Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!
You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.More
Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.