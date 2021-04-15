Jersey Mikes Coupon: BOGO Free Giant Subs

Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BOGO Free Giant Subs

Buy a Giant Sub and get a second one free at Jersey Mikes! Present this coupon at a location near you to redeem your offer.

Placing your order online? Use this PROMO CODE to get 25% off your entire order.

Note: Offers valid at participation locations.More
25% OFF
25% Off Entire Order (App Exclusive)

Enter this coupon code in the Jersey Mike's app to save an 25% off your order!

Note: Valid at participating locations. Exclusions apply.More
FREE
Earn Free Subs | Shore Points Card

Sign up for the Shore Points Card Program and earn points toward a free sub! To earn points, visit a participating Jersey Mike's store and scan your card to earn points! Once you've earned enough points, you'll be eligible for a free sub.More
OFFER
Earn Points w/ App Purchase | MyMike's Account

1. Download the app
2. Create a MyMike’s account
4. Earn 144 bonus to get Free SubMore
FREE W/P
Earn Free Giant Subs & More | Shore Points Rewards

To earn points, visit your local Jersey Mike’s and make any qualifying purchase. Plus, by opting into text messages, you'll receive valuable offers, available only only to rewards members.

How to Earn points:
  • 3 points for every KID'S MEAL
  • 4 points for every MINI size sub or Breakfast Sandwich
  • 6 points for every REGULAR, Wrap or Sub-in-a-Tub
  • 12 points for every GIANT

    How to Redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size sub

    Note: Maximum 144 points can be redeemed per transaction.More
    FREE GIFT
    Free Sub & Drink Birthday Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for their Email Club to receive special coupons!

    You will be rewarded with a free sub & drink coupon valid for your birthday, sent out to your email a week beforehand. If you sign up less than a week before your birthday, you will get your free sub & drink next year.    More
    $2 Off Regular Sub (Select Locations)

    OFFER
    Earn 3 Shore Points w/ Chip & Drink Order

    Must be a MyMike's Member

    When you've accumulated enough points, you can redeem:
  • 48 points for a FREE MINI size sub
  • 72 points for a FREE REGULAR size sub, Sub-in-a-Tub or Wrap
  • 144 points for a FREE GIANT size subMore
    $2 OFF
    $2 Off Regular Sub On App (Select Stores)

    Note: Participating locations onlyMore
    About Jersey Mikes

    Jersey Mike's Subs makes fresh sliced, authentic Northeast Style Sub Sandwiches on fresh baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Wayâ„¢ with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices. More than 500 locations open and under development throughout the United States.

