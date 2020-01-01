Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
'Our Best Brands' Cyber Week

Shop brands including UGG, Adidas, Vince and more! Free shipping on $49+ opt for free store pickup.More
Earn $20 Coupon + Reward Points

Join the Nordstrom Rewards program for FREE and earn a $20 coupon with every 2,000 rewards points you earn. You can also earn points 3x faster with their Nordstrom Credit Card!

Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.

Plus, you can save up to 95% off the original price of items during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale which we announce in our emails. Don't forget to subscribe to this store.

Here's How It Works:
  • Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.
  • Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.
  • Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.
  • No code is necessary.
  • These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.
  • Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

Points Details:
  • Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon
  • Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon
  • Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon
  • Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

Nordy Club Perks:
  • Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.
  • Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops
  • Free Curbside pickup
  • Reserve items online and try them out in-stores
  • Free basic alterations
  • and more!More
$60 Off Bonus Coupon | Nordstrom Credit Card

Get a one-time use $60 off any purchase the same day you are approved and make a purchase at Nordstrom with your new Nordstrom credit card! No promo code is required.

Don't want another credit card? Join their Nordy Club for free instead!

Note: Offer valid for new cardholders only.

Nordstrom Cardholder Perks:
  • Earn 3x points faster than regular members
  • Enjoy instant Insider Status
  • No annual fee and competitive APRs
  • You can use your Nordstrom Visa credit card at stores in Canada.
More
Free $20 Credit | Refer A Friend

Get a $20 credit each time a friend you invite makes their first purchase for a limited time only. Just visit the HauteLook homepage and click the link that says 'Invite a Friend, Get $20' in the top right corner. You can choose sharing via Facebook, Twitter, email or send them your personal referral link.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Up to 60% Off The Fall Shoe Shop

Free shipping on $49+.More
HauteLook Best Sellers

Official Flash Sales & Exclusive Offers

HauteLook carries exclusive hot discounted offers from top designers, boutique brands, and more. New events start daily, so be sure to check back often!More
About HauteLook

If youâ€™re looking for discounted prices from some of todayâ€™s top brands, HauteLook is the place for you. HauteLook was established in Los Angeles, California in 2007, and then later acquired by Nordstrom in 2011. They are an online store that offers private sales on top brands of a variety of products for both women and men including clothing, shoes, bags, beauty, outerwear, accessories and more. Not only do they have the top brands, but the discounted items all consist of the latest fashion trends. Be sure to get great savings on your next purchase with a HauteLook coupon, a discount code, and all their other sales and special discounts.

What are the best HauteLook coupons?


HauteLook has a variety of sales that shoppers can utilize. First, youâ€™ll need to register and get a free membership. Just for signing up, youâ€™ll receive a $20 off coupon to use on your purchase of $40 or more.

Another way to receive a $20 coupon is to invite your friends to become HauteLook members. Each time a friend that you refer makes their first purchase, you will receive a $20 credit to your account.

Signing up for their email list is also a simple way to stay up to date on sales, exclusive offers, and promotions.

How do I use my discount code?


1. Add items to your shopping cart.
2. Click â€œAdd HauteLook Gift Card/Discount Codeâ€
3. Paste your HauteLook discount code into the box that appears and click â€œApply.â€
4 . Your discount will calculate into your total.

What are the best HauteLook sales?


Shop all the sale events, which are updated on a daily basis and only available for a limited time - usually 3-4 days. These items can be marked down up to 75% off or more. Find all the latest trendy designer items from a variety of top designers.

Free shipping is available on all orders of $100 or more, along with a 90-day return policy.

Check back to find even more HauteLook coupons, a discount code and sales on womenâ€™s and menâ€™s clothing, shoes, bags, beauty, outerwear, accessories and more.