Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Code

Up To 60% Off Web Specials

New styles just added! Columbia is offering up to 60% off the original price of Webs specials! Just enter this code during online checkout.

Join Greater Rewards today & get free shipping on all orders.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
38 used today - Expires 6/16/21
In-Store
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase | Columbia Factory Stores

Take an extra 10% off your entire purchase at Columbia Sportswear Factory Stores. Just present this coupon at a location near you.More
Expires 6/20/21
Sale

11% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Limited Time! Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Columbia (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
1 comment
In-Store

Extra 20% Off Teacher Discount

Offer valid in-stores.More
Expires 6/13/21
25% OFF
Sale
25% Off Almost Everything | Gear Up Sale

No code necessary, prices as marked. Join Greater Rewards today & get free shipping on all orders.More
Expires 6/20/21
Sale

2021 Fathers Day Sale

Give him gifts he can really use.More
Expires 6/20/21
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Military, First Responder, & Teacher Discount

Columbia offers a 10% off discount for military, first responders, and teachers through ID.Me.

Please login directly to ID.Me to receive this discount.More
60% OFF
Sale

Official Coupons, Promo Codes & Specials

This page list the current offers from Columbia! Whether your a Greater Rweards Member, or just your average shopper, be sure to check this page before making your purchase! You may have the chance to earn bonus rewards points or catch a sale before it's over.

Looking for that famous 'Up To 60% Off Select Styles' coupon? Be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page! We will notify you whenever a coupon for Columbia becomes available. We often have exclusive access to ones that are not listed on their site.More
Sale

2 for $30 Select Graphic Tees

Sale

5% Back On Everything | Columbia Greater Rewards

FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Every Order & More | Rewards Members

Join Columbia's Greater Rewards Loyalty Program for free! Earn points and claim rewards on the shopping you're already doing. What an easy way to save.

Perks:
  • Free Shipping Always
    While you're a member get free ground shipping on every order.
  • Earn Points & Rewards
    Whether you're shopping online or in-stores, you'll earn points on every purchase. Then. collect and redeem!
  • Points for sharing
    Earn points for sharing adventures in your new gear on Instagram and Twitter! Plus, connect your social accounts and enter for chances to win gear.
  • Member Only Offers
    Be sure to watch your inbox for exclusive member-only offers, gifts, and special sales.

Earn $5 for every $100 spent:
  • $1 = 10 points
  • $100 = 1000 points
  • 1000 points = $5 reward

You will be sent your rewards certificate(s) via email as soon as you reach 1,000 points.More
60% OFF
Sale

Up To 60% Off Sale

You don't need a coupon code to bring in these savings! All items are already discounted, and prices are as marked. Choose from over 700 Men's, Kids, Women's and footwear past-season items.More
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off Columbia Web Specials

Find your favorite items for up to 50% off! Shop Columbia's online only web specials and save on Jackets, Fleece, Insulated, Rainwear, Vests, Shirts, Pants and Footwear.More
6% OFF
Sale

Discounted Columbia Gift Cards (Raise.com)

Shop these discounted Gift Cards to save on your purchase at Columbia or columbia.com. Just like a coupon.More
1 comment
55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off Women's Columbia Jackets & Outerwear On Sale

From rain jackets for spring showers to down jackets for winter cold to year-round vests for everything in between, you'll find the right layer at a can't-miss price with women's jackets and vests from Columbia Sportswear on sale.More
2 comments

Columbia FAQ
What are the best Columbia coupons?
The most common coupon from Columbia is for up to 60% off original price of their web specials. These come around once or twice a month. One of the better ways to save is in-store at a Columbia Factory Store Outlet! They often have storewide sales on already highly discount items. Subscribe to this DealsPlus page and we will send you printable coupons for an extra 10% off Factory Store purchases whenever they become available.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Columbia offers a 10% off discount for military, first responders, and teachers everyday! Just verify your status through ID.Me.


At this time, they do not offer student, text sign up or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
A few times a year, Columbia will offer free shipping on $75. However, usually, the only way to receive free shipping is by signing up for their rewards program. Luckily, it's free to join!
What is their return policy?
Returns are accepted within 60 days of the purchase an must in the original condition. Just bring your return to your nearest UPS dropoff location.
What perks do rewards members get?
  • Free shipping on all orders
  • Earn $5 in redeemable rewards for every $100 you spend online or in-store
  • Exclusive member-only offers, gifts, and special sales
  • Extra rewards for connecting your account and sharing on Instagram and Twitter