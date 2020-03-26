Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Earn Free Subs | Shore Points Card

Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
Earn Points w/ App Purchase | MyMike's Account

1. Download the app
2. Create a MyMike’s account
4. Earn 144 bonus to get Free SubMore
Earn Free Giant Subs & More | Shore Points Rewards

To earn points, visit your local Jersey Mike’s and make any qualifying purchase. Plus, by opting into text messages, you'll receive valuable offers, available only only to rewards members.

How to Earn points:
  • 3 points for every KID'S MEAL
  • 4 points for every MINI size sub or Breakfast Sandwich
  • 6 points for every REGULAR, Wrap or Sub-in-a-Tub
  • 12 points for every GIANT

    How to Redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size sub

    Note: Maximum 144 points can be redeemed per transaction.More
    Free Sub & Drink Birthday Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!

    You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.    More
    Earn 3 Shore Points w/ Chip & Drink Order

    Must be a MyMike's Member

    When you've accumulated enough points, you can redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size subMore
    Buy One, Get One Free Regular Subs (Lake Stevens)

    2 Regular Subs, 2 Chips, and 2 Drinks for $13.99 (Billings Locations)

    20% Off Entire Order (Buffalo, NY)

    BOGO Free Any Regular Sub (Mount Vernon)

    About Jersey Mikes

    Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.

    50% Off All Subs + Free Delivery

    Right now, Jersey Mike's is offering 50% off all subs plus free delivery when you order via the app.
    100% success (23 votes) - 4 comments - Expired 3/29/20
    Posting anonymously as MysteriousElephant
    RichElephant
    i did order and have to pick it up. why??
    Mar 29, 2020
    ninajung
    ninajung
    @HotRainbow You can get 50% off all subs and the offer is valid through March 29, 2020 or while promotion last :)
    Mar 26, 2020
    HotRainbow
    Is there a limit?
    Mar 26, 2020
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek
    In app or online
    Mar 26, 2020
