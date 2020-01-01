Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Planet Fitness Coupons & Specials

25% OFF
Code

25% Off Entire Purchase | Planet Fitness Store

Use this coupon code at the Planet Fitness store and you will get an extra 25% off your entire purchase! Get discounts on Planet Fitness branded apparel, gear, and accessories.

Looking to sign up for a Planet Fitness gym membership? You can always get a membership for only $10 a month! Just search for your local gym and click "Join Now."

NOTE: This offer is valid on Planet Fitness apparel. Not valid on memberships.

Members can come in every first Monday of the month and you will be able to get free pizza! Or, come in on the second Tuesday of the month for free bagels.More
Get Coupon Code
31 used today - 48 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Membership for $10 a Month

Join the Planet Fitness gym starting at $10 a month! Planet Fitness offers two different membership options.

Classic Membership ($10/Month):
  • Unlimited Access to Home Club
  • Free Fitness Training
  • Free Wifi

Planet Fitness Black Card ($22.99/Month):
  • Use of any Planet Fitness Worldwide
  • Bring a Guest Anytime
  • Use of Massage Chairs, Tanning, and More

All members can visit a Planet Fitness on the first Monday of every month and get free pizza. Or, show up on the second Tuesday of every month for free bagels!

To sign up for a membership, visit your local Planet Fitness gym and ask an associate for more information. Find a club near you.More
Get Deal
12 used today - 31 comments
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Savings With Your Black Card

If you have a Planet Fitness black card, you can enter your key tag number and shop here to save up to 25% off select offers.

Offers Include:
  • Use of Massage Chairs
  • Use of Tanning
  • Use of Total Body Enhancement
  • 20% Off Your Reebok Order

In order to get access to these deals, you will need to enter your key tag number in the pop-up provided on their site.

Now, Black Card members can take advantage of even more savings with exclusive travel perks! Get vacation rentals starting at $379 per week, deals on major cruise lines, up to 60% off hotel bookings, and much more.

Not a Black Card member? You can find your nearest Planet Fitness gym by clicking here. You can get a classic membership for $10 a month, or a Planet Fitness black card for $21.99 a month!

Did you also know that Planet Fitness has an online store where you can buy merchandise? Although Planet Fitness gym memberships do not have coupons available, you can occasionally find one available for their online merchandise store. To view what they have available, click here.More
Get Deal
5 used today - 14 comments
FREE
Sale

Free 1 Month of Audible

Planet Fitness members get 1 free month of audible plus $10 Amazon.com credit when you become a paying audible member. To take advantage of this offer, just enter your keytag number and click "Try Audible Today."More
Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
FREE
Sale

Free Mobile Planet Fitness Training Series

Get Deal
1 used today
FREE
Sale

Free Pizza Mondays & Bagel Tuesdays

Visit your local Planet Fitness on the first Monday of each month to receive free pizza.

Even better, when you show up on the second Tuesday of each month, you can get free bagels!More
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale

Planet Fitness Black Card Travel Perks

Planet Fitness Black Card members can now take advantage of exclusive travel perks! Get vacation rentals starting at $379 per week, deals on major cruise lines, up to 60% off hotel bookings, and more!

If you are not a Black Card member, you can sign up at your local Planet Fitness gym.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

1,046 subscribers
7 subscribers
2 subscribers
3,819 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,344 subscribers
176,969 subscribers
476,555 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Planet Fitness

What Are The Best Planet Fitness Coupons?

Planet Fitness has over 1000 locations and is the newest expanding chain of gyms. It has one really strong, enforced message. No Gymtimidation, no lunks, and judgement free. There are not a lot of Planet Fitness coupons though because this is one of the lowest cost gyms to join. There are sales and discounts on gear like gym bags and clothing.

What Are the Best Planet Fitness Sales

In the Planet Fitness store online, you can get 10% all the time with your Black Card, a perk reserved for members with the higher level of membership. There is a membership for only one location, and a membership for all locations. The higher cost membership, $21.99/month with no coupon code, will allow you an unlimited amount of guest privileges plus tanning, massage chairs, and more. For more details on memberships, see the Planet Fitness web page.

How Else Can I Save Money?

You can save money on Monday dinners by showing up for their free pizza Mondays. Save money on Tuesday breakfast with their free bagel days. This past year massage chairs were available to members and non-members around tax day. The Planet Fitness store always has a "$10 or less" section.

Other Tips for Planet Fitness


Planet Fitness locations are not the only way they want to help you be healthy. The store includes bikes, coolers, electronics and more that enhance your fitness quest.

More Places to Find Cheap Planet Fitness Deals

At DealsPlus we search every day for the best deals. Plus our members can share coupons, coupon codes, and discounts they find. So what it the best way to know when they have good deals? Subscribe to Planet Fitness at DealsPlus and we'll send you the best of the best.