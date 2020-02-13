How to Use a Groupon Promo Code

Verify the coupon discount on your coupon code.

There may be different discounts for Groupon Goods, Getaways, and Local Deals



Add Groupon deal to cart by clicking the big green "BUY!" button. Youw ill automatically be directed to cart





Click the check box in cart that says "Use a promotion or gift code"





Enter coupon code, then click "Apply"





Verify new order total. Enter payment and complete order.

What are the Best Groupon Coupons?

What are the Best Groupon Deals?

How Do I Get Referral Credit?

What Types of Groupon Deals are Out There?

Local Deals - Find deals on restaurants, spas, health & fitness, and more things to do around your area.



- Find deals on restaurants, spas, health & fitness, and more things to do around your area. Getaways - Plan your next vacation with deals on hotels and resorts. Choose from thousands of hotels.



- Plan your next vacation with deals on hotels and resorts. Choose from thousands of hotels. Home - Find online classes and deals on products

Groupon offers daily deals for local restaurants, health and beauty, and many more local businesses in your area. They also have Groupon Goods deals on electronics, apparel and more as well as Groupon Getaways vacation deals.Groupon does not release coupon codes very often, and when they do, they are usually only valid for a day or two and then they're gone. The best coupons for Groupon are for 10-20% off a major category, such as 10% off all Groupon Goods or 20% off all local deals.Some less popular, but still valuable coupons are for 10-20% off specific categories, such as 20% off golf deals or 10% off a spa service. They don't quite have the range of savings as a site-wide code, which would include these and virtually any other deals.Some of the best Groupon deals, and most popular, are for discounted vouchers or gift cards to other stores. One popular deal was a $10 Target gift card for just $5!Possibly the most popular deals we'll ever see are for discounted gas cards. These are so popular that they sell out within just a few minutes, and it's no wonder why. Typically these deals are for about 50% off a Shell gas card. If you see this deal, make sure you purchase, but once again, it's too popular to last.Depending on your interests and tastes, you can find some great local deals on food or things to do. All of which are better with a promo code.Simply create an account, then visit the visitor referral page and send your referral link to your friends and family. When they purchase their first deal, you get $10 referral credit!There are several different types of deals that Groupon offers. See what you can save on below!