the need of a coupon. When coupons are available, you'll typically find discounts like "20% off" or "$30 off $150." As we said, it's easy to miss a good coupon for Columbia stores and Columbia.com. The best way to not miss out on these coupons is to subscribe to the Columbia email list (make sure to check "Please add me to the Columbia email list") or to subscribe to Columbia coupon alerts via DealsPlus, where we send you coupons whenever they're posted by our community.

How to Use Columbia Coupons In-store

Columbia in-store coupons and printable coupons are pretty self-explanatory. You'll either print them from your email inbox (from Columbia or DealsPlus), or find them through direct mail and bring them into a store near you to redeem.

Columbia Greater Rewards (Free Shipping & More)

Columbia Greater Rewards is FREE to join and allows you to earn points with your purchases online at Columbia.com or in stores. Earn 10 points for every dollar spent with 1000 points earning you a $5 reward. Plus, members get free shipping on every order and special discounts, sales and coupons. If you plan on shopping at Columbia, joining Greater Rewards is a no-brainer (it's free, what do you have to lose?!).