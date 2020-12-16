Place an order as a registered user this month and receive $5.00 in Rebound Rewards for every $100 spent online; on all sale-, regular- and clearance-priced product!



Here's how it works:



1. Spend $100 or more this month as a registered user and you'll receive $5.00 in Rebound Rewards for every $100.00 spent on product, for a future order (see schedule below).

2. The Rebound Rewards certificate you earn online will be sent via e-mail to the same address that the order was placed with. Your Rebound Reward code will be sent on the first day of the month, one full calendar month after your order was placed (see schedule below). If you do not receive your code, please log into your account and check the Rebound Rewards page.

3. Enter your Rebound Rewards certificate code in the space provided for Rebound Rewards at checkout and click the 'Apply' button. Rebound Rewards codes are valid for three months (see schedule below).

4. At checkout, your Rebound Rewards will be deducted from your order. More