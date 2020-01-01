About Planet Fitness

What Are The Best Planet Fitness Coupons? Planet Fitness has over 1000 locations and is the newest expanding chain of gyms. It has one really strong, enforced message. No Gymtimidation, no lunks, and judgement free. There are not a lot of Planet Fitness coupons though because this is one of the lowest cost gyms to join. There are sales and discounts on gear like gym bags and clothing.

What Are the Best Planet Fitness Sales In the Planet Fitness store online, you can get 10% all the time with your Black Card, a perk reserved for members with the higher level of membership. There is a membership for only one location, and a membership for all locations. The higher cost membership, $21.99/month with no coupon code, will allow you an unlimited amount of guest privileges plus tanning, massage chairs, and more. For more details on memberships, see the Planet Fitness web page.

How Else Can I Save Money? You can save money on Monday dinners by showing up for their free pizza Mondays. Save money on Tuesday breakfast with their free bagel days. This past year massage chairs were available to members and non-members around tax day. The Planet Fitness store always has a "$10 or less" section.

Other Tips for Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness locations are not the only way they want to help you be healthy. The store includes bikes, coolers, electronics and more that enhance your fitness quest.

