Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Michael Kors Coupon Codes & Discounts

Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Sale

Up To Extra 60% Off Sale + 25% Off Full-Priced Styles

The Holiday Event Is Here! Get Gifting And Shop with up to an extra 60% off sale and 25% off full-priced styles! Shipping is free.

Note: order by 11:59am EST on 12/14 to get items by 12/24.More
Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 12/14/20
Sale
Coupon verified!

Handbags Under $100

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/24/20
Sale
Coupon verified!

Wallets Under $50

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/24/20
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free 100 Points + Free Shipping | KORSVIP Members

Join the KORSVIP Rewards Program and receive 100 free points and free standard shipping & returns on every order!. You also get early access to special events, offers, and more!

Once a season, Michael Kors offers an extra 25% off their sale styles. Subscribe to our email alerts to get notified and prepare!

KORSVIP Program Perks:
  • Free Birthday Reward
  • Annual Member Gift
  • Free Shipping & Returns on Every Order

How to Earn Points:
  • $1 spent = 10 points
  • Earn 100 points for joining KORSVIP
  • Earn 50 points for a review on your purchase
  • Earn 100 points when you download the KORSVIP app
  • Earn 10 points for adding items to your wish list

The more points you earn, the higher your membership status will rise. Each level will offer the perks from preceding levels plus more!

Studio Perks (Free to Join)
  • Free Standard Shipping & Returns
  • KORSVIP App
  • Private Styling + Appointments
  • Early Access To Sales

Backstage Level Perks (3000+ Points):
  • Annual Member Gift
  • Birthday Reward
  • Free Gift Wrap

Runway Level Perks (6000+ Points):
  • Exclusive In-Store Events
  • Early Access To Special Products

Red Carpet Level Perks (6000+ Points):
  • Reserved VIP Phone Line
  • VIP Experiences
  • Special Loyalty Gifts
More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Order By 12/14 to Receive Gifts By 12/24

Don't wait! Order by 11:59am EST on 12/14 with free ground shipping to ensure you receive your items by 12/24.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/14/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Under $200 Gifts for Her

All orders ship free.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Under $100 Gifts for Her

All orders ship free.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Under $200 Gifts for Him

All orders ship free.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Under $100 Gifts For Him

All orders ship free.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off New to Sale

Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

Select Stores Reopening

Select Michael Kors stores are reopening. Check to see if your location is opened here.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

38 subscribers
3,163 subscribers
1,310 subscribers
30,545 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,346 subscribers
176,972 subscribers
476,556 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is the award-winning and leading American fashion designer for luxury accessories and sportswear. The company's heritage is rooted in producing polished, sleek, sophisticated American sportswear with a jet-set attitude. Michael Kors has world wide locations from Milan to Rio de Janeiro and the company is dedicated to philanthropic efforts.

How to Use a Michael Kors Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
    michael kors

  2. Hover over the "Shopping Bag" in the top right corner, then click "Checkout"
    michael kors

  3. Click on "Apply Promo Code" to reveal a drop-down box
    michael kors

  4. Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.


What are the Best Michael Kors Coupons?

Michael Kors main website does not offer many coupon type discounts however, they their greatest sale has to be their Semi-Annual sale so be sure to sign up for their email list to receive notification of special sales.

Online Shoppers:
  • Sale: MK has a sales page updated frequently with new sales from every department.

In-Store Shoppers:
  • Local Michael Kors Outlet: google 'Michael Kors Outlet' for the closest outlet near your area. We find that past and current seasons' best sellers on MK handbags, wallets and accessories are usually discounted up to 50% or more!


How Do I Get the Best Prices?

Like most other luxury handbag designers, major discounted MK items directly from their store or website is rare. You may have noticed that they always have ongoing sale but the prices may still be a bit steep. We recommend either holding out for their End of the Year Sale (toward the end of December), Semi-Annual Sale or visiting your local Michael Kors Outlet.
Many department stores and online retailers also carry a wide range of MK products and using the store's respective coupon codes and offers can help you save on an MK purchase.

To list a few:

  • 6PM: 6PM offers sale on MK products up to as much as 80% off on apparel, footwear, handbags and more. Best of all, they deliver absolutely free with no minimum purchase necessary.
  • Macy's: Macy's often carries the top of the line MK items and the department store itself has great weekend special coupon deals and event to help maximize your total savings (as much as an extra 25% off on sale prices).
  • Nordstrom: Nordstrom has regular sales on select designer brands where you can save as much as 60% off on MK items and bag free shipping on any purchase.
  • Bon-Ton: Bon-Ton, another popular online department store also carries select MK products on sale and the best coupon has to be their $50 off $100 which frequents the site every one in awhile and is usually valid on sale and clearance items too!


We would also recommend visiting your local off-price retailer (TJ Maxx, Ross, Marshalls) known for carrying top brands generally 20%-60% below department and specialty store prices.

Additional Tips:

With any expensive and luxury purchases, we, as shoppers ourselves are often aware of the many imitation and "knock offs" out there. Do some research and know exactly what the item you want looks like.