Great Wolf Lodge Coupon Codes

40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Your Booking

Mystery Sale! Save up to 40% off Best Available Rates from Great Wolf Lodge! Valid for stays through 5/27. Must book by 3/14.

Note: Discount may vary by date & location, black out dates apply.More
Expires 3/14/21
40% OFF
Up To 40% Off 2+ Nights Stay

Have more family fun at great wolf lodge for less. Save up to 40% when you stay 2 or more nights! Just enter this promo code at time of booking. Must book within 60 days of arrival. Discount may vary by date.

Offer is valid for 30% off at select locations.More
1 comment
30% OFF
Up To 30% Off Military & First Responder Discount

Howling Heroes! Save up to 30% on your stay. Discount valid for Military (active or retired), Fire, Emergency Medical Service personnel, Police and Correctional Officers.More
7 used today
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off When You Book 60+ Days In Advance

It pays to plan ahead! Book at least 60 days in advance and you can save up to 50% on your next vacation.

Choose your local park from the "choose your destination" drop down menu on the Great Wolf Home Page. Next click the "special offers" tab in the top menu and navigate to the "exclusive early saver page" icon. Now sign up for a free account and take advantage of this up to 50% discount!

Offer Details:
  • 40% off 1 night
  • 50% off 2 nights

    Note: 2 night minimum on Saturdays, Limited suite style availability on select dates.More
    6 used today
    20% OFF
    Up to 20% Off Sunday-Thursday Stays

    Book your next stay for an arrival Sunday through Thursday, enter this promo code and save up to 20% off!

    STAY DATES:
    Sunday - Thursday, through 4/28/2021

    Use this PROMO CODE for up to 40% off your stay + $25 dining credit for stays: Now - 4/29/21.    More
    Expires 3/11/21
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Birthday Stays

    Create a profile at GreatWolfLodge.com and be sure to add your birthday information. A little bit before your birthday you'll receive an email offering you up to 50% off stays on dates around your special day!More
    2 comments
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Military & First Responder Discount

    Howling Heroes! Save up to 30% on your stay. Discount valid for Military (active or retired), Fire, Emergency Medical Service personnel, Police and Correctional Officers.More
    4 used today
    50% OFF
    Official Great Wolf Lodge Special Offers & Coupon Codes

    This coupon links to the official page for current Great Wolf Lodge deals & coupons! Just click on your desired location and it will take you to a page full of promo codes, special for each destination. Most of these offers will be listed here, right on this DealsPLus page, but you never know what you may find!

    Offers can be up to 50% off and will always include waterpark passes, kids activities, unlimited wifi & more! Discounts may vary by date so here's somethings to keep in mind:

    • Plan ahead
      This way, you'll find the best availability of room options, package amenities & overall savings.
    • Be flexible
      Plan a mid-week getaway, or start your vacation on a Sunday when the resort is typically not as full, rates will most likely be lower and it will be less likely to land on a blackout date.
    • Bundle and save
      Research package options that will include meals and other amenities. Purchase a Paw Pass! These bundle the resort's most popular attractions and amenities and saves you over 30%.More
    7 comments
    20% OFF
    Great Wolf Lodge Printable Coupons

    The page through this coupon links to lists all of the printable coupons available for the Great Wolf Lodge Location in Grand Mound, WA. However, many will work at the majority of Great Wolf Lodges across the country!

    Want to see all of the coupons available for you specific location? All you have to do is alter the link with your desired destination!

    For example:
    https://www.greatwolf.com/grand-mound/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/southern-california/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/mason/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/niagara/coupons    More
    2 comments

    Great Wolf Lodge FAQ
    About Great Wolf Lodge
    With 11 waterpark locations nationwide, Great Wolf Lodge is the largest family of indoor water park resorts. Their waterparks are perfect for your next family vacation and offer something for everybody no matter what age!

    Why did you dislike this coupon?