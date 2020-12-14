How to Use a Michael Kors Coupon Code Online

Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"





Hover over the "Shopping Bag" in the top right corner, then click "Checkout"





Click on "Apply Promo Code" to reveal a drop-down box





Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

What are the Best Michael Kors Coupons?

Online Shoppers

Sale: MK has a sales page updated frequently with new sales from every department.

In-Store Shoppers

Local Michael Kors Outlet: google 'Michael Kors Outlet' for the closest outlet near your area. We find that past and current seasons' best sellers on MK handbags, wallets and accessories are usually discounted up to 50% or more!

How Do I Get the Best Prices?

To list a few:

6PM : 6PM offers sale on MK products up to as much as 80% off on apparel, footwear, handbags and more. Best of all, they deliver absolutely free with no minimum purchase necessary.



Additional Tips:

Michael Kors is the award-winning and leading American fashion designer for luxury accessories and sportswear. The company's heritage is rooted in producing polished, sleek, sophisticated American sportswear with a jet-set attitude. Michael Kors has world wide locations from Milan to Rio de Janeiro and the company is dedicated to philanthropic efforts.Michael Kors main website does not offer many coupon type discounts however, they their greatest sale has to be their Semi-Annual sale so be sure to sign up for their email list to receive notification of special sales.Like most other luxury handbag designers, major discounted MK items directly from their store or website is rare. You may have noticed that they always have ongoing sale but the prices may still be a bit steep. We recommend either holding out for their End of the Year Sale (toward the end of December), Semi-Annual Sale or visiting your local Michael Kors Outlet.Many department stores and online retailers also carry a wide range of MK products and using the store's respective coupon codes and offers can help you save on an MK purchase.We would also recommend visiting your local off-price retailer (TJ Maxx, Ross, Marshalls) known for carrying top brands generally 20%-60% below department and specialty store prices.With any expensive and luxury purchases, we, as shoppers ourselves are often aware of the many imitation and "knock offs" out there. Do some research and know exactly what the item you want looks like.