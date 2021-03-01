Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Jersey Mikes Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

$2 Off Any Size Sub

Participating Location Only
Expires 12/31/20
Free $5 Gift Card w/ $25 Gift Card (Online Only)

Check full terms for informaiton.
Expires 12/24/20
Earn Free Subs | Shore Points Card

Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
6 used today - 4 comments
Earn Points w/ App Purchase | MyMike's Account

1. Download the app
2. Create a MyMike’s account
4. Earn 144 bonus to get Free SubMore
Earn Free Giant Subs & More | Shore Points Rewards

To earn points, visit your local Jersey Mike’s and make any qualifying purchase. Plus, by opting into text messages, you'll receive valuable offers, available only only to rewards members.

How to Earn points:
  • 3 points for every KID'S MEAL
  • 4 points for every MINI size sub or Breakfast Sandwich
  • 6 points for every REGULAR, Wrap or Sub-in-a-Tub
  • 12 points for every GIANT

    How to Redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size sub

    Note: Maximum 144 points can be redeemed per transaction.More
    Free Sub & Drink Birthday Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!

    You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.    More
    10 comments
    Earn 3 Shore Points w/ Chip & Drink Order

    Must be a MyMike's Member

    When you've accumulated enough points, you can redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size subMore
    10% Off Catering (8933 Market Place NE Location)

    Expires 1/3/21
    10% Off Catering (Lake Stevens, WA)

    Note: Participating stores only.
    Expires 1/3/21

    About Jersey Mikes

    Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.