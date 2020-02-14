Jersey Mikes Coupon: Buy One, Get One Free Regular Sub

Jersey Mike's Subs is offering a Regular Sub for free with your first in-app [iOS or Android] sub purchase! This free sub will come in the form of 72 Shore Points (added within 24 hours) that you can redeem on your next visit.
Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!
You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.More
Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.