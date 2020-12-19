It pays to plan ahead! Book at least 60 days in advance and you can save up to 50% on your next vacation.
Choose your local park from the "choose your destination" drop down menu on the Great Wolf Home Page. Next click the "special offers" tab in the top menu and navigate to the "exclusive early saver page" icon. Now sign up for a free account and take advantage of this up to 50% discount!
Offer Details:
40% off 1 night
50% off 2 nights
Note: 2 night minimum on Saturdays, Limited suite style availability on select dates.
This coupon links to the official page for current Great Wolf Lodge deals & coupons! Just click on your desired location and it will take you to a page full of promo codes, special for each destination. Most of these offers will be listed here, right on this DealsPLus page, but you never know what you may find!
Offers can be up to 50% off and will always include waterpark passes, kids activities, unlimited wifi & more! Discounts may vary by date so here's somethings to keep in mind:
Plan ahead
This way, you'll find the best availability of room options, package amenities & overall savings.
Be flexible
Plan a mid-week getaway, or start your vacation on a Sunday when the resort is typically not as full, rates will most likely be lower and it will be less likely to land on a blackout date.
Bundle and save
Research package options that will include meals and other amenities. Purchase a Paw Pass! These bundle the resort's most popular attractions and amenities and saves you over 30%.
Create a profile at GreatWolfLodge.com and be sure to add your birthday information. A little bit before your birthday you'll receive an email offering you up to 50% off stays on dates around your special day!More
The page through this coupon links to lists all of the printable coupons available for the Great Wolf Lodge Location in Grand Mound, WA. However, many will work at the majority of Great Wolf Lodges across the country!
Want to see all of the coupons available for you specific location? All you have to do is alter the link with your desired destination!
With 11 waterpark locations nationwide, Great Wolf Lodge is the largest family of indoor water park resorts. Their waterparks are perfect for your next family vacation and offer something for everybody no matter what age!