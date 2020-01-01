About HauteLook

If youâ€™re looking for discounted prices from some of todayâ€™s top brands, HauteLook is the place for you. HauteLook was established in Los Angeles, California in 2007, and then later acquired by Nordstrom in 2011. They are an online store that offers private sales on top brands of a variety of products for both women and men including clothing, shoes, bags, beauty, outerwear, accessories and more. Not only do they have the top brands, but the discounted items all consist of the latest fashion trends. Be sure to get great savings on your next purchase with a HauteLook coupon, a discount code, and all their other sales and special discounts.



What are the best HauteLook coupons?

HauteLook has a variety of sales that shoppers can utilize. First, youâ€™ll need to register and get a free membership. Just for signing up, youâ€™ll receive a $20 off coupon to use on your purchase of $40 or more.



Another way to receive a $20 coupon is to invite your friends to become HauteLook members. Each time a friend that you refer makes their first purchase, you will receive a $20 credit to your account.



Signing up for their email list is also a simple way to stay up to date on sales, exclusive offers, and promotions.



How do I use my discount code?

1. Add items to your shopping cart.

2. Click â€œAdd HauteLook Gift Card/Discount Codeâ€

3. Paste your HauteLook discount code into the box that appears and click â€œApply.â€

4 . Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best HauteLook sales?

Shop all the sale events, which are updated on a daily basis and only available for a limited time - usually 3-4 days. These items can be marked down up to 75% off or more. Find all the latest trendy designer items from a variety of top designers.



Free shipping is available on all orders of $100 or more, along with a 90-day return policy.



Check back to find even more HauteLook coupons, a discount code and sales on womenâ€™s and menâ€™s clothing, shoes, bags, beauty, outerwear, accessories and more.