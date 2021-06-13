Limited Time! Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Columbia (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
This page list the current offers from Columbia! Whether your a Greater Rweards Member, or just your average shopper, be sure to check this page before making your purchase! You may have the chance to earn bonus rewards points or catch a sale before it's over.
Looking for that famous 'Up To 60% Off Select Styles' coupon? Be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page! We will notify you whenever a coupon for Columbia becomes available. We often have exclusive access to ones that are not listed on their site.More
From rain jackets for spring showers to down jackets for winter cold to year-round vests for everything in between, you'll find the right layer at a can't-miss price with women's jackets and vests from Columbia Sportswear on sale.More
The most common coupon from Columbia is for up to 60% off original price of their web specials. These come around once or twice a month. One of the better ways to save is in-store at a Columbia Factory Store Outlet! They often have storewide sales on already highly discount items. Subscribe to this DealsPlus page and we will send you printable coupons for an extra 10% off Factory Store purchases whenever they become available.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Columbia offers a 10% off discount for military, first responders, and teachers everyday! Just verify your status through ID.Me.
At this time, they do not offer student, text sign up or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
A few times a year, Columbia will offer free shipping on $75. However, usually, the only way to receive free shipping is by signing up for their rewards program. Luckily, it's free to join!
What is their return policy?
Returns are accepted within 60 days of the purchase an must in the original condition. Just bring your return to your nearest UPS dropoff location.
What perks do rewards members get?
Free shipping on all orders
Earn $5 in redeemable rewards for every $100 you spend online or in-store
Exclusive member-only offers, gifts, and special sales
Extra rewards for connecting your account and sharing on Instagram and Twitter