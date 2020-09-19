Long John Silvers Coupon: Free Fish for Talk Like a Pirate Day

Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Fish for Talk Like a Pirate Day

September 19th is #TalkLikeAPirateDay! Buccaneers and their mateys can set sail to participating Long John Silver’s for an extra special treat – a free piece of fish for guests who talk like a pirate or a free two-piece Fish Basket for those who dress the part.

Additionally, Long John Silver’s is offering pirates at home an opportunity to score a free digital gift card by posting a picture or video of themselves dressed like a pirate and tagging Long John Silver’s on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
Long John Silver’s “Talk Like a Pirate Day” promotion is valid at participating locations.More
24 used today - Expires 9/19/20
$5.99 Fish Basket or Sandwich

Note: Image is for informational purpose only. No coupon is required to redeem offer.More
All You Can Eat Sunday Starting At $7.99

$2 Off Variety Platter + $5 Off 8-Piece Family Meal

Expires 9/30/20
Free Piece of Fish w/ Talk Like a Pirate or Free 2-piece of Fish w/ Dress Like a Pirate

1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 9/19/20
Exclusive Coupons | Sign Up

100% success (4 votes) - Expires 9/19/20
