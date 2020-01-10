Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$60 OFF
Up to $60 Off with Minimum Purchase | Nordy Club

Nordstrom Rack is offering Nordy Club members $20 reward with $100 purchase, $30 reward with $150 purchase, or $60 reward with $250 purchase.More
Expires 9/27/20
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off End of Season Sale

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 70% off amazing brands during their end of season sale! Prices are as marked.More
Expires 9/28/20
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off 'head Over Deals' Sale

Save up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack's 'Head Over Deals' sale! Find savings on Fall fashion. Prices are as marked.More
Rack to School Sale

Get backpacks starting at $20, essentials under $50, and more during Nordstrom Rack's rack to school sale!More
Essentials for At-home Learning from $10

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Activewear

1 used today
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Handbags

NORDY CLUB
Earn Up to a $20 Coupon w/ Reward Points

Join the Nordstrom Rewards program for FREE and earn a $20 coupon with every 2,000 rewards points you earn. You can also earn points 3x faster with their Nordstrom Credit Card!

Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.

Plus, you can save up to 95% off the original price of items during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale which we announce in our emails. Don't forget to subscribe to this store.

Here's How It Works:
  • Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.
  • Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.
  • Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.
  • No code is necessary.
  • These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.
  • Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

Points Details:
  • Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon
  • Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon
  • Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon
  • Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

Nordy Club Perks:
  • Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.
  • Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops
  • Free Curbside pickup
  • Reserve items online and try them out in-stores
  • Free basic alterations
  • and more!

On top of these perks and rewards, Nordstrom Rack occasionally offers a free bonus note when you sign up for a credit card for use on a future purchase!More
6 comments
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Back to School Savings Event

Save up to 70% off backpacks, shoes, apparel, and more during Nordstrom Rack's back to school sale! Prices are as marked.More
70% OFF
50-70% Off Fresh New Markdowns

Nordstrom Rack Stores Re-opening At Select Locations

85% OFF
Up to 85% Off The Designer Shop Sale

Save up to 85% off designer finds at Nordstrom Rack when you shop this sale section. Find discounts on apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more! Plus, spend $89 or more on your order and get free shipping.More
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Pride 2020 Sale

70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Tops

$40 NOTE
$40 Bonus Note with Nordstrom Credit Card

Get a $40 bonus note when you make any purchase at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Rack on your new card the day you're approved.

Other Cardholder Offers:
  • Enjoy insider benefits
  • Early access to Anniversary Sales
  • Be the first to shop Clear the Rack sales
  • Earn 3 points per dollar

If you would still like to save, but you don't want to sign up for a credit card, you can still save and earn points by signing up for the Nordy Club!

Plus, when you shop through DealsPlus you can earn up to 2% cashback at Nordstrom with our new Cashback Program! Just be sure to log in to your account, then click through any link from DealsPlus to the Nordstrom website. Exclusions apply.More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Cozy-at-home Essentials

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off The Jewelry Shop

65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Contemporary Looks

85% OFF
Up To 85% Off Women's Cold Weather Gear

70% OFF
Up to 70% Off New Arrivals from Nordstrom

60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Fits for All

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Bags

Nordstrom Credit Card

Nordstrom Cardholder Perks:
  • Earn 3x points faster than regular members
  • Enjoy instant Insider Status
  • No annual fee and competitive APRs
  • You can use your Nordstrom Visa credit card at stores in Canada.

You can also sign up for a Nordy Club account without signing up for a credit card and still get savings and rewards.More
65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Special Occasion Styles

Get up to 65% off styles for weddings, graduations, and beyond.More
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off New Apparel from Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 75% off new apparel from Nordstrom starting from $3.97 with no promo code required and prices are as marked. Free shipping over $100!

Note: No promo code or coupon is required. Prices are as marked.

Other Notable Offers:
  • Basics from $9.97
  • Totes under $40
  • and more!More
    5 comments
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Running Shoes from Brooks

    Expires 11/1/20
    Luxe Cashmere Sweaters Under $100

    New Fall Styles at Nordstrom Rack.More
    Expires 11/1/20
    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off New 90 Degree By Reflex Styles

    Expires 11/1/20
    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Dresses

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Tory Burch Private Sale

    Get free shipping on orders of $100.More
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Lounge & Wellness

    20% OFF
    20% Off Home Decor and Storage

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Handbags

    Adult & Kids Face Masks in Stylish Patterns & Colors Starting At $15

    Expires 10/1/20
    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off 90 Degree By Reflex Leggings & Activewear

    Expires 10/10/20
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Nordstrom Rack & Nordstrom Exclusives

    Find these brands and styles only at Nordstrom stores! Shop top-rated shoes, apparel, accessories, and home items for the entire family at outlet prices.More
    1 comment
    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Designer Sunglasses

    55% OFF
    Up to 55% Off Skin Care

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Kate Spade

    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off Levi's

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Leggings

    55% OFF
    Up to 55% Off Madewell

    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off The North Face

    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off Summer Dresses

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Bright Tops

    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off J. Crew Clothing

    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Designer Sunglasses

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Dresses

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off The Swim Shop

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Levi's

    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off Dresses & Shoes

    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off Flat Sandals

    80% OFF
    Up To 80% Off Women's Sandals

    85% OFF
    Up to 85% Off Lingerie Sale

    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Dyson

    Expires 9/27/20
    85% OFF
    Up to 85% Off Men's Watches

    90% OFF
    Up To 90% Off Women's Coats & Outerwear

    Women's Active Shop, Leggings & More Up To 75% Off

    Expires 10/1/20
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Women's Shoes & Boots

    Shop women's shoes, newly added to the sale and clearance section! Sam Edelman, Converse, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Vince Camuto are some top brands you'll find at a huge discount.More
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Handbags & Wallets

    Shop the best bags for every occasion, from clutches for weddings and prom, to designer purses, luggage, and crossbody bags.More
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Luxury Gifts

    Shop luxe items like Furla handbags, Marc by Marc Jacobs purses, Michael Kors watches, plus more designer shoes, jewelry, and intimate apparel. These are the same name brand items you'd find at Nordstrom and designer stores, but at Nordstrom Rack outlet prices!More
    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Clearance Handbags & Wallets

    Brands include Hobo, Cole Haan, Frye, Liebeskind, Marc Jacobs and more! Shop Nordstrom Rack!More
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off UGG Boots

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Casual Women's Dresses

    Designer Sunglasses Under $100

    Expires 10/1/20

    About Nordstrom Rack

    Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. Founded in 1901 in Seattle, Nordstrom began as a small shoe shop and has since grown to be one of the largest fashion retailers in the United States. Nordstrom Rack has been around for over 40 years, and they offer many of the same brands that Nordstrom does. They are known for high-quality fashion items, for prices that customers love. With clothing from dresses, tops, jeans, activewear, jackets, swimwear, shoes, intimates, bags, jewelry, accessories, and much more. They have products for women, men, and kids, in all sizes including plus size, petite, and maternity. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of the various Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and special promotions.

    What are the best Nordstrom Rack coupons?

    Unfortunately, Nordstrom Rack doesn't offer any coupons, due to items being such high quality and already being significantly discounted. However, that doesn't mean there aren't a number of ways to save money on your purchases! Throughout the year there are extra discounts for a select period of time. These can be sitewide, clearance items, or a specific product category. Nordstrom Rack also has Yearly and Half-Yearly sales events, where you can find significant savings on hundreds of products sitewide.

    Free shipping is always available on orders of $100 or more, along with hassle-free 90-day returns. From time to time, there is free shipping with a lower minimum purchase.

    Sign up for Nordstrom Rack Rewards to receive 2 points per dollar spent with your Nordstrom debit or credit card. Every 2,000 points can be redeemed for a $20 Nordstrom Note. There are bonus points events that occur, where you can receive triple points on all purchases.

    Also, be sure to sign up for the email list for information about upcoming sales, special promotions, and more.

    What are the best Nordstrom Rack sales?

    At any given time of the year, you can check out the Clearance section for discounts of up to 75% off of clothing, shoes, intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, bags home decor, kitchen items, and more. This section displays all the items with the biggest discounts. Be sure to keep checking back, as new items are always being added.

    Be on the lookout for 48 Hour Sale Events, where there is a variety of special offers and sales that are only available for two days!

    Check back to find even more Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and deals on all the clothing and home decor that you love.

    Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

    Up to 1.0% Cashback
    Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 20% off your entire purchase. That even includes items already on sale, no exclusions! No coupon code is required, Prices as marked.
    Expired 3/26/20
