Jersey Mikes Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

Coupon of the Day
In-Store

BOGO Free Regular Subs

Buy one regular sub and get a second one free! Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Participating locations only.More
Use In-Store
82 used today - Expires 10/31/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

$2 Off Any Sub

Jersey mikes is offering $2 off any sub! Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Valid at participating locations only.More
Use In-Store
54 used today - 3 comments - Expires 10/31/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Free Regular Chip & Drink w/ Any Sub

Use In-Store
7 used today - Expires 11/3/20
FREE
Code
Coupon verified!

Earn Free Subs | Shore Points Card

Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - 4 comments
OFFER
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn Points w/ App Purchase | MyMike's Account

1. Download the app
2. Create a MyMike’s account
4. Earn 144 bonus to get Free SubMore
Get Deal
2 used today
FREE W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn Free Giant Subs & More | Shore Points Rewards

To earn points, visit your local Jersey Mike’s and make any qualifying purchase. Plus, by opting into text messages, you'll receive valuable offers, available only only to rewards members.

How to Earn points:
  • 3 points for every KID'S MEAL
  • 4 points for every MINI size sub or Breakfast Sandwich
  • 6 points for every REGULAR, Wrap or Sub-in-a-Tub
  • 12 points for every GIANT

    How to Redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size sub

    Note: Maximum 144 points can be redeemed per transaction.More
    • Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Sub & Drink Birthday Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!

    You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.    More
    Get Deal
    10 comments
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Sitewide

    Note: Select locations only.More
    Get Coupon Code
    11 used today - 1 comment
    OFFER
    Sale

    Earn 3 Shore Points w/ Chip & Drink Order

    Must be a MyMike's Member

    When you've accumulated enough points, you can redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size subMore
    • Get Deal
    In-Store

    Buy One, Get One Free Regular Subs (Lake Stevens)

    Use In-Store
    Expires 10/31/20
    In-Store

    2 Regular Subs, 2 Chips, and 2 Drinks for $13.99 (Billings Locations)

    Use In-Store
    Expires 11/15/20
    In-Store

    20% Off Entire Order (Buffalo, NY)

    Use In-Store
    Expires 10/31/20
    In-Store

    BOGO Free Any Regular Sub (Mount Vernon)

    Use In-Store
    Expires 10/31/20

    About Jersey Mikes

    Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.

    25% Off All Subs + Free Delivery

    Get 25% off all subs and free delivery on orders placed through the Jersey Mike's app now through Sunday! Download the latest version of the app here.
    94% success (16 votes) - 1 comment - Expired 4/19/20
