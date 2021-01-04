Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. Founded in 1901 in Seattle, Nordstrom began as a small shoe shop and has since grown to be one of the largest fashion retailers in the United States. Nordstrom Rack has been around for over 40 years, and they offer many of the same brands that Nordstrom does. They are known for high-quality fashion items, for prices that customers love. With clothing from dresses, tops, jeans, activewear, jackets, swimwear, shoes, intimates, bags, jewelry, accessories, and much more. They have products for women, men, and kids, in all sizes including plus size, petite, and maternity. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of the various Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and special promotions.