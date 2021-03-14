Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Black Friday in March Sale

Groupon is offering Up to 80% Off "Black Friday in March" Savings! Save on tech, home, apparel and more with free shipping on orders over $35.More
Get Deal
4 used today - Expires 3/31/21
$30 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Up to Extra $30 Off Local Deals & Travel

Buy more, save more at Groupon! Get up to $30 off your Beauty & Spas, Activities, Restaurants or Travel purchases. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Offer Details:
  • Extra $5 off $25
  • Extra $15 off $60
  • Extra $30 off $100

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    • Get Coupon Code
    23 used today - Expires 3/9/21
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 10-25% Off + Free Shipping | Groupon Select

    Sign up for Groupon Select! Members exclusive discount & free shipping on goods- only $4.99 a month.

    The Benefits
    • 25% off Local deals (restaurants, massages, auto maintenance, family activities, and much more)
    • 15% off Goods (health & wellness essentials, games, home items, and more)
    • 10% off Travel (flight-inclusive vacations, tour packages, resorts, and hotels)
    • 10% off Tickets and Events (improv shows, concerts, plays, etc.)


    Discounts automatically apply at checkout, and members can use most of their discounts as many times as they like. Plus, there’s no maximum discount—whether your purchase is $10 or $1,000, you’ll get the full savings on that purchase. Exclusions apply.    More
    Get Deal
    $10 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $10 Off Spa Activities & More

    Get Coupon Code
    28 used today - 1 comment - Expires 3/9/21
    90% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 90% Off Refresh & Reset Event

    Get Deal
    Expires 3/30/21
    90% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 90% Off 'Time for Winter Wellness' Event

    Get Deal
    7 used today - Expires 3/30/21
    85% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 85% Off Try Something New Experiences

    Get Deal
    Expires 3/30/21
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Warm Up with Springtime Fun

    Prices as marked.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 3/14/21
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Spring Beauty Has Sprung Deals

    Prices as marked.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 3/14/21
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Deal of The Day

    Shop daily deals now!More
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Plan a Spring Getaway

    Get Deal
    Expires 3/31/21
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off 'Best of Black Friday' Sale

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Home Event

    Get up to 80% off housewares, bedding, décor & more! No coupon necessary, prices as markedMore
    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Fashion Event

    Free shipping on $34.99+.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Official Groupon Coupons & Promo Codes

    Check out coupons & promo codes offered by Groupon! Groupon usually offers a variety of coupons so be on the lookout for some extra savings.

    Common Offers:
    • $10 off $25 for Select Accounts
    • Extra 25-60% Off for Select Accounts
    • Extra 20% Off Local Deals, Travel Deals, Goods, or More
    • Discounted Gift Cards to Domino's, Uber, Fandango, and More

    If you frequently use Groupon, you may want to consider signing up for their Groupon+ Rewards Program where you get 30% cash back at all participating restaurants.

    Another awesome way to save on your purchase is to check out Groupon's daily deals. Here, you can find a new deal every 24 hours!

    Are you a student? You can also save an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student. To verify your student status, you can click here to get started.

    You can find great savings when you shop their $5, $10, or $20 deals. Get discounts on tech, apparel, home, and more!

    Sign up for Groupon Select to get an extra 25% off local deals, 10% off travel, free shipping with no minimum, and more. Even better, you will receive a $t Starbucks gift card after your first purchase is made.    More
    Get Deal
    181 comments
    Sale

    $5, $10, or $20 Deals

    Groupon is $5, $10, or $20 deals on tech, apparel, home, and more.

    To find more savings, check out Groupon's official promo codes and coupons. Here, you can commonly find up to an extra 20% off select categories.    More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    Sale

    Vouchers Extended for Up to 12 Months

    Vouchers from Groupon have been extended for up to 12 months due to the impact of COVID-19.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Hotels, Resorts, Tours, and More

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Apparel, Home, Tech, and More

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Warehouse Event

    Groupon is offering up to 80% off electronics, apparel, home, and more. Prices are as marked, no coupon code is required.

    Looking for more savings? You can sign up for Groupon Select to get 25% off local deals, 10% off tickets, 10% off travel, free shipping, and more! Sign up for $4.99 a month and cancel at any time.    More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Experiences of a Lifetime

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off White Sale

    Save up to 70% off bedding, housewares, and more during Groupon's white sale.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Gifts Under $25

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Top Sellers

    Groupon is offering up to 50% off their top sellers.More
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Weather-Proof Fun

    Save up to 80% off indoor activities & events during Groupon's weather-proof fun sale.More
    Get Deal
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 90% Off Give The Gift of Experience Sale

    Get up to 90% off massages, spas, tickets & sporting events! No coupon code is required.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Deals for $10 or Less

    Shop deals for $10 or less at Groupon. No coupon code is required.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Hundreds of $5 Deals

    Get all deals on this page for only $5 each! Includes personalized items, classes, magazines, jewelry & more.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 25% Off Local Deals | Student Discount

    Students can save an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student!

    All you have to do to join the student program is enter a first name, last name, email, university, and date of birth.

    If you're not a student, don't worry! Groupon frequently offers extra discounts with online codes. One good way to stay up to date with the latest coupons is to sign up for DealsPlus emails or check out Groupon's official coupon and promo page.

    Another great way to save is to sign up for Groupon Select! Get 25% off local deals, 10% off tickets, 10% of travel, and free shipping.    More
    Get Deal
    5 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Deals of The Day

    Check back every day to see what new deals Groupon is offering. These daily deals include sales for items that are available for 24 hours only! You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

    Did you know that you can earn $10 in Groupon bucks for every referral? Just click here to get your referral link to send to friends! You will receive your $10 in Groupon bucks whenever your referral buys their first deal.    More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    CASH BACK
    Sale

    Up to 30% Cash Back With Groupon+

    Get up to 30% cash back at all participating restaurants when you sign up for Groupon+ for free.

    Just sign up and link your credit card to your account. Then, any time you use that credit card at a participating restaurant, you will earn up to 30% cash back!    More
    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 65% Off Pizza Deals

    Get Deal
    8 used today - 9 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Gyms, Health & Fitness Deals

    Save up to 80% off a gym membership, health club, personal training, yoga classes and much more with health & fitness deals at Groupon! When available, use a Groupon promo code to save an extra 5-30% off.

    Popular deals include:
    • Gym & Fitness Clubs
    • Martial Arts & MMA
    • Yoga
    • Personal Trainers
    • Boot Camp
    • Boxing & Kickboxing
    • PilatesMore
    Get Deal
    25 used today - 4 comments
    43% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 43% Off Papa John's Pizza & More Pizza Deals

    Get Deal
    15 used today - 19 comments
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 90% Off Moving Services, Supplies & Storage Space

    Get Deal
    3 comments
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Local Deals (Select Users)

    Note: This offer may be for select users only and may not work for everyone.More
    Get Coupon Code
    17 used today - Expires 3/9/21
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 90% Off Computer Parts

    Save up to 90% off computer parts when you shop these deals from Groupon. Get savings on graphics cards, USBs, keyboards, Micro SDs, and more!More
    Get Deal
    3 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Experiences Kids Love

    Get Deal
    78% OFF
    Sale

    78% Off 15-Pack of Ultimate Summer Reds from Splash Wines

    Get Deal
    87% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 87% Off Essential Oils Course from Centre Of Excellence

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $35+

    Get free shipping on your goods purchase of $35 or more.More
    Get Deal
    27% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 27% Off BJ's Membership

    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Travel Deals & Getaways

    Save up to 75% off Groupon Getaways Travel deals, including hotel deals, all-inclusive getaways, last minute travel deals and more to hundreds of destinations across the world. Travel deals can be used on cheap flights, air-inclusive hotels and resorts in the United States or on international locations for family, romantic and beach vacations! Use an online coupon code (when available) for an extra 5-30% off! Subscribe to Groupon coupons so that you never miss a promo code!More
    Get Deal
    2 comments

    Groupon FAQ
    About Groupon
    Groupon offers daily deals for local restaurants, health and beauty, and many more local businesses in your area. They also have Groupon Goods deals on electronics, apparel and more as well as Groupon Getaways vacation deals.

    How to Use a Groupon Promo Code

    1. Verify the coupon discount on your coupon code.
      There may be different discounts for Groupon Goods, Getaways, and Local Deals

    2. Add Groupon deal to cart by clicking the big green "BUY!" button. Youw ill automatically be directed to cart
      Groupon

    3. Click the check box in cart that says "Use a promotion or gift code"
      Groupon

    4. Enter coupon code, then click "Apply"
      Groupon

    5. Verify new order total. Enter payment and complete order.


    What are the Best Groupon Coupons?

    Groupon does not release coupon codes very often, and when they do, they are usually only valid for a day or two and then they're gone. The best coupons for Groupon are for 10-20% off a major category, such as 10% off all Groupon Goods or 20% off all local deals.

    Some less popular, but still valuable coupons are for 10-20% off specific categories, such as 20% off golf deals or 10% off a spa service. They don't quite have the range of savings as a site-wide code, which would include these and virtually any other deals.

    What are the Best Groupon Deals?

    Some of the best Groupon deals, and most popular, are for discounted vouchers or gift cards to other stores. One popular deal was a $10 Target gift card for just $5!

    Possibly the most popular deals we'll ever see are for discounted gas cards. These are so popular that they sell out within just a few minutes, and it's no wonder why. Typically these deals are for about 50% off a Shell gas card. If you see this deal, make sure you purchase, but once again, it's too popular to last.

    Depending on your interests and tastes, you can find some great local deals on food or things to do. All of which are better with a promo code.

    How Do I Get Referral Credit?

    Simply create an account, then visit the visitor referral page and send your referral link to your friends and family. When they purchase their first deal, you get $10 referral credit!

    What Types of Groupon Deals are Out There?

    There are several different types of deals that Groupon offers. See what you can save on below!
    • Local Deals - Find deals on restaurants, spas, health & fitness, and more things to do around your area.
    • Getaways - Plan your next vacation with deals on hotels and resorts. Choose from thousands of hotels.
    • Home - Find online classes and deals on products

