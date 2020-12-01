Sign In
Coupon of the Day
FREE
W/P
Sale
Free Entree with Side & Drink Purchase | SmashClub Rewards
Join Smashburger's SmashClub Rewards program to earn points for a free entree with side and drink purchase!
10 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!
New Family Meals Kits
Each kit includes all ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions to prepare 4 sandwiches and signature smash tots.
FREE
W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!
Free Birthday Smash or Side | Smashclub Rewards
Get a free Smash or side with purchase on your birthday as a Smashclub member.
1 used today -
1 comment
Today Only! BOGO Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich
In-store Offer, No Code Required.
Smashburger is offering buy one, get one free crispy chicken sandwich for today only at participating locations! No coupon required.
Note: Exclusions apply.
100% success
(18 votes)
-
Expired
1/12/20
