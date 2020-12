Check out the local sports teams that we cheer for, cry over and love, and click on the name of each team below see the official rules of each sweepstakes. Be sure to check back often, since we are always adding more. Good luck!



NOTE: There are not always sweepstakes or contests available. Be sure to check back often, as they are always adding more.



For more savings, check out their



Great Clips also commonly offers $5 off haircuts at select locations. Locations vary by promotion so be sure to check terms and conditions when the offer does become available. Basketball, Football, Baseball, Hockey...whatever your favorite sport is, Great Clips is probably a part of it with a great sweepstakes or contest.Check out the local sports teams that we cheer for, cry over and love, and click on the name of each team below see the official rules of each sweepstakes. Be sure to check back often, since we are always adding more. Good luck!There are not always sweepstakes or contests available. Be sure to check back often, as they are always adding more.For more savings, check out their official great promotions page Great Clips also commonly offers $5 off haircuts at select locations. Locations vary by promotion so be sure to check terms and conditions when the offer does become available. More