Coupon of the Day
25% OFF
Extra 20-25% Off Local Deals

Groupon is offering an extra 20% off activates, restaurant & more. Plus, an extra 25% off beauty, spas, fitness & more. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions apply. Max 3 orders & $50 discount per order.More
31 used today - Expires 5/5/21
30% OFF
Coupon verified!

30% Off Sitewide (Select Accounts)

Note: Exclusions & Restrictions Apply.More
14 used today - Expires 5/5/21
25% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 10-25% Off + Free Shipping | Groupon Select

Sign up for Groupon Select! Members exclusive discount & free shipping on goods- only $4.99 a month.

The Benefits
  • 25% off Local deals (restaurants, massages, auto maintenance, family activities, and much more)
  • 15% off Goods (health & wellness essentials, games, home items, and more)
  • 10% off Travel (flight-inclusive vacations, tour packages, resorts, and hotels)
  • 10% off Tickets and Events (improv shows, concerts, plays, etc.)


Discounts automatically apply at checkout, and members can use most of their discounts as many times as they like. Plus, there’s no maximum discount—whether your purchase is $10 or $1,000, you’ll get the full savings on that purchase. Exclusions apply.More
95% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 95% Off Mother's Day Gift Shop

Groupon is offering up to 95% off items in their Mother's Day Gift Shop!More
Expires 5/8/21
90% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 90% Off 'Warming Up with Springtime Fun' Deals

Enjoy family time with deals on trampoline parks, bowling & other activities.More
Expires 5/8/21
80% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 80% Off Deal of The Day

Shop daily deals now!More
2 used today
80% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 80% Off 'Best of Black Friday' Sale

1 used today
80% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 80% Off Home Event

Get up to 80% off housewares, bedding, décor & more! No coupon necessary, prices as markedMore
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Fashion Event

Free shipping on $34.99+.More
Official Groupon Coupons & Promo Codes

Check out coupons & promo codes offered by Groupon! Groupon usually offers a variety of coupons so be on the lookout for some extra savings.

Common Offers:
  • $10 off $25 for Select Accounts
  • Extra 25-60% Off for Select Accounts
  • Extra 20% Off Local Deals, Travel Deals, Goods, or More
  • Discounted Gift Cards to Domino's, Uber, Fandango, and More

If you frequently use Groupon, you may want to consider signing up for their Groupon+ Rewards Program where you get 30% cash back at all participating restaurants.

Another awesome way to save on your purchase is to check out Groupon's daily deals. Here, you can find a new deal every 24 hours!

Are you a student? You can also save an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student. To verify your student status, you can click here to get started.

You can find great savings when you shop their $5, $10, or $20 deals. Get discounts on tech, apparel, home, and more!

Sign up for Groupon Select to get an extra 25% off local deals, 10% off travel, free shipping with no minimum, and more. Even better, you will receive a $t Starbucks gift card after your first purchase is made.More
1 used today - 181 comments
$5, $10, or $20 Deals

Groupon is $5, $10, or $20 deals on tech, apparel, home, and more.

To find more savings, check out Groupon's official promo codes and coupons. Here, you can commonly find up to an extra 20% off select categories.More
2 comments
Vouchers Extended for Up to 12 Months

Vouchers from Groupon have been extended for up to 12 months due to the impact of COVID-19.More
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Hotels, Resorts, Tours, and More

80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Apparel, Home, Tech, and More

80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Warehouse Event

Groupon is offering up to 80% off electronics, apparel, home, and more. Prices are as marked, no coupon code is required.

Looking for more savings? You can sign up for Groupon Select to get 25% off local deals, 10% off tickets, 10% off travel, free shipping, and more! Sign up for $4.99 a month and cancel at any time.More
1 comment
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Experiences of a Lifetime

70% OFF
Up to 70% Off White Sale

Save up to 70% off bedding, housewares, and more during Groupon's white sale.More
Gifts Under $25

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Top Sellers

Groupon is offering up to 50% off their top sellers.More
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Weather-Proof Fun

Save up to 80% off indoor activities & events during Groupon's weather-proof fun sale.More
2 used today
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Give The Gift of Experience Sale

Get up to 90% off massages, spas, tickets & sporting events! No coupon code is required.More
Deals for $10 or Less

Shop deals for $10 or less at Groupon. No coupon code is required.More
Hundreds of $5 Deals

Get all deals on this page for only $5 each! Includes personalized items, classes, magazines, jewelry & more.More
1 comment
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off Local Deals | Student Discount

Students can save an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student!

All you have to do to join the student program is enter a first name, last name, email, university, and date of birth.

If you're not a student, don't worry! Groupon frequently offers extra discounts with online codes. One good way to stay up to date with the latest coupons is to sign up for DealsPlus emails or check out Groupon's official coupon and promo page.

Another great way to save is to sign up for Groupon Select! Get 25% off local deals, 10% off tickets, 10% of travel, and free shipping.More
5 comments
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Deals of The Day

Check back every day to see what new deals Groupon is offering. These daily deals include sales for items that are available for 24 hours only! You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

Did you know that you can earn $10 in Groupon bucks for every referral? Just click here to get your referral link to send to friends! You will receive your $10 in Groupon bucks whenever your referral buys their first deal.More
1 comment
CASH BACK
Up to 30% Cash Back With Groupon+

Get up to 30% cash back at all participating restaurants when you sign up for Groupon+ for free.

Just sign up and link your credit card to your account. Then, any time you use that credit card at a participating restaurant, you will earn up to 30% cash back!More
95% OFF
Up to 95% Off Mothers Day Shop

Expires 5/9/21
65% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 65% Off Pizza Deals

8 used today - 9 comments
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Gyms, Health & Fitness Deals

Save up to 80% off a gym membership, health club, personal training, yoga classes and much more with health & fitness deals at Groupon! When available, use a Groupon promo code to save an extra 5-30% off.

Popular deals include:
  • Gym & Fitness Clubs
  • Martial Arts & MMA
  • Yoga
  • Personal Trainers
  • Boot Camp
  • Boxing & Kickboxing
  • PilatesMore
9 used today - 4 comments
43% OFF
Up to 43% Off Papa John's Pizza & More Pizza Deals

6 used today - 19 comments
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Moving Services, Supplies & Storage Space

3 comments
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Computer Parts

Save up to 90% off computer parts when you shop these deals from Groupon. Get savings on graphics cards, USBs, keyboards, Micro SDs, and more!More
3 comments
78% OFF
78% Off 15-Pack of Ultimate Summer Reds from Splash Wines

FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $35+

Get free shipping on your goods purchase of $35 or more.More
27% OFF
Up to 27% Off BJ's Membership

75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Travel Deals & Getaways

Save up to 75% off Groupon Getaways Travel deals, including hotel deals, all-inclusive getaways, last minute travel deals and more to hundreds of destinations across the world. Travel deals can be used on cheap flights, air-inclusive hotels and resorts in the United States or on international locations for family, romantic and beach vacations! Use an online coupon code (when available) for an extra 5-30% off! Subscribe to Groupon coupons so that you never miss a promo code!More
2 comments

Groupon FAQ
What is this brand about?
Groupon connects with businesses across the United States to bring the best local deals and discounts for consumers. They feature three types of main deals. The first is Local Deals on restaurants, spas, health & fitness, and more things to do around your area. Next are Getaways where you can plan your next vacation with deals on hotels and resorts. Lastly, there are Home deals for online classes and savings on thousands of products.



Plus, Groupon makes it easy to redeem your offers. Just sign into your account and start shopping. Your purchases will be saved to your account under the "My Groupons" tab. You can either print out your Groupon offers or present them on your mobile device to redeem.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Groupon frequently offers promo code SAVE, which is valid for 20-25% off local deals. Occassionaly, Groupon will send select accounts special coupon codes for 30-60% off. These offers though do not work for everyone. Another common sale that happens weekly is the Up to 75% Off Activities, Beauty & More event. A coupon for $10 off $10 is the best and most rare promotion.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
From what we've observed, codes cannot be stacked and only one may be applied per order.
Is there free shipping?
In the past, Groupon would offer free shipping on orders over $34.99. Now, it appears shipping fees vary by seller. Final deilvery rates are displayed at checkout.



Groupon allows returns on vouchers purchased for local deals. Just contact customer service within 14 days of purchase and a representative will help resolve the issue. Additional refund policies are also available depending on the type of purchase made.
Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
With the Groupon Select Student Program, students enjoy an extra 25% off local deals for the first six months. Then, continue to receive 15% off local deals for as long as you are a student.
Does the store have a referral program?
When you join Groupon, you can get a referral link to share with friends and family that will earn you $10 in Groupon Bucks. Log into your account and go to the following link: https://www.groupon.com/visitor_referral/raf. Hit 'get link' to generate your personal referral code, then email it or share it via social media. Once the person clicks on the referral link and makes a purchase of $10+ within 72 hours, your earn $10 Groupon Bucks, which will be deposited into your bank account within 7 days of your friend's purchase. Make sure to have a credit card on file.

Extra 20-25% Off Local Deals

Coupon verified!
