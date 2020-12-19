Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Great Wolf Lodge Coupon Codes

Coupon of the Day
25% OFF
Up to 25% Off Your Booking

Looking for a getaway this holiday season? Escape the cold at Great Wolf Lodge and Enjoy up to 25% off!More
1 used today - Expires 12/18/20
40% OFF
Up To 40% Off 2+ Nights Stay

Have more family fun at great wolf lodge for less. Save up to 40% when you stay 2 or more nights! Just enter this promo code at time of booking.More
1 used today - 1 comment
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off Midweek Rates

Midweek Special Offer Starting At $139.99 ! Available for Sunday through Thursday stays from 10/1 through 12/17/20. Must book by 12/17/20 for offer to apply. Discount may vary by date.More
1 used today - Expires 12/17/20
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off When You Book 60+ Days In Advance

It pays to plan ahead! Book at least 60 days in advance and you can save up to 50% on your next vacation.

Choose your local park from the "choose your destination" drop down menu on the Great Wolf Home Page. Next click the "special offers" tab in the top menu and navigate to the "exclusive early saver page" icon. Now sign up for a free account and take advantage of this up to 50% discount!

Offer Details:
  • 40% off 1 night
  • 50% off 2 nights

    Note: 2 night minimum on Saturdays, Limited suite style availability on select dates.More
    1 used today
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off Your Booking

    Book By: 12/18/20
    Stay Dates: 12/19/20 - 2/11/21
    Water Park Passes: Included    More
    1 used today - Expires 12/18/20
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off + $25 Dining Credit Per Stay

    Book By: 12/18/20
    Stay Dates: 12/19/20 - 2/11/21
    Water Park Passes: Included    More
    1 used today - Expires 12/18/20
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Military & First Responder Discount

    Howling Heroes! Save up to 30% on your stay. Discount valid for Military (active or retired), Fire, Emergency Medical Service personnel, Police and Correctional Officers.More
    2 used today
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off New Manteca Location

    Valid for stay dates from 9/1/2020 through 2/28/2021. Discount may vary by date.More
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Official Great Wolf Lodge Special Offers & Coupon Codes

    This coupon links to the official page for current Great Wolf Lodge deals & coupons! Just click on your desired location and it will take you to a page full of promo codes, special for each destination. Most of these offers will be listed here, right on this DealsPLus page, but you never know what you may find!

    Offers can be up to 50% off and will always include waterpark passes, kids activities, unlimited wifi & more! Discounts may vary by date so here's somethings to keep in mind:

    • Plan ahead
      This way, you'll find the best availability of room options, package amenities & overall savings.
    • Be flexible
      Plan a mid-week getaway, or start your vacation on a Sunday when the resort is typically not as full, rates will most likely be lower and it will be less likely to land on a blackout date.
    • Bundle and save
      Research package options that will include meals and other amenities. Purchase a Paw Pass! These bundle the resort's most popular attractions and amenities and saves you over 30%.More
    7 comments
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Birthday Stays

    Create a profile at GreatWolfLodge.com and be sure to add your birthday information. A little bit before your birthday you'll receive an email offering you up to 50% off stays on dates around your special day!More
    2 comments
    20% OFF
    Great Wolf Lodge Printable Coupons

    The page through this coupon links to lists all of the printable coupons available for the Great Wolf Lodge Location in Grand Mound, WA. However, many will work at the majority of Great Wolf Lodges across the country!

    Want to see all of the coupons available for you specific location? All you have to do is alter the link with your desired destination!

    For example:
    https://www.greatwolf.com/grand-mound/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/southern-california/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/mason/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/niagara/coupons    More
    2 comments

    About Great Wolf Lodge

    With 11 waterpark locations nationwide, Great Wolf Lodge is the largest family of indoor water park resorts. Their waterparks are perfect for your next family vacation and offer something for everybody no matter what age!