If you have a Planet Fitness black card, you can enter your key tag number and shop here to save up to 25% off select offers.
Offers Include:
Use of Massage Chairs
Use of Tanning
Use of Total Body Enhancement
20% Off Your Reebok Order
In order to get access to these deals, you will need to enter your key tag number in the pop-up provided on their site.
Now, Black Card members can take advantage of even more savings with exclusive travel perks! Get vacation rentals starting at $379 per week, deals on major cruise lines, up to 60% off hotel bookings, and much more.
Not a Black Card member? You can find your nearest Planet Fitness gym by clicking here. You can get a classic membership for $10 a month, or a Planet Fitness black card for $21.99 a month!
Did you also know that Planet Fitness has an online store where you can buy merchandise? Although Planet Fitness gym memberships do not have coupons available, you can occasionally find one available for their online merchandise store.
Planet Fitness members get 1 free month of audible plus $10 Amazon.com credit when you become a paying audible member. To take advantage of this offer, just enter your keytag number and click "Try Audible Today."More
Planet Fitness has over 1000 locations and is the newest expanding chain of gyms. It has one really strong, enforced message. No Gymtimidation, no lunks, and judgement free. There are not a lot of Planet Fitness coupons though because this is one of the lowest cost gyms to join. There are sales and discounts on gear like gym bags and clothing.
What Are the Best Planet Fitness Sales
In the Planet Fitness store online, you can get 10% all the time with your Black Card, a perk reserved for members with the higher level of membership. There is a membership for only one location, and a membership for all locations. The higher cost membership, $21.99/month with no coupon code, will allow you an unlimited amount of guest privileges plus tanning, massage chairs, and more. For more details on memberships, see the Planet Fitness web page.
How Else Can I Save Money?
You can save money on Monday dinners by showing up for their free pizza Mondays. Save money on Tuesday breakfast with their free bagel days. This past year massage chairs were available to members and non-members around tax day. The Planet Fitness store always has a "$10 or less" section.
Other Tips for Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness locations are not the only way they want to help you be healthy. The store includes bikes, coolers, electronics and more that enhance your fitness quest.
More Places to Find Cheap Planet Fitness Deals
