When is Green Monday 2020?
Green Monday 2020 is on Monday, December 14, 2020. It is the second Monday in December.
What is Green Monday 2020?
After Cyber Monday, Green Monday is the second-largest online shopping day of the year and was coined by eBay to highlight the busiest shopping day in December. Green Monday 2020 falls on the same date as Free Shipping Day (Free Shipping Day is the last day to order gifts to arrive by Christmas Eve via free standard shipping).
(Updated as of 12/14 at 8am)
