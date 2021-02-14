Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
25% OFF
Sale

Extra 25% Off Clear The Rack Sale

Right now, Nordstrom Rack's "Clear the Rack" sale is going on for all shoppers! Get an extra 25% off clearance items. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Free shipping available on orders of $89+

Note: Exclusions Apply
Get Deal
5 used today - Expires 2/15/21
$20 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$20 Off $150 App Purchase

Nordstrom is offering $20 off your $150 when you download their app and make a purchase for the first time through the app.
Get Deal
3 used today
Sale

Up to $50 in Bonus Notes with Minimum Purchase | Nordy Club

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is offering $10 in bonus notes with $75 purchase, $25 in bonus notes with $150 purchase, or $50 in bonus notes with $250 purchase.

Note: Some exclusions apply
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 2/15/21
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off 'head Over Deals' Sale

Save up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack's 'Head Over Deals' sale! Find savings on Fall fashion. Prices are as marked.
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Cold-weather Gear

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Activewear

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Handbags

Get Deal
NORDY CLUB
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn Up to a $20 Coupon w/ Reward Points

Join the Nordstrom Rewards program for FREE and earn a $20 coupon with every 2,000 rewards points you earn. You can also earn points 3x faster with their Nordstrom Credit Card!

Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.

Plus, you can save up to 95% off the original price of items during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale which we announce in our emails. Don't forget to subscribe to this store.

Here's How It Works:
  • Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.
  • Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.
  • Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.
  • No code is necessary.
  • These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.
  • Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

Points Details:
  • Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon
  • Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon
  • Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon
  • Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

Nordy Club Perks:
  • Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.
  • Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops
  • Free Curbside pickup
  • Reserve items online and try them out in-stores
  • Free basic alterations
  • and more!

On top of these perks and rewards, Nordstrom Rack occasionally offers a free bonus note when you sign up for a credit card for use on a future purchase!More
Get Deal
6 comments
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off The Designer Shop Sale

Save up to 85% off designer finds at Nordstrom Rack when you shop this sale section. Find discounts on apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more! Plus, spend $89 or more on your order and get free shipping.
Get Deal
Sale

Valentines Day Gift Shop

Get Deal
Expires 2/14/21
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Tops

Get Deal
$40 NOTE
Sale

$40 Bonus Note with Nordstrom Credit Card

Get a $40 bonus note when you make any purchase at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Rack on your new card the day you're approved.

Other Cardholder Offers:
  • Enjoy insider benefits
  • Early access to Anniversary Sales
  • Be the first to shop Clear the Rack sales
  • Earn 3 points per dollar

If you would still like to save, but you don't want to sign up for a credit card, you can still save and earn points by signing up for the Nordy Club!

Plus, when you shop through DealsPlus you can earn up to 2% cashback at Nordstrom with our new Cashback Program! Just be sure to log in to your account, then click through any link from DealsPlus to the Nordstrom website. Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Cozy-at-home Essentials

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off The Jewelry Shop

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Contemporary Looks

Get Deal
85% OFF
Sale

Up To 85% Off Women's Cold Weather Gear

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off New Arrivals from Nordstrom

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Fits for All

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Bags

Get Deal
Sale

Nordstrom Credit Card

Nordstrom Cardholder Perks:
  • Earn 3x points faster than regular members
  • Enjoy instant Insider Status
  • No annual fee and competitive APRs
  • You can use your Nordstrom Visa credit card at stores in Canada.

You can also sign up for a Nordy Club account without signing up for a credit card and still get savings and rewards.More
Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Special Occasion Styles

Get up to 65% off styles for weddings, graduations, and beyond.
Get Deal
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off New Apparel from Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 75% off new apparel from Nordstrom starting from $3.97 with no promo code required and prices are as marked. Free shipping over $100!

Note: No promo code or coupon is required. Prices are as marked.

Other Notable Offers:
  • Basics from $9.97
  • Totes under $40
  • and more!More
    • Get Deal
    5 comments
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Dresses

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Tory Burch Private Sale

    Get free shipping on orders of $100.
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Lounge & Wellness

    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off New Markdowns

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Hiking Faves

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Contemporary Brands

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Handbags

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Nordstrom Rack & Nordstrom Exclusives

    Find these brands and styles only at Nordstrom stores! Shop top-rated shoes, apparel, accessories, and home items for the entire family at outlet prices.
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Designer Sunglasses

    Get Deal
    55% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 55% Off Skin Care

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Kate Spade

    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Outerwear

    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Levi's

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Leggings

    Get Deal
    55% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 55% Off Madewell

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off The North Face

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Bright Tops

    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off J. Crew Clothing

    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Designer Sunglasses

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Dresses

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off The Swim Shop

    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Jackets

    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Flat Sandals

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 80% Off Women's Sandals

    Get Deal
    85% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 85% Off Lingerie Sale

    Get Deal
    85% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 85% Off Men's Watches

    Get Deal
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 90% Off Women's Coats & Outerwear

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Women's Shoes & Boots

    Shop women's shoes, newly added to the sale and clearance section! Sam Edelman, Converse, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Vince Camuto are some top brands you'll find at a huge discount.
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Handbags & Wallets

    Shop the best bags for every occasion, from clutches for weddings and prom, to designer purses, luggage, and crossbody bags.
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Luxury Gifts

    Shop luxe items like Furla handbags, Marc by Marc Jacobs purses, Michael Kors watches, plus more designer shoes, jewelry, and intimate apparel. These are the same name brand items you'd find at Nordstrom and designer stores, but at Nordstrom Rack outlet prices!
    Get Deal
    SALE
    Sale

    Up To 75% Off Valentine's Day Gifts

    Get Deal
    4 used today
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Clearance Handbags & Wallets

    Brands include Hobo, Cole Haan, Frye, Liebeskind, Marc Jacobs and more! Shop Nordstrom Rack!
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off UGG Boots

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Casual Women's Dresses

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Activewear

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Pajamas & Lounge from $15

    Get Deal

    About Nordstrom Rack

    Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. Founded in 1901 in Seattle, Nordstrom began as a small shoe shop and has since grown to be one of the largest fashion retailers in the United States. Nordstrom Rack has been around for over 40 years, and they offer many of the same brands that Nordstrom does. They are known for high-quality fashion items, for prices that customers love. With clothing from dresses, tops, jeans, activewear, jackets, swimwear, shoes, intimates, bags, jewelry, accessories, and much more. They have products for women, men, and kids, in all sizes including plus size, petite, and maternity. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of the various Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and special promotions.

    What are the best Nordstrom Rack coupons?

    Unfortunately, Nordstrom Rack doesn't offer any coupons, due to items being such high quality and already being significantly discounted. However, that doesn't mean there aren't a number of ways to save money on your purchases! Throughout the year there are extra discounts for a select period of time. These can be sitewide, clearance items, or a specific product category. Nordstrom Rack also has Yearly and Half-Yearly sales events, where you can find significant savings on hundreds of products sitewide.

    Free shipping is always available on orders of $100 or more, along with hassle-free 90-day returns. From time to time, there is free shipping with a lower minimum purchase.

    Sign up for Nordstrom Rack Rewards to receive 2 points per dollar spent with your Nordstrom debit or credit card. Every 2,000 points can be redeemed for a $20 Nordstrom Note. There are bonus points events that occur, where you can receive triple points on all purchases.

    Also, be sure to sign up for the email list for information about upcoming sales, special promotions, and more.

    What are the best Nordstrom Rack sales?

    At any given time of the year, you can check out the Clearance section for discounts of up to 75% off of clothing, shoes, intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, bags home decor, kitchen items, and more. This section displays all the items with the biggest discounts. Be sure to keep checking back, as new items are always being added.

    Be on the lookout for 48 Hour Sale Events, where there is a variety of special offers and sales that are only available for two days!

    Check back to find even more Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and deals on all the clothing and home decor that you love.

