Free Shipping Day 2020 Deals

DealsPlus

Free Shipping Day 2020 Deals
FREE SHIPPING
Roundup
1h ago
Expires : Today
When is the Last Day to Order Gifts in Time for Christmas?
The last day to order gifts for most merchants is "Free Shipping Day" which is the last day that retailers offer free standard shipping, however, Christmas shipping deadlines can vary. Merchants such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others may require a minimum purchase to qualify for the free shipping promotion. Many merchants offer free shipping promotions throughout December to avoid the last-minute shopping rush.

When is Free Shipping Day 2020?
Free Shipping Day 2020 is today, December 14th, 2020.

What is Free Shipping Day?
Started in 2008, Free Shipping Day is celebrated in mid-December with many retailers, like Amazon, offering free shipping in time for Christmas. It offers shoppers a chance to get any last-minute shopping done from the comfort of their own homes!

This shopping holiday has grown to include merchants of all sizes including Amazon and more and is a great way for anyone to finish up their holiday shopping without the hassles of going into traditionally very busy malls and stores across the country. Some merchants have even started offering week-long free shipping offers and extended offers for those of us who are especially prone to procrastination.

Notable Shipping Carriers Cut-Off Dates for Christmas:
  • USPS (Also check out their Shipping Supplies)
  • FedEx
  • UPS

    American Express Card Members: Enroll here for complimentary ShopRunner membership! This provides free 2-day shipping and free returns on eligible items at participating online stores.

    Important Information:
    • These stores offer free and guaranteed Christmas & Christmas Eve delivery through Free Shipping coupons, deals, or free express shipping upgrades when you order by the specified date & time.
    • All cutoff dates listed below are for standard shipping within the Continental US only.
    • Click on "more details" for additional express/premium shipping options from each individual retailer.

    Note: Stores with an asterisk (*) have not yet been confirmed. They are our best guess based on last year's shipping deadlines and will be updated when more information is available.

    (Updated as of: 12/14 @ 10:00am)

    Featured Free Shipping Day Offers:
    • Amazon (more coupons): Free Shipping on $25+ or With Prime
      Fast free delivery w/ Prime. Otherwise, arrival dates vary depending on items.

    • Apple (more coupons): Free 2-hour delivery on select Apple products in most metros

    • Bed Bath & Beyond (more coupons): Free shipping on $19+
      Free same-day delivery on $39+ when ordered by 12/16

    • Best Buy (more coupons): Free shipping on $35+
      Order by 12/23 before 8pm (local time) on select items for order to arrive by 12/24

    • Costco (more coupons): Free shipping on select items

    • JCPenney (more coupons): Free standard shipping on $75+
      Order by 12/14 for order to arrive by 12/25

    • Kohl's (more coupons): Free standard shipping for Cardholders w/ code DECMVCFREE until 12/20 or on $75+
      Free 2-hour store pickup available

    • Macy's (more coupons): Free standard shipping on $25+
      Free Same-Day Pickup

    • Target (more coupons): Free Shipping on $35+
      Same-Day Delivery Available on groceries, essentials & more or free curbside pickup

    • Walmart (more coupons): Free standard shipping on all orders w/ Walmart+
      Fast delivery on select items

    Clothing, Shoes & Accessories:

    Sporting Goods & Outdoor:

    Other Notable Free Shipping Day Offers:
    💬 13  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    berrygreat
    berrygreat (L3)
    Dec 14, 2019
    Enjoy free shipping today with your favorite stores!
    Likes Reply
    berrygreat
    berrygreat (L3)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Updated free shipping offers for 2018!
    Likes Reply
    tr1plication
    tr1plication (Mod)
    Dec 07, 2017
    New predictions for 2017!
    Likes Reply
    realityincheck1
    realityincheck1 (L1)
    Dec 16, 2016
    Great deal! Thanks so much!!
    Likes Reply
    tr1plication
    tr1plication (Mod)
    Dec 16, 2016
    New free shipping offers for 2016!
    Likes Reply
    tr1plication
    tr1plication (Mod)
    Dec 18, 2015
    New offers for 2015!
    Likes Reply
    Urbstfrend
    Urbstfrend (L1)
    Dec 18, 2014
    Most of the listed stores "free" shipping offers are available year round with minimum purchase. "Much ado about nothing".
    Likes Reply
    tr1plication
    tr1plication (Mod)
    Dec 18, 2014
    @Urbstfrend While that is true that some policies are unchanged, some people may not know about shipping deadlines and free shipping policies. It helps to be able to compare this information and make an informed decision in order to get free shipping AND receive items by December 24. Otherwise people may be stuck with costly 1 or 2-day shipping.

    Also, some merchants have lowered the threshold, such as Kohl's who is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more (was $75). Thanks for sharing!
    Likes Reply
    tr1plication
    tr1plication (Mod)
    Dec 15, 2014
    New deadlines added, better start shopping!
    Likes Reply
    dddsss
    dddsss (L5)
    Dec 17, 2014
    Could you guys please tell retailers not to have the best sales/free shipping all on the same day? It's hard to do a lot of different stores in the same day. they should just drop the Black Friday and cyber Monday and just go with black week and cyber week... it would give us less pressure , More ability to plan our shopping and less slow websites etc. And they would get much more business!
    Likes Reply
    tr1plication
    tr1plication (Mod)
    Dec 17, 2014
    I wish we could tell them when to have sales!
    Likes Reply
    nikcc20
    nikcc20 (L5)
    Dec 11, 2014
    Walmart with free shipping today! Sweet!
    Likes Reply
    DealiciousPie
    DealiciousPie (Mod)
    Dec 10, 2014
    Wow this is an awesome list! Thanks, OP.
    Likes Reply
    see more comments 10
