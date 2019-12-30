Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off Activities, Restaurants, Beauty, & More

Groupon is offering an Extra 20% Off Activities, Restaurants, Beauty, & More with this promo code used at checkout!More
25 used today - Expires 10/16/20
$10 OFF
Code
Extra $10 Off $11+ (Select Accounts)

Groupon is offering select users an extra $10 off $11+ with this promo code used at online checkout! Free shipping on $34.99+.

Note: this offer is not available to all users. If you are eligible, you will see this offer advertised on the site when signed into your account.More
29 used today - Expires 10/16/20
25% OFF
Sale
Extra 25% Off Local + 10% Off Tickets & Travel | Groupon Select

Sign Up for Groupon Select! Members Save An Extra 25% Off Local, 10% Off Tickets & Events, 10% Off Travel and Free Shipping on Goods.More
2 used today - 1 comment
Sale
Official Groupon Coupons & Promo Codes

Check out coupons & promo codes offered by Groupon! Groupon usually offers a variety of coupons so be on the lookout for some extra savings.

Common Offers:
  • $10 off $25 for Select Accounts
  • Extra 25-60% Off for Select Accounts
  • Extra 20% Off Local Deals, Travel Deals, Goods, or More
  • Discounted Gift Cards to Domino's, Uber, Fandango, and More

If you frequently use Groupon, you may want to consider signing up for their Groupon+ Rewards Program where you get 30% cash back at all participating restaurants.

Another awesome way to save on your purchase is to check out Groupon's daily deals. Here, you can find a new deal every 24 hours!

Are you a student? You can also save an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student. To verify your student status, you can click here to get started.

You can find great savings when you shop their $5, $10, or $20 deals. Get discounts on tech, apparel, home, and more!

Sign up for Groupon Select to get an extra 25% off local deals, 10% off travel, free shipping with no minimum, and more. Even better, you will receive a $t Starbucks gift card after your first purchase is made.More
2 used today - 181 comments
Sale
$5, $10, or $20 Deals

Groupon is $5, $10, or $20 deals on tech, apparel, home, and more.

To find more savings, check out Groupon's official promo codes and coupons. Here, you can commonly find up to an extra 20% off select categories.More
1 used today - 2 comments
Sale
Vouchers Extended for Up to 12 Months

Vouchers from Groupon have been extended for up to 12 months due to the impact of COVID-19.More
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Hotels, Resorts, Tours, and More

30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Hottest Concerts of 2020

80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Apparel, Home, Tech, and More

80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Warehouse Event

Groupon is offering up to 80% off electronics, apparel, home, and more. Prices are as marked, no coupon code is required.

Looking for more savings? You can sign up for Groupon Select to get 25% off local deals, 10% off tickets, 10% off travel, free shipping, and more! Sign up for $4.99 a month and cancel at any time.More
2 used today - 1 comment
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Experiences of a Lifetime

70% OFF
Up to 70% Off White Sale

Save up to 70% off bedding, housewares, and more during Groupon's white sale.More
Gifts Under $25

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Top Sellers

Groupon is offering up to 50% off their top sellers.More
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Weather-Proof Fun

Save up to 80% off indoor activities & events during Groupon's weather-proof fun sale.More
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Give The Gift of Experience Sale

Get up to 90% off massages, spas, tickets & sporting events! No coupon code is required.More
Deals for $10 or Less

Shop deals for $10 or less at Groupon. No coupon code is required.More
Hundreds of $5 Deals

Get all deals on this page for only $5 each! Includes personalized items, classes, magazines, jewelry & more.More
1 comment
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off Local Deals | Student Discount

Students can save an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student!

All you have to do to join the student program is enter a first name, last name, email, university, and date of birth.

If you're not a student, don't worry! Groupon frequently offers extra discounts with online codes. One good way to stay up to date with the latest coupons is to sign up for DealsPlus emails or check out Groupon's official coupon and promo page.

Another great way to save is to sign up for Groupon Select! Get 25% off local deals, 10% off tickets, 10% of travel, and free shipping.More
5 comments
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Deals of The Day

Check back every day to see what new deals Groupon is offering. These daily deals include sales for items that are available for 24 hours only! You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

Did you know that you can earn $10 in Groupon bucks for every referral? Just click here to get your referral link to send to friends! You will receive your $10 in Groupon bucks whenever your referral buys their first deal.More
1 comment
CASH BACK
Up to 30% Cash Back With Groupon+

Get up to 30% cash back at all participating restaurants when you sign up for Groupon+ for free.

Just sign up and link your credit card to your account. Then, any time you use that credit card at a participating restaurant, you will earn up to 30% cash back!More
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Deal of The Day

90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Amusement Parks

& Museums
Visiting a local amusement park or traveling? Remember to check out Groupon for deals and discounts up to 90% off amusement parks, museums, arcades, activities, classes, and more stuff than we can even name. Use a Groupon coupon code to save an extra 5-30% off your entire order (discounts and eligible deals may vary).

Tip: For traveling destinations, remember to change your location on the top to the destination city. Otherwise, you will only see deals near you.More
4 comments
35% OFF
Up To 35% Off Local Breakfast Deals & Pancakes

14 used today - 87 comments
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Gyms, Health & Fitness Deals

Save up to 80% off a gym membership, health club, personal training, yoga classes and much more with health & fitness deals at Groupon! When available, use a Groupon promo code to save an extra 5-30% off.

Popular deals include:
  • Gym & Fitness Clubs
  • Martial Arts & MMA
  • Yoga
  • Personal Trainers
  • Boot Camp
  • Boxing & Kickboxing
  • PilatesMore
7 used today - 4 comments
43% OFF
Up to 43% Off Papa John's Pizza & More Pizza Deals

18 used today - 19 comments
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Moving Services, Supplies & Storage Space

1 used today - 3 comments
Chuck E Cheese's Family Pizza & Kids Activities Deals

Save on Chuck E Cheese pizza and tokens at Groupon when available! If there are no deals available for Chuck E Cheese at the moment, there are still tons of family pizza deals, fun arcade and kids activity discounts to choose from! Always use a Groupon promo code for extra 5-30% off (eligibility and discounts may vary).More
4 used today - 9 comments
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Computer Parts

Save up to 90% off computer parts when you shop these deals from Groupon. Get savings on graphics cards, USBs, keyboards, Micro SDs, and more!More
3 comments
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Clearance + Free Shipping

Free Shipping on $34.99+More
3 comments
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Experiences Kids Love

2 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $35+

Get free shipping on your goods purchase of $35 or more.More
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Ease Into Autumn

Expires 11/17/20
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Feel Fabulous This Fall

Expires 11/17/20
65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Pizza Deals

16 used today - 9 comments
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Travel Deals & Getaways

Save up to 75% off Groupon Getaways Travel deals, including hotel deals, all-inclusive getaways, last minute travel deals and more to hundreds of destinations across the world. Travel deals can be used on cheap flights, air-inclusive hotels and resorts in the United States or on international locations for family, romantic and beach vacations! Use an online coupon code (when available) for an extra 5-30% off! Subscribe to Groupon coupons so that you never miss a promo code!More
1 used today - 2 comments

About Groupon

Groupon offers daily deals for local restaurants, health and beauty, and many more local businesses in your area. They also have Groupon Goods deals on electronics, apparel and more as well as Groupon Getaways vacation deals.

How to Use a Groupon Promo Code

  1. Verify the coupon discount on your coupon code.
    There may be different discounts for Groupon Goods, Getaways, and Local Deals

  2. Add Groupon deal to cart by clicking the big green "BUY!" button. Youw ill automatically be directed to cart
    Groupon

  3. Click the check box in cart that says "Use a promotion or gift code"
    Groupon

  4. Enter coupon code, then click "Apply"
    Groupon

  5. Verify new order total. Enter payment and complete order.


What are the Best Groupon Coupons?

Groupon does not release coupon codes very often, and when they do, they are usually only valid for a day or two and then they're gone. The best coupons for Groupon are for 10-20% off a major category, such as 10% off all Groupon Goods or 20% off all local deals.

Some less popular, but still valuable coupons are for 10-20% off specific categories, such as 20% off golf deals or 10% off a spa service. They don't quite have the range of savings as a site-wide code, which would include these and virtually any other deals.

What are the Best Groupon Deals?

Some of the best Groupon deals, and most popular, are for discounted vouchers or gift cards to other stores. One popular deal was a $10 Target gift card for just $5!

Possibly the most popular deals we'll ever see are for discounted gas cards. These are so popular that they sell out within just a few minutes, and it's no wonder why. Typically these deals are for about 50% off a Shell gas card. If you see this deal, make sure you purchase, but once again, it's too popular to last.

Depending on your interests and tastes, you can find some great local deals on food or things to do. All of which are better with a promo code.

How Do I Get Referral Credit?

Simply create an account, then visit the visitor referral page and send your referral link to your friends and family. When they purchase their first deal, you get $10 referral credit!

What Types of Groupon Deals are Out There?

There are several different types of deals that Groupon offers. See what you can save on below!
  • Local Deals - Find deals on restaurants, spas, health & fitness, and more things to do around your area.
  • Getaways - Plan your next vacation with deals on hotels and resorts. Choose from thousands of hotels.
  • Home - Find online classes and deals on products

20-25% Off Local Deals

