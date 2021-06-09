Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

Up to 20% Off Sunday-Thursday Stays

Book your next stay for an arrival Sunday through Thursday, enter this promo code and save up to 20% off!

STAY DATES:
Sunday - Thursday, through 9/2/2021

Get up to 50% off your booking at select locations with this PROMO CODE.
Get Coupon Code
64 used today - Expires 6/24/21
40% OFF
Code

Up To 40% Off 2+ Nights Stay

Have more family fun at great wolf lodge for less. Save up to 40% when you stay 2 or more nights! Just enter this promo code at time of booking. Must book within 60 days of arrival. Discount may vary by date.

Offer is valid for 30% off at select locations.
Get Coupon Code
5 used today - 1 comment
30% OFF
Code

Up to 30% Off Preferred Pack Club Rate

Save up to 30% off our best available rate! Proper identification of employer affiliation is required at check-in to receive discount. Limit 2 rooms per ID. Discount may vary by date.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
50% OFF
Code

Up to 50% Off Your Booking

Save up to 50% on your vacation getaway!

BOOK BY: 6/13/21
STAY DATES: Now - 9/6/21
WATER PARK PASSES: Included

Note: Discount and code willv ary per date & location.More
Get Coupon Code
25 used today - Expires 6/13/21
25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off + Get a $25 Dining Credit Per Stay

Great Wolf Road Trip! Valid for stays through 9/6/21. Discount varies by date. Must book by 6/13/21.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 6/13/21
30% OFF
Code

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Summer Camp-in Package

Summer Camp-in Savings! Book the best available rate and receive an exclusive Summer Camp-in package including one popcorn bucket (with refills), one large lantern, one kids card game, one chocolate covered s’mores graham treat, and one kids Super Summer Fruit Punch with light up logo souvenir cup ($39.99 value).


Note: Valid for stays 5/27/21-9/6/21. Discount may vary by date.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
50% OFF
Code

Up to 50% Off When You Book 60+ Days In Advance

It pays to plan ahead! Book at least 60 days in advance and you can save up to 50% on your next vacation.

Choose your local park from the "choose your destination" drop down menu on the Great Wolf Home Page. Next click the "special offers" tab in the top menu and navigate to the "exclusive early saver page" icon. Now sign up for a free account and take advantage of this up to 50% discount!

Offer Details:
  • 40% off 1 night
  • 50% off 2 nights

    Note: 2 night minimum on Saturdays, Limited suite style availability on select dates.More
    • Get Coupon Code
    3 used today
    30% OFF
    Code

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Official Great Wolf Lodge Special Offers & Coupon Codes

    This coupon links to the official page for current Great Wolf Lodge deals & coupons! Just click on your desired location and it will take you to a page full of promo codes, special for each destination. Most of these offers will be listed here, right on this DealsPLus page, but you never know what you may find!

    Offers can be up to 50% off and will always include waterpark passes, kids activities, unlimited wifi & more! Discounts may vary by date so here's somethings to keep in mind:

    • Plan ahead
      This way, you'll find the best availability of room options, package amenities & overall savings.
    • Be flexible
      Plan a mid-week getaway, or start your vacation on a Sunday when the resort is typically not as full, rates will most likely be lower and it will be less likely to land on a blackout date.
    • Bundle and save
      Research package options that will include meals and other amenities. Purchase a Paw Pass! These bundle the resort's most popular attractions and amenities and saves you over 30%.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 7 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Birthday Stays

    Create a profile at GreatWolfLodge.com and be sure to add your birthday information. A little bit before your birthday you'll receive an email offering you up to 50% off stays on dates around your special day!More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    Code

    Up to 30% Sitewide (AARP Members)

    Must present AARP card at check in.More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    15% OFF
    Code

    Up to 15% Off + Discounted SeaLife Passes (Minnesota)

    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Great Wolf Lodge Printable Coupons

    The page through this coupon links to lists all of the printable coupons available for the Great Wolf Lodge Location in Grand Mound, WA. However, many will work at the majority of Great Wolf Lodges across the country!

    Want to see all of the coupons available for you specific location? All you have to do is alter the link with your desired destination!

    For example:
    https://www.greatwolf.com/grand-mound/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/southern-california/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/mason/coupons
    https://www.greatwolf.com/niagara/coupons    More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    30% OFF
    Code

    Up to 30% Off Manteca, Ca Location

    GWWL is officially kicking off the grand opening with an exclusive offer for guests. For a limited time, save up to 30% at the new location and make some unforgettable memories!

    BOOK BY: 6/30/21
    STAY DATES: 6/29/21 - 12/16/21
    WATER PARK PASSES: Included    More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - Expires 6/30/21

    Great Wolf Lodge FAQ
    What are the best Great Wolf Lodge coupons?
    Great Wolf Lodge always has various promo codes available for up to 50% off! Discount will vary per date and location, but it's still a great way to save. Plus, your booking will always include waterpark passes, kids activities, unlimited WIFI & more.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Create a profile at GreatWolfLodge.com and add your birthday information. A little bit before your birthday they'll send over an email offering you up to 50% off stays on the dates around your special day!

    Military & First Responders can use promo code HEROESA to receive 30% off their booking. Discount valid for Military (active or retired), Fire, Emergency Medical Service personnel, Police and Correctional Officers.

    At this time, Great Wolf Lodge does not offer discount for students, teachers, with email sign up or when you refer a friend.
    Do they offer free cancellations?
    Due to COVID, Great Wolf Lodge is offering a Free Cancellation or Change Program. You can cancel for a full refund, or change to a future date without penalties on any new or existing reservation up until April 30, 2021.
    What are their COVID policies?
    They are performing frequent wellness checks, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity, minimizing surface contact, enhancing cleaning and sanitization protocols, practicing social distancing. Plus, get access to personal protection products and amenities throughout the lodge​.

