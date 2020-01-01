About Stride Rite

Stride Rite offers widest selection of kids shoes and baby shoes in a wide variety of colors and styles. You can save up to 40% off sale or regular price purchases online and in stores with Stride Rite coupons! This page will stay updated with the this month's promo codes and sales. Subscribe to email alerts for Stride Rite coupons from DealsPlus to stay up to date.



Where Do I Find Stride Rite Coupons? Shoppers can find fresh Stride Rite coupons throughout this page and also see all ongoing sales and promotions that are currently taking place. The best coupons may not always be promoted on the Stride Rite website, so checking back often is your best bet at finding the biggest discounts. If you're on top of your game, you'll snag at least one promo code for an extra 20% off clearance, where you can save up to 75% off original prices!



What Are The Best Sales? Stride Rite usually has event sales close to the holidays, or you can check the general sale page where items are a discounted up to 50% off or more, with no extra coupons required. Look out for 40% off events, where a large selection of boots, Skechers, Keds, sneakers and more are all discounted. From time to time, Stride Rite offers BOGO deals, too! Any new sale events are typically featured on this page so check back for updated deals.



What Other Ways Are There To Save? Stride Rite Rewards program is free and members earn $10 reward for every $75 spent. Best of all, members also get a lower purchase minimum to qualify for free shipping! Members shipping is free at $35 whereas non-member minimum is $75. Interested? Check it out at striderite.com and get more details about this rewards program. Last but not least, sign up for the Stride Rite Email Newsletter to get special offers, promotions, and new arrivals sent directly to your inbox.