Smashburger Offers

Free Entree with Side & Drink Purchase | SmashClub Rewards

Join Smashburger's SmashClub Rewards program to earn points for a free entree with side and drink purchase!More
New Family Meals Kits

Each kit includes all ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions to prepare 4 sandwiches and signature smash tots.More
Free Birthday Smash or Side | Smashclub Rewards

Get a free Smash or side with purchase on your birthday as a Smashclub member.More
Today Only! BOGO Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich

In-store Offer, No Code Required.
Smashburger is offering buy one, get one free crispy chicken sandwich for today only at participating locations! No coupon required.

Note: Exclusions apply.
100% success (18 votes) - Expired 1/12/20
