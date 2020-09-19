Long John Silvers Coupon: Free Fish for Talk Like a Pirate Day

September 19th is #TalkLikeAPirateDay! Buccaneers and their mateys can set sail to participating Long John Silver’s for an extra special treat – a free piece of fish for guests who talk like a pirate or a free two-piece Fish Basket for those who dress the part.



Additionally, Long John Silver’s is offering pirates at home an opportunity to score a free digital gift card by posting a picture or video of themselves dressed like a pirate and tagging Long John Silver’s on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Long John Silver’s “Talk Like a Pirate Day” promotion is valid at participating locations. More