Kay Jewelers was founded in 1916 by two brothers, Sol Kaufmann and Edmund Kaufmann. They have since grown to be one of the most highly respected brands in the jewelry industry. No matter what youâ€™re looking for, Kay Jewelers has it all in unique and stylish designs. Their product line includes engagement rings, wedding bands, promise rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and many other pieces of jewelry encrusted in all the finest diamonds and gemstones. With retail stores spread out across the country, as well as an online store with numerous options, they have everything you need to make that special person in your life happy for years to come.



Kay Jewelers provides all the features that youâ€™d want from an online store, such as product replacement, a money back guarantee easy methods for interest free financing, and warranties to protect your jewelry. Be sure to get great savings on your next purchase with Kay Jewelers coupons, a promo code, and all their other sales and special discounts.



What are the best Kay Jewelers coupons?

Most of the time throughout the year you can find a coupon that will help you save money on your jewelry purchase. Visit the Kay Jewelers Coupons page for all the best coupons, deals, and discounts all in one convenient place.



Customers can also get the coupons directly by signing up for email or text alerts. By doing so, you get to find out about all the best sales and discounts as soon as they are announced. Kay Jewelers will also give you a $25 off coupon for your next purchase of $99 or more, just for signing up. Additionally, be on the lookout for free shipping promo codes that appear from time to time.



Another one of their biggest promotions is their Instant Rewards. With this program, you get a $100 free certificate for every $300 you spend. It isnâ€™t available all the time, but will pop up a couple times a year.



How do I use my promo code?

1. Add items to your shopping bag.

2. Find the box next to â€œPromotional Code / Certificateâ€

3. Paste your Kay Jewelers promo code into the box and click â€œApply.â€

4. Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best Kay Jewelers sales?

Kay Jewelers sales often occur around the biggest holidays, such as Valentine's Day, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. These sales can be for a specific category, or site-wide. The discounts can be for as much as 20-60% off the regular prices. Shop the sale section for all the items that have been recently marked down, as well as the clearance section for all the lowest prices available.



