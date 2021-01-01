About Gilt City

Gilt City is the best way to experience a luxurious lifestyle in an affordable way. You can find fun things to do, places to eat, and places to shop at an extra 25% off to 50% off or more. Plus, find all of today's best Gilt City promo codes, coupons and promotions for extra discounts at insider prices.



Be sure to check out Gilt Groupe promo codes too, where you can find coupons and deals on designer clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products and home items - all shipped directly to your home.



What are the best coupons? All new customers get an extra 25% off coupon to use on their first purchase. All new customer coupon codes stack with already discounted sale events and promotions.



Existing customers are better off waiting until there's a sitewide 20% off or 25% off promo code that works for all customers with no exclusions. But remember, even when there's no code available, Gilt City discounts everything on their site by up to 70% off! Many deals are so discounted that no extra coupons are needed. Prices are as marked.



How do I use my coupon code? Check out the local or national deal that you would like to purchase. No matter if it's an event, voucher, ticket, or product, click "Buy" and at the checkout process, enter the code in where it says "Promo Code." If your cart is eligible for that code, your discount will apply automatically. Most promo codes may be used only once per customer.



How can I save the most money? The absolute best way to save money at Gilt or Gilt City is by waiting until a promo code is available. All codes stack with sale-priced items and deals like spas, restaurants, yoga and fitness classes, hair salons, nail salons, fun activities and events, more. New sale events are available every week, so check back often for more ways to save.