About Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. Founded in 1901 in Seattle, Nordstrom began as a small shoe shop and has since grown to be one of the largest fashion retailers in the United States. Nordstrom Rack has been around for over 40 years, and they offer many of the same brands that Nordstrom does. They are known for high-quality fashion items, for prices that customers love. With clothing from dresses, tops, jeans, activewear, jackets, swimwear, shoes, intimates, bags, jewelry, accessories, and much more. They have products for women, men, and kids, in all sizes including plus size, petite, and maternity. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of the various Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and special promotions.



What are the best Nordstrom Rack coupons? Unfortunately, Nordstrom Rack doesn't offer any coupons, due to items being such high quality and already being significantly discounted. However, that doesn't mean there aren't a number of ways to save money on your purchases! Throughout the year there are extra discounts for a select period of time. These can be sitewide, clearance items, or a specific product category. Nordstrom Rack also has Yearly and Half-Yearly sales events, where you can find significant savings on hundreds of products sitewide.



Free shipping is always available on orders of $100 or more, along with hassle-free 90-day returns. From time to time, there is free shipping with a lower minimum purchase.



Sign up for Nordstrom Rack Rewards to receive 2 points per dollar spent with your Nordstrom debit or credit card. Every 2,000 points can be redeemed for a $20 Nordstrom Note. There are bonus points events that occur, where you can receive triple points on all purchases.



Also, be sure to sign up for the email list for information about upcoming sales, special promotions, and more.



What are the best Nordstrom Rack sales? At any given time of the year, you can check out the Clearance section for discounts of up to 75% off of clothing, shoes, intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, bags home decor, kitchen items, and more. This section displays all the items with the biggest discounts. Be sure to keep checking back, as new items are always being added.



Be on the lookout for 48 Hour Sale Events, where there is a variety of special offers and sales that are only available for two days!



Check back to find even more Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and deals on all the clothing and home decor that you love.