Jersey Mikes Coupon: Buy Any Regular Sub, Get One Free

To earn points, visit your local Jersey Mike’s and make any qualifying purchase. Plus, by opting into text messages, you'll receive valuable offers, available only only to rewards members.



How to Earn points:

3 points for every KID'S MEAL

4 points for every MINI size sub or Breakfast Sandwich

6 points for every REGULAR, Wrap or Sub-in-a-Tub

12 points for every GIANT



How to Redeem:

48 points for a FREE MINI size sub

72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap

144 points for a FREE GIANT size sub



Note: Maximum 144 points can be redeemed per transaction. More