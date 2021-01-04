Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Winter Clearance Sale + Extra 40-70% Off

Save an Extra 40-70% off Outerwear, Boots, Sweaters and Sweatshirts for a Limited Time. Online Prices Marked.More
Expires 3/15/21
Earn Up to a $20 Coupon w/ Reward Points

Join the Nordstrom Rewards program for FREE and earn a $20 coupon with every 2,000 rewards points you earn. You can also earn points 3x faster with their Nordstrom Credit Card!

Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.

Plus, you can save up to 95% off the original price of items during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale which we announce in our emails. Don't forget to subscribe to this store.

Here's How It Works:
  • Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.
  • Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.
  • Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.
  • No code is necessary.
  • These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.
  • Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

Points Details:
  • Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon
  • Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon
  • Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon
  • Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

Nordy Club Perks:
  • Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.
  • Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops
  • Free Curbside pickup
  • Reserve items online and try them out in-stores
  • Free basic alterations
  • and more!

On top of these perks and rewards, Nordstrom Rack occasionally offers a free bonus note when you sign up for a credit card for use on a future purchase!More
6 comments
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Running Shoes

Expires 3/31/21
Up to 50% Every Day! Bedding, Kitchen Essentials, Décor & More

Expires 3/31/21
45% OFF
Up to 45% Off The Active Shop

Save on gear for however you do wellness.More
Expires 4/1/21
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Limited Time Events

New Flash Events Launch Daily! Save up to 70% on Limited Time Events at Nordstrom Rack.More
Expires 4/1/21
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off The Lingerie Shop

Shop boyshorts, bras & bralettes, shapewear, robes & more.More
Expires 3/20/21
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off 'head Over Deals' Sale

Save up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack's 'Head Over Deals' sale! Find savings on Fall fashion. Prices are as marked.More
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Cold-weather Gear

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Activewear

50% OFF
50% Off Barefoot Dreams Cozy Throws

Expires 4/1/21
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Handbags

85% OFF
Up to 85% Off The Designer Shop Sale

Save up to 85% off designer finds at Nordstrom Rack when you shop this sale section. Find discounts on apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more! Plus, spend $89 or more on your order and get free shipping.More
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Tops

$40 NOTE
$40 Bonus Note with Nordstrom Credit Card

Get a $40 bonus note when you make any purchase at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Rack on your new card the day you're approved.

Other Cardholder Offers:
  • Enjoy insider benefits
  • Early access to Anniversary Sales
  • Be the first to shop Clear the Rack sales
  • Earn 3 points per dollar

If you would still like to save, but you don't want to sign up for a credit card, you can still save and earn points by signing up for the Nordy Club!

Plus, when you shop through DealsPlus you can earn up to 2% cashback at Nordstrom with our new Cashback Program! Just be sure to log in to your account, then click through any link from DealsPlus to the Nordstrom website. Exclusions apply.More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Cozy-at-home Essentials

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off The Jewelry Shop

85% OFF
Up To 85% Off Women's Cold Weather Gear

70% OFF
Up to 70% Off New Arrivals from Nordstrom

60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Fits for All

Nordstrom Credit Card

Nordstrom Cardholder Perks:
  • Earn 3x points faster than regular members
  • Enjoy instant Insider Status
  • No annual fee and competitive APRs
  • You can use your Nordstrom Visa credit card at stores in Canada.

You can also sign up for a Nordy Club account without signing up for a credit card and still get savings and rewards.More
65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Special Occasion Styles

Get up to 65% off styles for weddings, graduations, and beyond.More
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off New Apparel from Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 75% off new apparel from Nordstrom starting from $3.97 with no promo code required and prices are as marked. Free shipping over $100!

Note: No promo code or coupon is required. Prices are as marked.

Other Notable Offers:
  • Basics from $9.97
  • Totes under $40
  • and more!More
    5 comments
    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Dresses

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Tory Burch Private Sale

    Get free shipping on orders of $100.More
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Lounge & Wellness

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off New Markdowns

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Handbags

    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off At The Spring Loungewear Shop

    Save on styles for home and heading out plus T-shirts, sneakers and more at Nordstromrack.com! Shipping is free on $89+.More
    Expires 3/14/21
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Nordstrom Rack & Nordstrom Exclusives

    Find these brands and styles only at Nordstrom stores! Shop top-rated shoes, apparel, accessories, and home items for the entire family at outlet prices.More
    1 comment
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Must-have BLANKNYC Denim Moto Jackets

    Expires 4/1/21
    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off Levi's

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Leggings

    55% OFF
    Up to 55% Off Madewell & More

    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Designer Sunglasses

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Dresses

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off The Swim Shop

    65% OFF
    Up to 65% Off Flat Sandals

    80% OFF
    Up To 80% Off Women's Sandals

    85% OFF
    Up to 85% Off Lingerie Sale

    85% OFF
    Up to 85% Off Men's Watches

    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Women's Shoes & Boots

    Shop women's shoes, newly added to the sale and clearance section! Sam Edelman, Converse, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Vince Camuto are some top brands you'll find at a huge discount.More
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Handbags & Wallets

    Shop the best bags for every occasion, from clutches for weddings and prom, to designer purses, luggage, and crossbody bags.More
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Luxury Gifts

    Shop luxe items like Furla handbags, Marc by Marc Jacobs purses, Michael Kors watches, plus more designer shoes, jewelry, and intimate apparel. These are the same name brand items you'd find at Nordstrom and designer stores, but at Nordstrom Rack outlet prices!More
    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Clearance Handbags & Wallets

    Brands include Hobo, Cole Haan, Frye, Liebeskind, Marc Jacobs and more! Shop Nordstrom Rack!More
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off UGG Boots

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Casual Women's Dresses

    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off Activewear

    Pajamas & Lounge from $15

    Nordstrom Rack FAQ
    What is Nordstrom Rack?
    Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. Founded in 1901 in Seattle, Nordstrom began as a small shoe shop and has since grown to be one of the largest fashion retailers in the United States. Nordstrom Rack has been around for over 40 years, and they offer many of the same brands that Nordstrom does. They are known for high-quality fashion items, for prices that customers love. With clothing from dresses, tops, jeans, activewear, jackets, swimwear, shoes, intimates, bags, jewelry, accessories, and much more. They have products for women, men, and kids, in all sizes including plus size, petite, and maternity. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of the various Nordstrom Rack discounts, sales, and special promotions.
    What are the Best Nordstrom Rack Sales?
    One of the best sales at Nordstrom Rack is their "Clear the Rack" sale where you can save an extra 25% off clearance items! Plus, you can check out their clearance section any time to save up to 70% off select styles. Be sure to check back as new styels are often added.
    Does Nordstrom Rack Offer Free Shipping?
    Nordstrom Rack always offers free shipping on orders of $89 or more. However, occasionally you can find free shipping with no minimum purchase required!
    Is There a Nordstrom Rack Rewards Program?
    Yes! Nordstrom Rack's Nordy Club is free to join and offers its members 1 point for every $1 spent, exclusive perks, exclusive access to their "Clear the Rack" sale, free basic alterations, and more!
    Is There a Nordstrom Rack Credit Card?
    Nordstrom Rack has a credit card program with 3 different tiers. See below for more information. Plus, all cardmembers get a free $40 bonus note when you are approved for your new Nordstrom Rack credit card.


    Insider Members:
    • Early access to the "Clear the Rack Sale"
    • First to shop select brands
    • Free basic alterations
    • Lifestyle workshops
    • 1 day of personal double points

    Influencer Members ($2000 spent per year):
    • All of the above
    • Personal access to style events

    Ambassador ($5000 spent per year):
    • All of the above
    • Nordstrom to you
    • Invite only events

