About Raise

Raise is a place to buy and sell gift cards. Sellers get cash value for cards to stores they wouldn't have otherwise shopped, while buyers get discounted funds to their favorite shops. Because gift cards are accepted like cash, you can still use all your favorite coupons and coupon codes.



You really never have to pay full price for anything at thousands of stores.



Sellers set their own price so those who received them as gifts, promos, or prizes are likely to sell them at a great discount, as much as 50% at some stores. People who have more time, or bought gift cards then realized they won't use them may only mark the price down by 5-10%.



Physical cards will be mailed to you free. Digital or e-cards will be sent via email. You also have an option to keep a digital wallet where all your cards can be stored. Use the full value at once, or a little at a time. Raise guarantees the cards they sell. If you ever have any problem, their customer service is very responsive and quick.



One of the nice things about Raise is that it allows shoppers to do what works best for them. While some will actually mail gift cards, others share codes so that the entire process can be completed online. If you want a gift card for a certain store, and none are available, you can set an alert. You'll be asked for the minimum you want to save and the maximum price you want to pay and whenever a card matches those fields you can choose to get an email alert.



Since Raise.com is a place for buying and selling gift cards at discounted prices, there arenâ€™t very many coupons available. The most common Raise.com promo code is for $5 off your first gift card purchase of $75 or more. Their is also sometimes a promo code for a 5% off discounted commission rate, (Raise.com normally takes a 15% commission for sold gift cards). There are no extra fees associated with buying the cards. Also, lately Raise has certain cards on sale every weekend. Act fast, these are bought up quickly.



