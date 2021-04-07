Michael Kors embraces a luxurious and sophisticated fashion sense, while also manufacturing products that suit different lifestyles, from casual to business to formal. The designer offers apparel, shoes, jewelry, travel accessories, eyewear and fragrance. Michael Kors stores can be found in major citiies throughout the world, from Beverly Hills to Dubai. The company also invests in promototing diversity and supporting philanthropic efforts.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Michael Kors usually doesn't offer coupon codes, but does offer extra discounts that are automatically applied at checkout. Their best offer has been an extra 25% off sale styles and their Semi-Annual event. New styles are constantly being added to the sale section, so check back for more additions. There is also a section for Further Reduced items that offers more great savings. Occasionally, the retailer will highlight handbags and gifts for under $100.
Is there free shipping?
All orders ship free within the United States via online and the mobile app. Returns are accepted within 30 days of purchase.
Is there a rewards program?
To enjoy the most exclusive perks, become a KORSVIP member! It's free to join and features a wide range of benefits, including birthday rewards, an annual member gift and 100 points just for joining! Earn 10 points for every $1 spent. The more points you earn, your membership status upgrades, unlocking more perks, such as VIP Experiences and early access to new products.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
Join the Micheal Kors email list to get updates on upcoming sales and specials.