Coupon of the Day
15% OFF
Up to 60% Off 4th of July Sale + Extra 15% Off for Members

Two Days Only! KorsVIP Members receive an additional 15% off sale with this code. Must be signed into account to redeem.More
38 used today - Expires 6/29/21
60% OFF
Up To 60% Off 4th Of July Sale

The 4th Of July Sale Is Here! Up To 60% Off with 100+ New Markdowns Added.More
2 used today - Expires 7/4/21
25% OFF
Free 100 Points + Free Shipping | KORSVIP Members

Join the KORSVIP Rewards Program and receive 100 free points and free standard shipping & returns on every order!. You also get early access to special events, offers, and more!

Once a season, Michael Kors offers an extra 25% off their sale styles. Subscribe to our email alerts to get notified and prepare!

KORSVIP Program Perks:
  • Free Birthday Reward
  • Annual Member Gift
  • Free Shipping & Returns on Every Order

How to Earn Points:
  • $1 spent = 10 points
  • Earn 100 points for joining KORSVIP
  • Earn 50 points for a review on your purchase
  • Earn 100 points when you download the KORSVIP app
  • Earn 10 points for adding items to your wish list

The more points you earn, the higher your membership status will rise. Each level will offer the perks from preceding levels plus more!

Studio Perks (Free to Join)
  • Free Standard Shipping & Returns
  • KORSVIP App
  • Private Styling + Appointments
  • Early Access To Sales

Backstage Level Perks (3000+ Points):
  • Annual Member Gift
  • Birthday Reward
  • Free Gift Wrap

Runway Level Perks (6000+ Points):
  • Exclusive In-Store Events
  • Early Access To Special Products

Red Carpet Level Perks (6000+ Points):
  • Reserved VIP Phone Line
  • VIP Experiences
  • Special Loyalty Gifts
2 comments
55% OFF
Up to 55% Off New to Sale

Select Stores Reopening

Select Michael Kors stores are reopening. Check to see if your location is opened here.More
Michael Kors FAQ
What is this brand about?
Michael Kors embraces a luxurious and sophisticated fashion sense, while also manufacturing products that suit different lifestyles, from casual to business to formal. The designer offers apparel, shoes, jewelry, travel accessories, eyewear and fragrance. Michael Kors stores can be found in major citiies throughout the world, from Beverly Hills to Dubai. The company also invests in promototing diversity and supporting philanthropic efforts.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Michael Kors usually doesn't offer coupon codes, but does offer extra discounts that are automatically applied at checkout. Their best offer has been an extra 25% off sale styles and their Semi-Annual event. New styles are constantly being added to the sale section, so check back for more additions. There is also a section for Further Reduced items that offers more great savings. Occasionally, the retailer will highlight handbags and gifts for under $100.
Is there free shipping?
All orders ship free within the United States via online and the mobile app. Returns are accepted within 30 days of purchase.
Is there a rewards program?
To enjoy the most exclusive perks, become a KORSVIP member! It's free to join and features a wide range of benefits, including birthday rewards, an annual member gift and 100 points just for joining! Earn 10 points for every $1 spent. The more points you earn, your membership status upgrades, unlocking more perks, such as VIP Experiences and early access to new products.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
Join the Micheal Kors email list to get updates on upcoming sales and specials.