When is the Last Day to Order Gifts in Time for Christmas?
The last day to order gifts for most merchants is "Free Shipping Day" which is the last day that retailers offer free standard shipping, however, Christmas shipping deadlines can vary. Merchants such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others may require a minimum purchase to qualify for the free shipping promotion. Many merchants offer free shipping promotions throughout December to avoid the last-minute shopping rush.
When is Free Shipping Day 2020?
Free Shipping Day 2020 is today, December 14th, 2020.
What is Free Shipping Day?
Started in 2008, Free Shipping Day is celebrated in mid-December with many retailers, like Amazon, offering free shipping in time for Christmas. It offers shoppers a chance to get any last-minute shopping done from the comfort of their own homes!
This shopping holiday has grown to include merchants of all sizes including Amazon and more and is a great way for anyone to finish up their holiday shopping without the hassles of going into traditionally very busy malls and stores across the country. Some merchants have even started offering week-long free shipping offers and extended offers for those of us who are especially prone to procrastination.
Notable Shipping Carriers Cut-Off Dates for Christmas:
American Express Card Members: Enroll here for complimentary ShopRunner membership! This provides free 2-day shipping and free returns on eligible items at participating online stores.
Important Information:
Note: Stores with an asterisk (*) have not yet been confirmed. They are our best guess based on last year's shipping deadlines and will be updated when more information is available.
(Updated as of: 12/14 @ 10:00am)
Featured Free Shipping Day Offers:
Clothing, Shoes & Accessories:
Sporting Goods & Outdoor:
Other Notable Free Shipping Day Offers:
