Jersey Mikes Coupon: Free Chip & Drink w/ Regular or Giant Sub Purchase

Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Jersey Mikes Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

Coupon of the Day
In-Store

Buy Any Regular Sub, Get One Free

Jersey Mike's is offering BOGO Free Regular Subs when you present this coupon in-stores.

Note: Valid only at participating locations.More
Use In-Store
185 used today - Expires 8/31/20
OFFER
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn Points w/ App Purchase | MyMike's Account

1. Download the app
2. Create a MyMike’s account
4. Earn 144 bonus to get Free SubMore
Get Deal
1 used today
FREE
Code
Coupon verified!

Earn Free Subs | Shore Points Card

Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
Get Coupon Code
12 used today - 2 comments
FREE W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn Free Giant Subs & More | Shore Points Rewards

To earn points, visit your local Jersey Mike’s and make any qualifying purchase. Plus, by opting into text messages, you'll receive valuable offers, available only only to rewards members.

How to Earn points:
  • 3 points for every KID'S MEAL
  • 4 points for every MINI size sub or Breakfast Sandwich
  • 6 points for every REGULAR, Wrap or Sub-in-a-Tub
  • 12 points for every GIANT

    How to Redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size sub

    Note: Maximum 144 points can be redeemed per transaction.More
    • Get Deal
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Sub & Drink Birthday Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!

    You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.    More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - 10 comments
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Earn 3 Shore Points w/ Chip & Drink Order

    Must be a MyMike's Member

    When you've accumulated enough points, you can redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size subMore
    • Get Deal
    In-Store

    $24.95 Meal Deal 2 Giant Subs, 4 Chips & 4 220Z Drinks (Select Location)

    Offer valid only at billings, mt locationMore
    Use In-Store
    9 used today - Expires 8/31/20
    In-Store

    $3 Off Regular or Giant Sub (Marysville Location)

    Use In-Store
    4 used today - Expires 8/16/20
    In-Store

    Buy One, Get One Free Regular Sub (Billings, MT Locations)

    Use In-Store
    3 used today - Expires 8/31/20
    In-Store

    Buy 2 Giant Subs & Get a 3rd Giant Sub for $2.99 (Arlington Washington)

    Use In-Store
    2 used today - Expires 9/30/20
    In-Store

    Buy Any Regular Sub & Get a 2nd Regular Sub Free (Arlington, Washington)

    Use In-Store
    5 used today - Expires 9/30/20
    In-Store

    Free Regular Sub w/ Purchase Regular Sub & Fountain Drink (Marysville Location)

    Use In-Store
    4 used today - Expires 8/16/20

    Related Stores

    1,835 subscribers
    87,883 subscribers
    56,276 subscribers
    11,653 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    419,032 subscribers
    445,529 subscribers
    42,876 subscribers
    173,931 subscribers

    About Jersey Mikes

    Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.

    Free Chip & Drink w/ Regular or Giant Sub Purchase

    Jersey Mikes Coupon: Free Chip & Drink w/ Regular or Giant Sub Purchase
    Never miss another coupon from
    Jersey Mikes
    Jersey Mike's is offering a free chip & drink when you purchase any regular or giant sub and use this printable coupon at checkout.

    Note: Offer valid at participating locations. One coupon per person per visit per day.
    100% success (18 votes) - Expired 1/26/20
    Posting anonymously as ProudPufferfish
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?