Disney Park Discount Codes & Promo Codes

10% OFF
10% Off Purchases For Visa Card Members

Or Disney Rewards Redemption CardMore
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $75+

1 used today
Up to 35% On Rooms

Save Up to $500 On a 4-Night, 4-Day Room-and-Ticket Package

Expires 12/25/20

About Walt Disney Parks & Resorts

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is an extension of the world famous Walt Disney brand featuring classic Disney characters, a staple in children's animation. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have different themed location worldwide in Canada, US, Europe, China and more. Shoppers can find seasonal vacation packages and special pricing on DealsPlus. Browse through updated deals and Walt Disney Park offers and plan your next family vacation with us.

Where Are The Disney Parks and Resorts?

To start you off, take a look at Disney Around the World and see what each location has to offer. Disney Resort and Spa are located worldwide so if you're planning a resort getaway, drop by the special offers page for current deals for your destination. Planning an abroad trip? Disney has a separate page for specific location:
  • Disneyland Resort Paris
  • Tokyo Disney Resort
  • Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
  • Shanghai Disney Resort


Disney also has their own cruise line with low rate deals from different ports, select resident rates and U.S. military rates. A lesser known service is the Adventures by Disney which features Disney hand picked tour vacation packages in the most popular destinations. Special offers on Disney Adventure include exclusive departure and group rates.

The best discounted rate for Disney Parks and Resorts are usually for group or family vacation. Special offers also center around their current shows, events and seasonal deals where Disney goers can save up to 25% or more on your booking. To see the full details and prices, create your own vacation package at Disney or get started with their free planning DVD.