How to Use a Living Social Coupon Code

Select deal or product and quantity that you would like and click 'Buy Now.'





Follow the checkout process through the payment screen to the 'Order Details' section and click 'Redeem Promo Code.'





Enter your promo code into the text box and click 'Apply.'





Your discount will be reflected in your new order total.



LivingSocial is a daily deal site that has great offers on local businesses like restaurants, spas, fitness classes and fun activities, as well as product sales and nationwide travel deals. Everything is discounted by up to 90% off, and new deals are available every day! Save even more by using promo codes and other offers on this page.About 1-2 times per month, you can find a new coupon code that works on everything sitewide. These codes range from an extra 10% off travel escapes, 15% off everything, $5 off $25, $10 off $30, or best of all, the highly sought after 20% off promo code. While all coupons have zero exclusions and work on already discounted products and vouchers, you can only use one code at a time. Thereâ€™s also a maximum discount of $50 per order. Each code can also be only once per customer account too, so we suggest having multiple accounts so you can earn a maximum of $100 or even $150 off your purchase.As stated above, promo codes are the way to go, as theyâ€™ll work on everything you see at LivingSocial. As far as snagging the best deals, youâ€™ll have to check back daily to make sure you donâ€™t miss out on anything! Some of the best deals weâ€™ve seen have been $10 for $20 to spend at Amazon, $55 for a Costco membership plus 5 free gifts and a $10 off voucher, as well as great travel deals for everywhere from Hawaii and Mexico, to New York or Europe. Best of all, you can getvouchers if you buy one first, share your personal link with 3 others and they buy, too. Itâ€™s like saving an extra 25% off 4 orders! Plus, if you sign up for a LivingSocial credit card, youâ€™ll get $30 free Deal Bucks to use on any order. Use your card 10 times during one statement period and youâ€™ll earn an extra $10 to spend! There are many perks of shopping here, so start saving up to 90% off todayâ€™s Deals and Local Offers near you.Did you know that if you find a better price elsewhere, LivingSocial will reimburse you plus an extra $5 in Deal Bucks? Also, in case you donâ€™t feel like you got a great deal, you can get a refund on any voucher at any time. If you request a refund within 7 days, youâ€™ll get credited back to your credit card. If itâ€™s been over 7 days, youâ€™ll get the full amount back in Deal Bucks, which can be used on any future purchase. This store credit never expires, too! Learn more about LivingSocialâ€™s Best Price Guarantee and Hassle-Free Returns.