BOGO Free Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Today only, Smashburger is offering buy one, get one free Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich! No coupon necessary, just head on-stores to redeem.

Valid at Participating Locations.More
1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 4/20/21
Free Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich 2-5 Pm

Valid from 2-5 pm for Fast-food Employee Dressed in Work UniformMore
3 used today - 1 comment - Expires 4/22/21
Free Pretzel Bun Upgrade

Upgrade your next order with Smashburger to a pretzel bun, no extra charge!
  • Offer valid for SmashClub Rewards members.
  • Limited time only.
  • Offer: A free pretzel bun upgrade.
  • Participating locations only.

    Note:Restrictions ApplyMore
    Order. Eat. Earn. | SmashClub Rewards

    Now you can order delivery directly through our website or the all-new Smashburger app. Get your food faster. Earn SmashClub Rewards points with all online or Smashburger App orders, including delivery! Download our app or order today at Smashburger.com.
  • Silver members check out changes in your birthday reward! Keep an eye out around your special day.
  • Gold & Platinum members now have DOUBLE and TRIPLE points days.
  • Participating Locations Only


    Note:Restriction ApplyMore
    Free Entree with Side & Drink Purchase | SmashClub Rewards

    Join Smashburger's SmashClub Rewards program to earn points for a free entree with side and drink purchase!More
    10 comments
    New Family Meals Kits

    Each kit includes all ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions to prepare 4 sandwiches and signature smash tots.More
    Free Birthday Smash or Side | Smashclub Rewards

    Get a free Smash or side with purchase on your birthday as a Smashclub member.More
    1 comment

