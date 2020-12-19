Sign In
Shop LC Coupons
All
Coupons
(12)
Promo
Codes
(4)
Online
Sales
(8)
In-Store
Offers
(0)
Coupon of the Day
20%
OFF
Code
Up to Extra 20% Off Sitewide
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
83%
OFF
Sale
Up to 83% Off Big Sparkle Sale + Free 2nd Day UPS
Get Deal
Expires 12/19/20
15%
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
20%
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
20% Off With Amazon Pay
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
10%
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
10% Off Online Auction
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/20/20
50%
OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!
Up to 50% Off Clearance Items
Get Deal
2 used today
Sale
Coupon verified!
Official Shop LC Promotion & Deals
Get Deal
1 used today
FREE
SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!
Free Shipping On $50+
Get Deal
Sale
Holiday Gift Guide for Gifts Under $10, Under $50 & Under $100
Get Deal
Expires 12/19/20
60%
OFF
Sale
Up to 60% Off Dazzling Diamond Gifts
Get Deal
Expires 12/19/20
83%
OFF
Sale
Up to 83% Off 1000s of Deals UNDER $10
Get Deal
Expires 12/19/20
65%
OFF
Sale
Up to 65% Off Tanzanite
Known as the Gemstone of a Generation
More
Get Deal
Expires 12/19/20
