About Home Goods

Home Goods is a part of TJ Maxx and Marshalls off-price retail chain department store specializing in home decor,furniture, rugs, and more for up to 60% off or more from retail prices.



How Can I Get a Home Goods Coupon? Home Goods already offers 20-60% off or more on furniture, decor, lighting and more but do not offer printable/in-store coupons at the time. Shoppers can try secondary gift card markets such as Raise.com to get money off every time they shop at any of these stores. Home Goods does not yet have an online portal for shoppers but you can head over to TJMaxx.com to shop a selection of Home Goods items that can also be found in-stores.



Enjoy DIY and simple touches to spruce up the home? Visit Home Goods Design Happy Blog for creative ideas for recipes, home decor, storage and more. Browse through your favorite ideas and design and also check out their Pinterest page to pin your faves!



Have a little fun on StyleScope and find out what your home design personality is. Plus, get tips to help with design!



How Else Can I Save at Home Goods? TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods all fall under the same parent company. TJX Rewards Credit Card can be used at all three stores (including Sierra Trading Post) for 10% off your first purchase. Plus, earn points on every purchase, get exclusive access to in-store savings event and more. Read more about this offer at tjxrewards.com.