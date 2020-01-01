Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Living Social Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

Ultimate 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Deals

Find tons of gift ideas with Living Social's Ultimate 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Deals! Free shipping on $34.99.More
Expires 12/26/20
$5 Deal Day

LivingSocial is offering their $5 deal day with prices as marked. Save on hundreds of deals including personalized items, classes, magazines, and more!More
$5, $10 or $20 Deals

Up to 90% Off Living Social Deals & Offers

Get up to 90% off sale events and deals to save money on activities, travel escapes, local offers, restaurants, bars, beauty and health, gifts and more! Plus get up to 20% off Living Social coupon codes about 1-2 times per month. If there is no coupon code today, check back later for more of today's best offers.More
1 used today - 31 comments
Up to 75% Off Travel Deals

Save up to 75% off hotels, vacation homes, all-inclusive flight & travel packages and more. Plus all LivingSocial promo codes and offers stack with these discounted prices.More
Shop Gifts for Men!

Gifts for Adventure Seekers: Skydiving, Helicopter Rides, & More

Shop Gifts for Kids!

Shop Gifts for Women!

Shop Gifts for Foodies: Dining Experiences, Tastings, and More

Expires 12/26/20

About Living Social

LivingSocial is a daily deal site that has great offers on local businesses like restaurants, spas, fitness classes and fun activities, as well as product sales and nationwide travel deals. Everything is discounted by up to 90% off, and new deals are available every day! Save even more by using promo codes and other offers on this page.

How to Use a Living Social Coupon Code

  1. Select deal or product and quantity that you would like and click 'Buy Now.'
  2. Follow the checkout process through the payment screen to the 'Order Details' section and click 'Redeem Promo Code.'
  3. Enter your promo code into the text box and click 'Apply.'
  4. Your discount will be reflected in your new order total.
Whatâ€™s the best LivingSocial Promo Code?

About 1-2 times per month, you can find a new coupon code that works on everything sitewide. These codes range from an extra 10% off travel escapes, 15% off everything, $5 off $25, $10 off $30, or best of all, the highly sought after 20% off promo code. While all coupons have zero exclusions and work on already discounted products and vouchers, you can only use one code at a time. Thereâ€™s also a maximum discount of $50 per order. Each code can also be only once per customer account too, so we suggest having multiple accounts so you can earn a maximum of $100 or even $150 off your purchase.

How can I save the most money?

As stated above, promo codes are the way to go, as theyâ€™ll work on everything you see at LivingSocial. As far as snagging the best deals, youâ€™ll have to check back daily to make sure you donâ€™t miss out on anything! Some of the best deals weâ€™ve seen have been $10 for $20 to spend at Amazon, $55 for a Costco membership plus 5 free gifts and a $10 off voucher, as well as great travel deals for everywhere from Hawaii and Mexico, to New York or Europe. Best of all, you can get free vouchers if you buy one first, share your personal link with 3 others and they buy, too. Itâ€™s like saving an extra 25% off 4 orders! Plus, if you sign up for a LivingSocial credit card, youâ€™ll get $30 free Deal Bucks to use on any order. Use your card 10 times during one statement period and youâ€™ll earn an extra $10 to spend! There are many perks of shopping here, so start saving up to 90% off todayâ€™s Deals and Local Offers near you.

Best Price Promise


Did you know that if you find a better price elsewhere, LivingSocial will reimburse you plus an extra $5 in Deal Bucks? Also, in case you donâ€™t feel like you got a great deal, you can get a refund on any voucher at any time. If you request a refund within 7 days, youâ€™ll get credited back to your credit card. If itâ€™s been over 7 days, youâ€™ll get the full amount back in Deal Bucks, which can be used on any future purchase. This store credit never expires, too! Learn more about LivingSocialâ€™s Best Price Guarantee and Hassle-Free Returns.